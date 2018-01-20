Hot Topics

    Vince Williams Doesn’t Think Overconfidence Played An Issue In Loss

    By Alex Kozora January 20, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    There’s been plenty of criticism for the Pittsburgh Steelers after getting bumped out of the playoffs on their first try. The negative press that’s coming out either from players or media: David DeCastro’s comments about the team not being focused, Mike Tomlin taking over Keith Butler’s job, Le’Veon Bell being late for walkthroughs and the game.

    All of it adds up to on theme: overconfidence. But Vince Williams says he doesn’t think it was the issue.

    “I don’t think there’s a such things as being overconfident when you’re as talented as we are,” Williams told reporters via the team website. “When you have an amazing offense and amazing defense, statistically speaking, I don’t think you can be overconfident.”

    He also said he felt players had complete focus on Jacksonville and that the distractions created existed only outside of the locker room.

    “I’m definitely satisfied with it. Some things came out in the media but that was misrepresented. I feel like we got it cleared up. I think we had our eyes on the prize. We just didn’t get it done. Dropped the ball.”

    Clearly though, some Steelers seem to disagree with that assessment. It was DeCastro expressing frustration about some players mentioning New England. Here’s what he said right after the Jaguars’ loss.

    “It’s embarrassing. It really is. It just blows my mind. They beat us 30-9, we played like crap, and we want to talk about New England. It’s just stupid. It’s just now what you do. You don’t need to give a team like that more bulletin board material.”

    To most, a quieter locker room in 2018 would do the team a lot of good. But Williams thinks in a way, the daily soap opera made the team closer.

    “We had a great year in spite of all that adversity. To be honest with you, I kind of think it helped with the continuity of this team. Because we had so much we had to overcome, we had to come together.”

    But if things can be a little less drama free next year, I think we’d all be better off for it.

    • CoachCot

      Big Al and DD seem to get it. Seems like some of these other guys just don’t.

    • Ring4Shaz

      “amazing defense”, “talented”

      Oh brother. Nice guy, but too delusional to be calling the defenses.

    • Conserv_58

      Vince: “When you have an amazing offense and amazing defense, statistically speaking, I don’t think you can be overconfident.”

      IMO, Vince is either blind, delusional or in denial. That amazing defense had 21 points scored on them midway through the first quarter of the second jags game and they had no answer, none, nadda to counter the beat down they were receiving. Where was the acknowledgement that they should not have been having communication problems this late in the season? Where is the acknowledgement that the jags OL was treating their front seven like speed bumps and turnstiles the whole game? The jags domination over the Steelers defense was so complete that if it wasn’t for the Steelers amazing offense the Steelers were most likely on their way to losing by the widest margine in the history of the SB. Vince’s warped view of the state of the Steelers defense is why they’re pretenders and not contenders. They’re paper champions.

    • Michael Rudd

      When you play like sh!t, like VW you can’t go along with the truth. His play in the divisional round was average at best, so yeah, it was not overconfidence that played a role in his mind. Sean Spence hurt us too. A lot of things on D contributed to that loss, but looking ahead was definitely an issue. Also, Mike Mitchell has got to be replaced with a good player.

    • Conserv_58

      A pregame thread was posted in here about what AV thought about the looming second matchup and AV’s comments were disturbing to me in that he was fearful of his matchup. His comment went something like, “He’s a scary player …” I didn’t like hearing him admitting to having fear of whom he was going against.

    • RJMcReady

      Great, so now we were under confident.

    • francesco

      We were outsmarted by Jacksonville. Our DC Tomlin/Butler are not students of the game. To me it looked like they were thinking too long about stopping the run game that they lost their head in everything else. Fournette was in their heads. Instead Jacksonville devised an alternative which was faking the hand off and dumping short passes for easy gains. Our defense were so shell shocked about this. Tomlin and Butler did nothing at half time. Steelers should also have known that Bortles was going to run all day. I’m afraid nothing will change come next year at this time because our coaching staff are clueless.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Said they weren’t overconfident and then talks about how amazing they are.

      Does not compute.

      Bince you are one of my favorites but come on man…..

    • PA2AK_

      One of my favorite thing about this game. Stats are stats. Every down you have to put up or shut up. They are very good at failing in that regard.

    • PA2AK_

      Something tells me AV isn’t actually scared. Maybe just giving the opponent the respect they deserve.

    • ryan72384

      Was Vince playing this year for the defense we were forced to watch? Not sure Id use the word amazing. Vince talks too much. Alot like Mike Mitchel. Two below average starters that talk more than anyone. I am incredibly bitter toward our defense right now lol. I do not like them

    • Kevin Artis

      Very well said. I have never seen a playoff team get so dominated in my 40 plus years of watching professional football. It was such a disparity between their OL and our DL front 7 it look like a Div 1 team versus Div 3 team.

    • Kevin Artis

      They were bullied on their home field. Plan and simple.

    • Kevin Artis

      And we are about to sink 17 million into a running back, an amazing one, but one nonetheless with our defense with more holes then an knitted blanket.

    • RevDrEBuzz

      “I don’t think there’s a such things as being overconfident when you’re as talented as we are,”

      Um, Vincenzo…you might want to step back and rethink this statement. Jeez.