Hot Topics

    Vince Williams: ‘We’re Not Going To Be The Same Defense Next Year’

    By Matthew Marczi January 21, 2018 at 07:00 am

    Veteran Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams has been grilled a bit here over the past 24 hours because of a few comments that he made at the end of the season following the team’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the postseason, which took place a week ago at Heinz Field.

    Essentially, he praised his defensive unit and expressed confidence in the group, arguing that they did well throughout the season even though it was largely his unit responsible for allowing the Jaguars to score 38 of their 45 points that proved to be the difference between a win and a loss Sunday.

    But that is not the only thing he said, and he shouldn’t be grilled for it. Fans don’t want their players to lack confidence until they do. If you don’t think you’re the best, or capable of being the best, then it’s simply hard to play this game.

    While he praised his 2017 defense, he knows that that unit is gone. “The reality of the situation is this defense is done”, he said in the interview. “We’re not going to be the same defense next year in 2018 that we were in 2017. Those people that come back, and those that join us, have to put their hand in the pile, be prepared to work hard and win”.
    in actuality, the Steelers do not have any defensive starters who are not under contract for 2018. But that includes Ryan Shazier, who very well may never play football again. Joe Haden will almost assuredly be kept, but others, most notably Mike Mitchell, but also William Gay and J.J. Wilcox, can be released.
    “It’s sad. It’s a disappointment, especially with everything we have been through”, Williams continued. “This is the most adversity I have ever been through in a football season that had with nothing to do with football. It’s crazy. The exit of some guys, it’s going to be hard”.

    But there is no greater disappointment than the loss itself, which he said will haunt him until they return to the practice field for OTAs. “I don’t get over things like that”, he said. “I am sensitive in that way”.

    Williams just completed his fifth season in the NFL, having originally come into the league in 2013 as a sixth-round draft pick. He spent time starting that year due to injuries, but was heavily rotated out in favor of a dime defense.

    The 2017 season was his first as a full-time starter, inheriting the buck linebacker position from Lawrence Timmons, who signed a two-year contract with the Miami Dolphins in free agency. He played his college ball at Florida State, the same as Williams.

    While Timmons may have left, however, Williams knows that there is only one standard in Pittsburgh, and that is the Super Bowl. “Every time you don’t win the Super Bowl it’s a wasted opportunity”, he acknowledged. And they certainly wasted a golden opportunity this season.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • francesco

      I wish the reporters would grill the coaches more so than the players. The coaches are the one who devise the game plan and who can alter it at half time or anytime in between.

    • Ed Smith

      I know it’s 20/20 hindsight, but guess keeping Timmons around this season might have been the better decision.

    • WeWantDaTruth

      Too much talk, not enough results. Been hearing these words frequently for almost 10 years since last Super Bowl win. Too much talent over that span to not have added at least a couple of more Lombardis.

    • Conserv_58

      The Steelers tried to keep him, as long as LT was willing to accept a reduced role and the salary that reflected that role. LT felt that he could still be a starter and he chose to sign with Miami.

    • Shannon Stephenson

      Yes sir Mr Williams…this year was a wasted opportunity. This was the first over the last several years where I felt we had a very good chance of going all the way and to lose to Blake Bortles is tough to swallow allowing him to run up 38 offensive points. It is not so much we lose but to who and by how much is the real issue for me.

    • Ron Chess

      First pick inside linenacker with speed and saftey with speed that play in box and make plays in running game ,and 3rd pick rb that with Conner can take over for the punk number26

    • Dan

      It will be different next year. Unfortunately, Shazier isn’t likely to return. So there’s an ILB spot open (Roquan Smith, I hope). And seriously, upgrade safety! There are lots of FAs available, and a respectable crop in the draft. No excuse to not upgrade there after the big plays given up.