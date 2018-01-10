Vince Williams Tweets Heartfelt Stories Of His Friendship With Ryan Shazier

I know Vince Williams isn’t the biggest fan of the media writing about his tweets but this is wayyy too good not to share. Late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning, Williams sent out a flurry of tweets and sharing some touching stories about his relationship with Ryan Shazier.

We’ll share a couple but look at Williams’ timeline for the rest. There’s a lot to go through.

Williams reflects on how he initially felt when the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Shazier in 2014. Williams was drafted in the 6th round the year prior but quickly found playing time after Larry Foote was lost for the year in Week One. So drafting Shazier seemed to be a message at Williams and their lack of confidence in the position.

I was pissed when we drafted Ryan. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

But it really ended up being the best thing that ever happened to me. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Williams doubled his training program, going all out that offseason to prove he was worthy.

That entire offseason I was so mad. I went into a dark place. Training two times six days a weeks. I won't not let myself go from stating to being cut no way. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

At the invitation of James Harrison, he and Shazier (among others) went out to Arizona to train. Initially, Williams wanted to outwork him but realized that was impossible to do. Shazier was just as passionate.

It started off as a competition well at least in my mind. I plan my workouts around the same time as his so I could watch my self out work him. Lol — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

That never happened. I never could out work him. If I passed out he did too. If I did extra sprints he did too. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

It was incredibly odd to see someone so talented grind it out and work so hard. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

The workload broke us. Instead of being at odds we actually started to support each other just to get through the absurd workouts that we had manufactured. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

And in that competition, a friendship forged.

You don't go through the that type of anguish for nothing, and after being around each other for so long we became friends. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

It was then that Williams, in his words, began to “shalieve.” And another reminder of the work ethic and goal-oriented mindset Shazier has had since getting drafted.

He told me how he took being a 1st round pick as a honor. That he was going to change and enhance the culture and that he worked so hard because God gave him this talent and that he was going to use it the be the best ILB to ever play. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

That's when I started to shalieve. To see a man blessed with so much talent to still have a crazy work ethic ,and a mind to achieve greatness through his works. I was soled. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

A couple more tweets by Williams on Shazier.

That's why know I rock the 50 on my helmet. It just keeps life in perspective for me. I know what he's willin to give. And that why I have to give more. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Ryan just a special guy. After I had that big game vs KC last year the first person to be hyped for me was Ryan, and I had done that while he was hurt. — Bince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) January 10, 2018

Who is cutting onions in here??

Not that we needed much more evidence, but it’s clear the bond between Williams and Shazier is as close as any two guys in the league. And they legitimately work great together. Williams the more “old school” thumper and Shazier the new wave playmaker.

And a reminder that footbal players are still people first and how difficult the emotional toll of something like his injury can be. Sports Illustrated’s article highlighted how tough it was on Williams, Mike Mitchell recalling that Williams cried for the rest of the half of that Bengals game.

Now, the rest of the season is dedicated to two men: Dan Rooney and Shazier. Reading what Williams has to say, it’s easy to see why Shazier is so loved by that locker room. And this city.