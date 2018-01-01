Hot Topics

    Watch: Injured WR Antonio Brown Starts 2018 Off With Treadmill Workout

    By Dave Bryan January 1, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers first playoff game is now a little less than two weeks away and the hope is that wide receiver Antonio Brown will be healthy enough to play in it.

    Brown, who suffered a left calf injury during the first half of the Steelers Week 15 home loss to the New England Patriots, kicked off his new year on Monday by getting some work in a treadmill that looks like it’s inside a hyperbaric chamber.

    The last time that we checked in on Brown’s rehab he had just started walking up a flight of stairs at his house as well as his driveway. In both of those instances it appeared as though Brown was in a lot of pain. That, however, doesn’t seem to be the case now that he’s on the treadmill.

    Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t had much to say about Brown since he suffered his injury and perhaps he’ll update his condition on Tuesday when he holds his weekly press conference. For now, all we can do is keep out collective fingers crossed that Brown doesn’t suffer any setbacks and that he’ll ultimately be ready to play again the next time the Steelers take the field.

    • WARisHELL

      Is that a treadmill inside a hyperbaric chamber?

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      If he’s anywhere close to the toe game I’m good!

    • Sam Clonch

      B….Bo….Boo….BOOMIN!!!

    • David Ryan

      Where can I buy that hoodie with the Dan Rooney patch?

    • nutty32

      Now that JuJu’s the man, he’s going to have to wait to get cut and sign with the Patriots to get reps.

    • Chris

      Still looks incredibly far away from being able to even practice. I think 2 days of work is critical before the playoff game.

    • JNick

      No. It’s the Flintstones car.
      New workout craze

    • John

      Correct. We will have to see.

    • Doug Andrews

      He’s got another week to rehab. My guess is he’ll practice and play probably around 85-90%.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Antonio might do some bone head things from time to time (social media, diva outbursts, etc) but nobody, and I mean NOBODY, works harder than #84.

      If he can’t play in two weeks, it’s because it’s physiologically impossible for human tissues to recover in that amount of time. He’s not missing this game because of pain or discomfort. Reminds me of Hines Ward (that year he hurt his knee(?) in the playoffs).

    • BurghBoy412

      It makes one feel fortunate to have witnessed his greatness! I sure hope he can get a few rings.