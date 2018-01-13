Hot Topics

    Watch: Jaguars’ Radio Station Lights Terrible Towel On Fire

    By Alex Kozora January 13, 2018 at 12:15 pm

    One thing the rest of the football world needs to know? Never disrespect the Terrible Towel. That thought was apparently lost on Toni Foxx and John Scott, hosts of the Jax Big Show on 99.1 WQIK, a country station in Florida.

    Their “clever” idea? Make a video showing all the ways you can desecrate a Terrible Towel. It starts off silly but by the end, they light one on fire.

    As I’m sure I don’t need to tell you for several reasons, this is a baaaaaad idea. Though the Towel’s curse has mostly been player induced, which we’ve covered before, Jaguars’ Nation (all five of them) are playing with metaphorical fire. History isn’t kind.

    And the Towel does a lot of good. Proceeds from its sales go to Allegheny Valley School, which helps students who have disabilities. From this 2015 Steelers.com article, after Super Bowl 40, the team presented the school with a $1 million check from the years sales alone.

    Radio shows are supposed to be a little dumb. But this is just tasteless. And if we look at what’s happened in the past, it’s going to come back and bite them. Bunch of jagoffs.

    You can watch this Windows Movie Maker trash below.

    • pittfan

      NOW you know why I call them the Jagwads.

    • Daniel Santo

      Oh man, I was nervous until I saw this. Thank you so much Jacksonville. Myron Cope will materialize from the smoke of this towel and ensure AB burns JR alllll day.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Just what the Steelers needed.

    • Chris92021

      Oh you done messed now. You gon learn!!! You gonna learn tomorrow!!

    • heath miller

      what a classless bunch of losers.. what have they ever won? lol we live on cleawater beach FL… real FL .. we call jacksonvill…. jacksonville, Georgia .. to damn cold up here to be real FL.. i hope we beat their a$$ and every steeler fan cal in to that POS show on monday .. blister them… tell the producer you want o talk about the game sunday when they screeen the calls… then we all ask them how they like the teerrible towel curse now.. F those shock D J talk show hosts.. HEAATHHHHHHHHHHH steeeler fans unite …. call the show and blast those A Holes

    • Doug Andrews

      Its on now!

    • The Chin

      And now I’m certain the Steelers win.

    • Ut Oh, the curse of the Terrible Towel!!!

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Lol, you’re doing the job for us! 😂😂😂

    • Ring4Shaz

      Titans thought it would be fun to stomp on a Terrible Towel about 9 years ago. Lendale White and some other dude. Worked out well for them. I think last week was their first playoff win since then, and they’ve gone through about 3-4 head coaches, and all the players from that team were gone within a few years.

      Enjoy the curse, Jacksonville.

    • George Capuano

      I agree 100%. Bunch of bozos. Steel Curtain all day.

    • Orlysteel

      AB is going to burnem up all day anyway without Myron Cope materializing.

    • BurghBoy412

      Hmmm. This is such an old and tired move on their behalf. Zero originality!

    • Cinko123

      The jaguars are filet mignoned and peeled and scalloped.

    • SouthernSteel

      Typical Florida trash

    • Shane Mitchell

      These ignorant fools have no idea what they have done, SMH.

    • Steeler Nation

      Thank you dummies ! you would think they would learn

    • What time are they on, I’ll listen via Iheartradio and call in to slam them.

    • Conserv_58

      Never. Ever, disrespect The Towel. The fools don’t realize that they angered the spirit of Myron Cope. Hm Ha! Fear Myron’s revenge for he will get his due.

    • Stairway7

      These jagoffs are starting to piss me off. Between the trash taking and burning the toweld trash i hope we whoop their ass 43-3

    • CoachCot

      The curse is now in full effect

    • Bradys_Dad

      The only thing “big” about the Big Show is the waist line of these two morons. Let the reign of TT terror begin …. and a pox upon their favorite pets too.

    • Jason

      Those who don’t learn from history are doomed to repeat it. Jags will learn tomorrow.

    • Michael Mosgrove

      maybe they should each lose about 50 pounds. they’re too old to be that fat and out of shape.

    • Shawn Stone

      Bunch of dipshits. Real sportsmanship right there asswipes

    • proctor03

      The only thing going up in smoke tomorrow are the jags dreams of a Super bowl.

    • Mutatedgenome

      Obviously they don’t know history very well. Baaaaaaaaaaaaaaaad JuJu’s to do that.

    • Jaybird

      You touch my Terrible Towel and there’s going to be a Jag who’s missing a few canines.

    • dany

      “And the Towel does a lot of good. Proceeds from its sales go to Allegheny Valley School, which helps students who have disabilities”

      Well they bought them, good deed is done so joke’s on them. Whatever happens after that is just gravy

    • Jaybird

      That saying ” you have a face for radio ” definetly applies to these two slobs.

    • Chris92021

      Keith Bullock. He was a good player but I lost some respect for him after that incident.

    • Matt Manzo

      Oh no they didn’t!

    • Mezzetin

      That’s it, we win!!!

    • Andy Pappas

      Just a wild and crazy radio show!!!! BTW when was the last time the Jaguars were relevant? Wait aren’t the Jaguars one of the teams that gives up a home game every year to London?

    • ThePointe

      I just wish it was one or several Jags players who had done this.

    • rystorm06

      Y’all done messed up now

    • Mezzetin

      And let’s not forget Houshmenzadah, or however you spelled his bloody name….

    • CoachCot

      Jeremy Hill just last season

    • Doogie

      Yeah since the Jags have 6 Lombardi’s, I guess they don’t have to fear the Towel.. Huh? what they don’t have even 1?? no that cant be true..HaH Doubt they will be getting one anytime soon.