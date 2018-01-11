Hot Topics

    Watch: How The Steelers Can Keep Blake Bortles In The Pocket

    By Alex Kozora January 11, 2018 at 08:30 am

    Back talking to the tape. The Pittsburgh Steelers were off last week so we’re not focusing on them as much as we are this Sunday’s opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. As we’ve talked about all week, one of the biggest keys on defense is keeping Blake Bortles in the pocket and playing within the structure of the offense.

    In this video, we’ll look at how the Buffalo Bills failed to do that in crucial moments last week, the issues the Steelers have had with that later in the season, and one idea of how to fix that, using examples from early in the year when they were more effective.

    As always, leave your comments and thoughts below.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora

    Full-time blogger from mom’s basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.

    • Dshoff

      Alex, great video as always! I’m just mystified that they did well with the contain earlier in the year and then they regressed!

    • L Garou

      It’s about time for a California TE (yeah you, McDonald) to earn his money.
      Two California TE in a row and neither have earned their pay.
      Green was an absolute disaster. Big and strong and fast but fragile. One hit from out.
      Now Vance has done what? Drop passes and miss games.
      C’mon Vance! Earn your pay!

    • Jim Foles

      Keith Butler needs to dial up a good plan..