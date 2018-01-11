Watch: How The Steelers Can Keep Blake Bortles In The Pocket

Back talking to the tape. The Pittsburgh Steelers were off last week so we’re not focusing on them as much as we are this Sunday’s opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars. As we’ve talked about all week, one of the biggest keys on defense is keeping Blake Bortles in the pocket and playing within the structure of the offense.

In this video, we’ll look at how the Buffalo Bills failed to do that in crucial moments last week, the issues the Steelers have had with that later in the season, and one idea of how to fix that, using examples from early in the year when they were more effective.

As always, leave your comments and thoughts below.