Hot Topics

    Watch: Steelers Get Their Butt Kicked At The Line Of Scrimmage

    By Alex Kozora January 19, 2018 at 09:30 am

    For the final time coming off a game (don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of videos in the offseason), we’re looking at the tape from the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plain and simple, they got their butts handed to them at the LOS defensively. We look at several of those plays and explain how the Jags kept their identity in the victory.

    As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching all season. If you have offseason videos you would like to see, give me a shout about that, too.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • Conserv_58

      I commented more than once that the Steelers/jags game was going to come down to which team wins the war of attrition in the trenches.

    • Orlysteel

      Out coached and out played, out physicalled and out housed.

    • capehouse

      Snap counts on pro football reference are:

      Tuitt 56
      Heyward 54
      Walton 27
      Hargrave 23
      Alualu 17

    • pdupuis

      I’m tempted to let Bell walk after reading this tweet from Bouchette.

      Le’Veon Bell blew off Steelers Saturday walk-through before loss to Jaguars — and more .

    • John

      Again this is where something is off in terms of perception and reality. All we hear generally is Heyward is a Pro Bowler. Tuitt is a stud and Hargrave is above average. Then we hear about how great a backup Alualu is and how much Walton has improved. At least several of these assertions cannot be true given the performance of the DL against Jax, the Ravens, the Browns, etc.

    • Axe Skot

      I can’t watch this again.

    • Steeler Nation!

      Some say that the traditional 3-4 nose is obsolete, not relevant in today’s game. We don’t need a Casey Hampton, we need someone else that can get after the QB. Maybe you don’t need one on 3rd and Long. But I betcha we’d be playing this weekend if a Hampton-type had been on the field on 1st down and 50% of the 2nd downs. I see alot of guys getting washed down the LOS, including Hargrave, Heyward, and Tuitt. Pass rushers become obsolete if you cant stop the run.

      The tackling was pretty weak also. Vince Williams is no Law Dog. Davis’ whiff looked as bad as the Saints’ season ender, and Spence in the game is almost like playing with 10. Major investments needed at ILB position-really need to double dip considering Shazier’s uncertain future.

    • RJMcReady

      On run plays you take the guy in front of you and drive him into the back field. A. Smith and Hampton did that as well as anyone ever. Tuitt should be doing this every run play as our LE. Hargrave is not a true NT. He’s a better pass rusher, more ideal in the 4-3 DT set up, but we don’t need that from him when we have Tuitt and Heyward.

    • Intense Camel

      If 92 played, they would have won.

    • SteelerMike

      Doug Marrone helped tranform JAX into one of the most physical teams in the league in his first season. Mike Tomlin presided over a transformation in the opposite direction during his long tenure with the Steelers. Yet, many fans think it’s crazy to even consider changing head coaches.

    • mokhkw

      Part of it is the gap penetrating scheme the DL play in but that can’t be used an an excuse when a team shows they are willing to pound the rock all day and the Steelers D can’t match them physically. There’s been a disturbing pattern of this the past few seasons and this season the Bears and Jags both won by simply being tougher than the Steelers.

      As an old school Steelers fan I can’t stand to see this. It wasn’t too long ago we never gave up 100 yards rushing to any RB for years, now it happens regularly. Used to be that you could count on the Steelers having one of the toughest Ds in the NFL, now we have guys who can’t beat iso blocks and get driven for extra yards after contact.

      I hate to use the “s” word to describe the Steelers D but the writing seems to be on the wall on that point. And that bothers me much more than losing tbh.

    • Mike Rowan

      I couldn’t last past the second Fournette TD run. I don’t think I’ve ever seen James Harrison get taken to the ground like Dupree was and that’s far from the only time I’ve seen him taken out of plays one way or another. I didn’t realize how limited Hargraves was. I suppose if there’s any cause for optimism, it’s that they would have been more poised to hold the line if he was healthy and getting more snaps. Otherwise, I don’t know. I don’t get who’s responsible for what when they play a team like the Jags. No one seems to be able to maintain gap integrity or set the edge; it’s not even clear that they’re trying to do as much.

      Harrison playing a big role in this game would have been perfectly consistent with what the coaches had been saying during the season. If Dupree was playing lights out, then I get not giving his snaps to Harrison. But he wasn’t, so why not give him the snaps, keep him content, and have him at the ready for “Winter football” against a team like the Jags who are built for it as the Steelers once were? (And that would have been true, too, if they had played the Bills, Titans, Chiefs, Ravens ….).

      I’m not being old-fashioned about this. I think getting faster and more versatile made sense to be able to defend against the best teams in a pass-heavy league. But you don’t get to play the Pats until you beat the Jags.

      Also, for what it’s worth, three of the final four teams still standing look pretty old-fashioned on both sides of the football.

      And think the Pats might be happy to have Harrison on Sunday? I’ll bet he doesn’t end up on his back once and that his pass coverage limitations won’t prove to be much of a liability against Blake Bortles. That’s assuming the premise regarding his diminished ability to cover is even right, which I doubt given the way he played the screen against the Jets. He was in position, fast to the football, read it perfectly, and, of course, made the tackle.

    • SteelerMike

      Bell also reportedly showed up later than Tomlin’s game day deadline for players.

    • Matt

      Oh come on man!

    • Steeler Nation!

      I agree. But that gap penetrating turned into getting washed down multiple gaps at times. Creating some huge running lanes. It’s crazy to think that you can live and die with one style of play all the time. I get that a run stuffing Hampton may not get alot of action vs a Patriots type attack, and that front movement and quickness can help pressure a Brady. But it does very little to help you against physical running teams (some with very weak passing games) like the Bears, Ravens, and Jags. I think Tuitt and Heyward should be able to do the things that Aaron Smith and Kiesel did. Now inside, thats another story.

    • Intense Camel

      Sad but it’s true. I think we all know the game wouldn’t have went like this if he was out there.

    • Alex Kozora

      Thank you.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      The hardest part for me is that the Jaguars OL is fairly average. It’s not like we faced the Cowboys OL. We should have been able to handle this group and they got out-physicalled and out-schemed.

    • Sammacdon

      Well, he had a great game. It appears that Heyward, Tuitt and company followed the rules and got stomped. Which guys do you need on your team, and which are expendable?

    • Charles Mullins

      ….McCullers should have got some burn in this game….. Hargrave got demolished. Physics alone would not allow that to happen to McCullers.

    • rystorm06

      Hard to have any positive plays when the D-line is getting blown 2-3 yards off the line of scrimmage on every play. It’s no surprise there was no tackles for loss. With that kind of play from our D-line, anybody could have ran for 100 yards

    • Bill

      The DL first priority in a 3/4 should be to control the line of scrimmage as opposed to rushing the passer. If you don’t do that you’re going to get run over as this team was against the Jag and other teams during the year year. In a 3/4 the linebackers are supposed to get to the QB. If the 3 down lineman fundamentally control the offensive lineman, the backers are less encumbered and can do their job which is to make the tackles and hit the QB.