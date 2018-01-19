Watch: Steelers Get Their Butt Kicked At The Line Of Scrimmage

For the final time coming off a game (don’t worry, we’ll have plenty of videos in the offseason), we’re looking at the tape from the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Plain and simple, they got their butts handed to them at the LOS defensively. We look at several of those plays and explain how the Jags kept their identity in the victory.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks for watching all season. If you have offseason videos you would like to see, give me a shout about that, too.