Hot Topics

    There Will Be More Dramas To Come, But At Least Big Ben Won’t Be One Of Them

    By Matthew Marczi January 22, 2018 at 09:00 am

    Sure, it was a different time back in the 1970s, for example, when the Pittsburgh Steelers were at their peak. You could say that it was much easier to get away with things at that time, and you could avoid the media attention. That is not even in the realm of possibility any longer.

    Yet I can’t imagine that there was ever a season in team history that was more filled with drama than the 2017 season, which the players all seemed to agree. I certainly cannot remember a season ever quite like this, and there have definitely been incidents in the past. ‘Free Hernandez’ hats and telling fans to kill themselves on Twitter don’t hold a candle to the soap opera that pervaded a 13-3 season.

    In spite of all of that, the Steelers are already able to avoid the biggest possible melodrama on the horizon this time, and I think we should all pause to appreciate just how significant that is.

    We found ourselves in a much different place a year ago than we do now. With the Steelers having just lost the AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots—who went on to win the Super Bowl, and who are now returning once again for their record 10th appearance in the contest—Pittsburgh was facing a minor crisis.

    Their quarterback was talking about retirement. Ben Roethlisberger, just a short time after the game, went on the radio essentially saying that he was taking some time during the offseason to decide whether or not he was going to continue his playing career, turning 35, with three years remaining on his current contract.

    That is not the case this year, and we should not lose sight of how significant that is for the team heading into the offseason. That does not mean that they are not going to take a gander at the quarterbacks coming out of college, which they have admitted in the past they have mostly avoided over the past decade and a half. But there is no looming threat of immediate need.

    Roethlisberger has already said that he is returning. He has even indicated privately that he is looking to play for at least a few more years. Frankly, it would not surprise me if he plays into his 40s, provided that the Steelers are able to keep a well-stocked offense around him, and having Antonio Brown for at least four more years, and JuJu Smith-Schuster for at least three, doesn’t hurt. Most of the offensive line is under contract for at least three more yards as well.

    No doubt, there will be drama to come. Some of it will come from the team. Some of it will come from the media. Some of it will come from other outside sources. And some of it will be fabricated by a pathological fan base. But it’s just a really nice change of pace to not have to worry about the quarterback, hopefully for a few more years at least. Perhaps having Tom Brady to chase is a good thing.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Zarbor

      Only real drama is LeVeon Bell………………

    • walter

      Was the Dobbs pick a wasted draft pick or too early to tell?

    • Paul Rainey

      Wasted

    • Paul Rainey

      Should be no drama, move on the guy is a cancer.

    • Doug Andrews

      I’ll take the opposite spin on it. Since BB is staying for 3 years that should give the Steelers plenty of time to evaluate Dobbs. Is he Starter material or a Backup or none of the above. If he doesn’t work out there’s time to go out and get another player. So I don’t think it was a wasted pick

    • Paul Rainey

      There will always be drama with Ben.

    • Steeler4life

      Wasted imo

    • Steeler4life

      Let Bell Walk.

    • Alan Bonin

      Bell should change his name to Diva because he acts like one.

    • SwagDaddy330

      If Landry Jones is the back up this year and not Dobbs, it was a wasted pick.

    • Daryl Bennett

      Bell benefits from Ben, AB and a great OL. If he goes somewhere else he won’t be that shiny penny anymore.

    • NCSteel

      The only way you let Bell walk is if you pick up a RB in the draft that you know can pick up blitzers right out of the box, someone who understands his job is not just to run.

      Otherwise, it’s foolish, James Conner is a nice story and all but his pass protection is horrendous.

      Think about that while you’re pining away for the Steelers to let Bell walk because yoo can bet the Steelers are thinking about it.

    • Reg Sayhitodabadguy Hunt

      The usual suspects

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Which of these scenarios would fellow Steelers fans have preferred?

      1. Losing to Jacksonville as they did.
      2. Beating Jacksonville, but losing (once again) to Tom Brady and the Pats in the title game.

      In most cases, I’m all about “just win this game,” but I’m really not sure I could have taken watching this team be the stepping stool—again—for Tom Brady’s trip to the Super Bowl. I hate how the season ended, don’t get me wrong. It’s a HUGE wasted opportunity. But losing in the title game (to me) feels like that team is responsible for the other team moving on.

      And I’ll happily lay that blame at the Jaguars’ feet today.

    • falconsaftey43

      Way too early to tell. But I’ll just point out that the NFC Championship game was lead by two QBs who weren’t supposed to be the starters for their teams entering the year. Backup QB is an important investment.

    • cencalsteeler

      A wasted pick comment tells me one thing…..Ben stayed healthy all year.

    • Zarbor

      In case you missed the last game we had against the Pats, we beat them but did not beat the refs. I personal believe we would have beaten the Pats….again. I liked our match up against them better than the Jags.

      Nevertheless, we did not match up well against the Jags and twice we got our butts kicked on defense so its clear their strength is one of our weaknesses. Shame we couldn’t keep Shazier healthy. He would have been the difference maker against both those teams.

    • will

      I sure hope that the OL is under contract to get more than 3 yards per play………

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Wasted. If Ben comes out and says I’m playing this year, we don’t even draft a QB.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      Idk, Ben stirred the pot a tad bit this past year.