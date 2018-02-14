2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Georgia OLB Lorenzo Carter

From now until the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a several others will be top-ranked players at their positions. If there is a player you would like us to breakdown and profile in the coming weeks and months, let us know in the comments below.

#7 Lorenzo Carter / OLB / Georgia – 6’4, 243

The Good:

– Extremely large

– Has the ability to be a dynamic edge rusher

– Creates turnovers

– Has speed that allows him to chase offensive players downfield if need be

– Covers ground quickly, great range

– Freak athlete

– Uses strength to fight off offensive linemen’s blocks

– Elite athleticism

The Bad:

– Activates hands slowly

– Occasionally loses containment on edge

– Hasn’t fully developed

– Could accelerate quicker

– Will need a year or two to develop

– Has yet to play up to his full potential

– Could be better in pass coverage

Bio:

– 2014 season: Played in 13 games. Won the UGA Newcomer of the year award. Had 41 total tackles, 7 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

– 2015 season: Played in all 13 games. Had two forced fumbles and 19 tackles.

– 2016 season: Played in all 13 games. Led the team with 5 sacks and had 13 QB hurries.

– 2017 season: Played in all 15 games. Had 7.5 tackles for loss, 16 QB hurries and 4.5 sacks. Was the defensive recipient of the Charley Trippi award which is given to Georgia’s most versatile player.

– 4.5 or more sacks in 3 of his 4 college seasons. AP first team All-SEC, Sports Illustrated second team All-American in 2017. Had 7 forced fumbles and 6 fumble recoveries in his career.

Tape Breakdown

Lorenzo Carter was a five star recruit coming out of Norcross High School in 2014. Carter was the ranked the 20th best overall prospect in the ’14 class. He passes the eye test at 6’5, 242 pounds, but underachieved at Georgia. He should still be picked on day 2 which means he is a couple years of development away from potentially being a playmaking outside linebacker. I could see him in a 3-4 or 4-3 scheme and he could be a dynamic pass rusher in sub-packages.

His size and strength really allow him to shed blocks from offensive linemen. He does a very nice job at times freeing himself to make plays.

His strength and size advantages are displayed again here. Carter is able to keep his eyes up, detach from the block and find the runner.

Below, not only does Carter shed off a block rather easily, he forces a fumble which is something he was very successful with in his college career.

He is lucky he was not called for a hands to the face below, but his speed and pass rushing capability is shown. If he can develop in terms of bursting off of the line of scrimmage, he will be able to generate even more of a pass rush.

He has the speed and athleticism that allow him to get from one end of the field to the other rather quickly. Below, he is on the opposite end of a quarterback draw, but ends up being the guy to make the tackle.

One interesting thing that caught my eye was that Carter struggled when being blocked by a tight end. Tight ends were able to hold onto their blocks much longer than offensive linemen.

Projection: Late Day 2

Games Watched: Notre Dame (2017), Alabama (2018), Oklahoma (2018), Tennessee (2016), Auburn (2015)