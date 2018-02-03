Hot Topics

    2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles: Texas FS DeShon Elliott

    By Alex Kozora February 3, 2018 at 09:30 am

    From now until the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a several others will be top-ranked players at their positions. If there is a player you would like us to breakdown and profile in the coming weeks and months, let us know in the comments below.

    #4 DeShon Elliott/FS Texas – 6’2 210

    The Good

    – Great size and build, certainly looks the part
    – Moves well and a fluid athlete for his size
    – Closes quickly on the ball with violence on contact
    – Good processor who finds the ball, understands route concepts and is situationally aggressive because of it
    – Overall, impressive tackler with strong hands and ability to wrap up even on tough angles
    – Opportunistic player in center field who routinely got interceptions off tips and overthrows, puts himself in correct position to capitalize on those types of plays
    – Capable in man coverage, speed and fluidity to turn and run with receivers and can track and make plays on the football
    – Versatile, lined up at all three levels and routinely asked to blitz in an aggressive, Steelers-like defense, though spent most time in center field as single high safety
    – Threat with ball in his hands after interceptions
    – Hyper-productive 2017 season, only a junior and will grow at an accelerated rate

    The Bad

    – Most interceptions didn’t come off pure playmaking
    – Tendency to lunge on tackles in space when ball carrier changes direction, has to take extra step to reclose space so he can come to balance
    – Needs to be more disciplined on run/pass keys, can get fooled on playaction
    – Only one year of serious production and limited starting experience

    Bio 

    – 13 career starts, 12 coming last season
    – 2017: 63 tackles, 15 PDs, 8.5 TFL, 6 INTs (2 returned for TDs), 3 FFs, 1 sack
    – Jim Thorpe Award finalist in 2017, given to top DB in nation
    – First-team for Big 12 and All-American lists
    – Skipped bowl game for early preparation for NFL Draft
    – Suffered toe injury early in freshman season during practice, was temporarily in a walking boot
    – Four star recruit coming out of HS according to Rivals

    Tape Breakdown

    We have a lot of safeties to go through during draft season. I’ve only hit the tip of the iceberg on this class. Talked up several of the guys at the Senior Bowl though with some of them, like Kyzir White and Trayvon Henderson, there is concern over if they can be true free safeties (especially Henderson).

    Deshon Elliott is a true free safety. And an excellent one at that. Six interceptions in 2017. Granted, all of them essentially came off tips and overthrows but he’s an opportunistic player with good hands. Someone who can make splash plays, an element the Steelers desperately need. Right place, right time. Here’s a look at one.

    But he isn’t just someone who sits in centerfield to catch lollipops. He lined up all over the Longhorrns’ front. Buzzed down into the flat, near the line of scrimmage versus heavy personnel and on blitzes, he showed off his versatility. Strong tackler with the ability to process and close. Effort and chase to track the ball from the opposite hash. Safeties prevent good runs from turning into great ones. Could’ve gone for six if not for Elliott.

    And he can play man coverage too. Watch him carry the wheel route on the first play of the game against Iowa State. Receiver has no chance (bottom of the GIF).

    Didn’t find a lot of faults in his game. Probably needs to be a little more disciplined. You can attribute that to how young he is which brings up the biggest knock on his game. Scouts aren’t going to know a lot about this guy. True junior who spent one year as the full-time starter. Everyone’s playing catch up to figure out who he is and comparatively, tape is awfully limited. That will hurt him.

    On the field, my biggest complaint is the occasional sloppiness as a tackle. See it most often in space when the ball carrier changes direction. Can cause him to whiff because he’s lunging into the tackle.

    Still, those faults are minimal compared to what he offers in upside. Provided he runs well, and I think he will, he’s going to be a “riser” in the draft process. A strong fit for the Steelers. Athletic, productive, a hitter, and an underclassmen. Could hear his name a lot for pick 28 come April’s draft.

    Projection: Late Day 1-Early Day Two

    Games Watched: at USC, at Iowa State, at Baylor, at West Virginia

    • D.j. Hoy

      This kid seems quite talented. To me, the two biggest needs for them this year are mlb and a “true” fs, which is what he seems to be.

      Love this time of year, and you guys are a big reason why. I’ll be reading every one of your player profiles. Thanks guys.

    • BurghBoy412

      If the Steelers don’t take him at 1:28 he’ll be long gone by 2:28. He’s a very talented player. He’s young and highly athletic. I could see him being the Steelers 1st pick.

    • DoctorNoah

      Looks and acts the part. Lacks discipline. Makes good plays but bites hard and gets exposed on play action. Crappy, lunging tackler. Sounds a helluva lot like Mike Mitchell.

    • WreckIess

      It’s still early, but he’s my current favorite for our first rounder. Strong wrap-up tackler and a big hitter(only 5 missed tackles with 63 tackles last season), angles aren’t an issue from what I’ve seen and like you said he’s good in coverage with solid ball skills. He shows the range that we need out of a free safety, but he also has enough versatility from what I’ve seen from him at Texas to be a candidate to be a Moneybacker for us also. Maybe even help us with our Gronk woes.

      The only concerns I’ve seen from scouts is that he lacks that quick twitch and long speed, but to me he looks plenty fast. At worst he’ll run in the mid to low 4.5s imo, which is fine.

    • Ryan Barton

      Thanks Alex!

    • JNick

      If we are going safety in round 1, he fits the need and is good value. He could allow Sean Davis to play to his strengths and not get exposed. Mitchell just can’t do it anymore.

    • CoachCot

      Even if he was a guy who could only play CF and catch lollipops that would be an improvement worth adding in the secondary room

    • Ike Evans

      He’s the kinda guy they like…not a natural playmaker… versatile… athletic….solid….young…lacks a lil discipline

    • Kevin Marshall

      He is definitely one of my favorite safeties in the draft, and I think you would be a good pic for the Steelers… I think we get the best safety then linebacker, or the best linebacker and then safety with our first two pics….. I also like the BIG tackle out of Washington, because I think he could be that BIG beast in the middle of the D that takes on double teams…..

    • kev4heels

      This is a guy I target if we look to trade down 5-10 picks in to rd 2.
      Let’s say Evans/Smith/Edmunds are off the board when we pick. Trade our 1st to the Giants for their 2nd and 3rd.

      2t: DeshoneElliott FS
      2: Darius Leonard ILB
      3t: Auden Tate WR
      3: Jerome Baker ILB
      5: Trayvon Henderson S

    • GoSteelerz

      If we draft two good safety prospects that should solve our problem there. Elliott is one of those guys I’d be happy with. I wish I could find more film on him, but at this point, Reaves would be the other. There are more prospects. I thought Blanding and Reaves made a nice duo in the Senior Bowl. I heard Henderson had tackling issues, but I’d need to see if that’s true on tape. Thought his Senior Bowl showing wasn’t bad, but I wasn’t watching him the whole time either.

    • GoSteelerz

      I’d like to see the write up on Leonard and Baker. Leonard had a good Senior Bowl and Baker was productive for OSU.

    • Matt

      He’s not perfect? Nobody we get with this pick is going to be a perfect product on day 1. I think Rashaan Evans would be about as close to a perfect pick as we could get round 1, but there’s a really good chance he isn’t there when we pick. I can’t see any chance of us getting a safety with our 1st round draft pick who could be expected to be a successful day 1 starter in this defense. We’d have to trade up and even then expecting a guy to come into the steelers system and be an overnight success is a bit much. But Elliot looks like a young guy with good upside and he can work on the areas where he isn’t as strong. I see more potential for splash plays and ability to cover than I do with Mitchell. And I think year 1 for any safety we get the plan should be to bring them along slowly with Mitchell as the starter and the young gun gradually taking more snaps.

    • Matt

      If so, they really HAVE to pick up one of the top FA ILBs. I think they’ve got to go that route anyway, so why not Evans in Round 1 and an ILB in round 2 or 3. IMO, round 1 really needs to be ILB or FS. I can see an argument for pass rusher, but the middle of this D is so vulnerable without Shazier, I don’t know how the Steelers can leave that need hanging out there past the first 3 rounds and I think they really need to look to take care of it in the first 2.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I love Elliot. I would no have no issue taking him with our first round pick. He would fill, arguably, our biggest need and he won’t be around in round 2.

    • Alex Kozora

      Nothing could be further from the truth. And nowhere did I say he was a crappy tackler. I said the opposite. I was referencing a specific part of his game. You’re also comparing a 22 year kid with 13 starts to a 30 year old safety with years in the league and assuming no growth. And not recognizing the splash play numbers, vastly different from MM.

    • Spencer Krick

      I’m a fan, I definitely would approve of him being the Steeler’s 1st rounder.