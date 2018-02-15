2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles: West Virginia S Kyzir White

From now until the 2018 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to showcase as many prospects as possible and examine both their strengths and weaknesses. Most of these profiles will feature individuals that the Pittsburgh Steelers are likely to have an interest in, while a several others will be top-ranked players at their positions. If there is a player you would like us to breakdown and profile in the coming weeks and months, let us know in the comments below.

#8 Kyzir White/S West Virginia – 6’2/1 216

The Good

– NFL size, well-put together

– Willing, overall reliable tackler who plays with leverage and doesn’t often miss, does well to come to balance and keep his body under control with proper technique

– Hard hitter, physical player with violence and ability to finish the play

– High effort player, doesn’t quit on the play, no loafs

– Length helps him play the pocket and the ball, does nice job of tracking the ball in man coverage

– Shows vertical and ability to high point the ball

– Versatile player who lined up all over the defense, experience in slot and as “star” defender near line of scrimmage, asked to blitz, too

– Smart player who reroutes receivers in zone coverage

– Football bloodlines

The Bad

– Unlikely to test like a stellar athlete

– High-cut player and shows some stiffness turning in man coverage

– Will need to learn to play cleaner in man coverage after five yards

– Position/role in the NFL is undefined

– Lacked splash plays

– Only two years of Division One experience

Bio

– Two year starter

– Career: 152 tackles, 14.5 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 FFs, 3 INTs

– 2017: 94 tackles, 7.5 TFL 3 INTs, 2 FFs

– Younger brother of former 1st round pick, WR Kevin White, has another brother who also plays for WVU

– Spent two years at a JUCO before transferring to West Virginia

Tape Breakdown

White is a potential answer for those matchup nightmares at tight end. He has the size and enough athleticism to thrive in that type of role. That’s part of what he did at West Virginia, often playing the slot/star position. He is not an elite athlete but has great leaping ability and can play the ball in the air.

I really admire his effort and ability to tackle. Showed up time and time again against Texas this season.

He’s a physical, hard hitter too. Something the Steelers are going to be searching for. Nice smack over the middle here on this checkdown.

The negatives are hard to show. I don’t think he’ll test great at the Combine and I don’t know if he’s a good enough athlete to be a true center fielder. I see him as someone who profiles more like a SS/hybrid player. I’d love for him to play center field for his size and ability to find the football, though he’s going to have to make more splash plays than he did at West Virginia. With only two years of college experience, there’s still room to grow.

Sort of a tough evaluation for me, both looking at him for any team and for Pittsburgh. For the Steelers, I see someone who is no worse than a dime defender and would excel there. Compare him in a Daniel Sorensen/Jarquiski Tartt type of player. Low floor because I think he has that dime niche locked down. I just wonder how high that ceiling is.

Projection: Mid-Late Day Two

Games Watched: vs Missouri (2016), vs Oklahoma St, vs Texas, vs Utah, Senior Bowl