2018 NFL Mock Draft: Steelers Take OLB Lorenzo Carter In First Round

I know “drafting a Georgia outside linebacker” is not what you want to hear on a Monday morning. But Lorenzo Carter hopefully has a much better career than Jarvis Jones. Carter is Tony Pauline’s selection for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the mock draft he revealed Monday morning. Justifying the pick, Pauline wrote:

“Running back is a consideration, but it’s time to move on from Bud Dupree and Carter is everything the 2015 first-round pick never was.”

It’s also worth noting inside linebacker Rashaan Evans went off the board one pick ahead of Pittsburgh. Evans is one of the most popular names currently mocked to the team.

Carter, listed at 6’6 243, started 10 games for the Bulldogs last year. He has 14 career sacks, never more than five in a season, and finished with 4.5 in 2017. But he made plays everywhere, racking up 7.5 tackles for loss and forcing three fumbles a year ago.

It’s one of the first times I’ve seen Carter mocked to Pittsburgh so it’s worth passing along, if only to break up the monotony of the same old, same old.

Pauline tacked on a second round to his mock, giving the Steelers West Virginia safety Kyzir White. White had an excellent week at the Senior Bowl and came on strong last season. He picked off three passes and forced a pair of fumbles in only his second year of Division One football, coming to WVU after spending time at a JUCO.

Read our scouting reports on both players below.