2018 Offseason Questions: Which Non-Steelers Related Combine Prospects Most Interest You?

The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

Question: Which prospects that you don’t have in mind for the Steelers are you most interested in seeing at the Combine this week?

Being that it’s Combine week, I’m probably going to dedicate this week’s series of questions to that event, since, let’s be honest, it’s not like there’s a ton of other things going on right now. I will probably ask you for your favorite Steelers-centric prospects for every given day on which players have their workouts, but today I want to focus more broadly.

In my years here, I’ve experienced the fact that a good number of Steelers fans are also football fans more broadly, who take interest in the game beyond just the team that they root for. Especially those who are invested in the draft, they will follow the players that they liked coming out of the draft no matter where they wound up.

I want to kind of focus on that aspect today. Before we actually get into players participating in workouts and all of that stuff, I am interested in hearing from you about the players coming out for this year’s draft class that you think are most interesting, for whatever reason, on a global level, rather than just because of what they could do for the Steelers.

There are definitely some interesting players. It’s not every year that you have a prospect with one hand like Shaquem Griffen who is actually being taken seriously as a player who can come into the NFL and potentially play very well.

The quarterbacks are almost by their very nature an intriguing group, but this year’s is particularly fascinating, in my opinion, given the highs and lows we have seen from the likes of Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen, while others like Josh Allen and Lamarr Jackson have mechanical things to prove to show they can be more consistently accurate at the next level.