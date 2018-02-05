Hot Topics

    2018 Offseason Questions: What Did You Think Of Super Bowl LII?

    By Matthew Marczi February 5, 2018 at 05:00 am

    The journey toward Super Bowl LII ended far too prematurely for the Pittsburgh Steelers, sending them into offseason mode before we were ready for it. But we are in it now, and are ready to move on, through the Combine, through free agency, through the draft, into OTAs, and beyond.

    We have asked and answered a lot of questions over the years and will continue to do so, and at the moment, there seem to be a ton of questions that need answering. A surprise early exit in the postseason will do that to you though, especially when it happens in the way it did.

    You can rest assured that we have the questions, and we will be monitoring developments all throughout the offseason process, all the way down to Latrobe. Pending free agents, possible veteran roster cuts, contract extensions, pre-draft visits, pro days, all of it will have its place when the time arises.

    Question: What did you think of last night’s game?

    Well, one thing is for sure, defense certainly doesn’t guarantee you win championships anymore. If you are a fan of defensive football, then you might well be justified in thinking last night’s game was awful. There wasn’t a whole lot of defense to speak of for either the New England Patriots or the Philadelphia Eagles. Through the first 50 minutes of the game, there were over 50 points scored, with no sacks, and the only turnover was an interception that came from the receiver batting the ball wildly on a deep pass.

    The two teams combined for the most yardage in not just Super Bowl history, but NFL history, with the way that both offenses almost effortlessly moved the ball down the field, the entire game almost absent of all punters.

    Tom Brady broke his own NFL record for the most passing yards through in a Super Bowl game and set a Super Bowl record as the only one to have a 500-yard passing game. Rob Gronkowski dominated in the second half when the Patriots actually started to give him the football with quality targets.

    There was, at least, some excitement by the end of the game. It still ended up as the second-highest-scoring Super Bowl in NFL history the 74 points just one behind the 1994 Super Bowl when the 49ers defeated the Chargers 49-26.

    I’m sure Steelers fans feel much better about this game given the way that it ended—that is, with a Patriots loss, and Pittsburgh’s Super Bowl record preserved—than they otherwise would have, but defensively, it was still an ugly game. There was about one defensive play made in the whole game, albeit a big one, a strip sack in scoring position.

    Pittsburgh has had two contenders for their throne, the 49ers in 2012 and the Patriots this past season, which is now officially over. Neither of them could win number six on their first opportunity, and so, for at least one more season, Pittsburgh remains peerless in that regard.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Matt Manzo

      The players have to execute, but Pederson and his staff called a great game! His aggressiveness made it fun to watch.

    • Rusted Out

      I thought it was a fair game.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      I love defense but I still had fun watching it. Obviously the Eagles winning was a bonus but the end was exciting and we got to see some interesting things such as Brady going out for a pass and missing and then getting Foles do the same thing and succeeding. It is going to make for some fun memes.

      Also got to see Harrison perform well which as a fan I could enjoy and it was the perfect result of him doing his thing but the Pats not winning.

      One other bonus I hope comes out of this is that people notice the refs and by extension the league already starting to inact a more sensible approach to the catch rule. There is no way during the season that one Eagles TD was called a catch but they did say he had control despite switching it into his right hand. And the 2nd one looked very similar to Dez Bryant awhile back and it was ruled a TD as well. For the record I 1000% agree with the calls and am glad to see them make them.

    • Michael James

      Great game to watch!
      Coaching won Philadelphia the game. Pederson’s play calling and situational awareness was absolutely excellent. Only a slightly bit worse or more conservative play-calling and they lose this game.

    • Nolrog

      >>> What did you think of last night’s game?

      Can’t say. Didn’t watch until 2 minutes left in the game, and only then because the Eagles were leading.

    • Spencer Krick

      It was good game, both teams played a great. Eagles played better, Pederson and his staff did an excellent job.

    • francesco

      I had no idea that the Eagles secondary was that bad! As much as it was an offensive game…it took a strip sack (defense) to win the game for the Eagles.

    • francesco

      It was also fun to think about what would Tomlin of done? Would Tomlin have gone on 4th down like Pederson chose to? Would Tomlin have gone for 2 points etc. etc.

    • francesco

      My only complaint was that the Eagles scored too early on that last drive leaving over two minutes for Brady to score again. And going for 2 points early in the game when there was no need to.

    • Applebite

      It proved two things.
      1) The Calvin Johnson rule is Garbage, and the league better change it pronto.

      2) Jesse James caught that ball and broke the plane when he reached for the endzone. The ground had jack diddly poo to do with the TD they robbed from the Steelers. And we can all thank Ertz for re-enacting that moment. It was virtually the same move James did.

    • Is Philadelphia still standing? Is there a city left for the team to come home to?

    • Not even remotely the same. James didn’t take any steps while Ertz took 3 steps and dove. Ertz was a runner while James never transitioned to becoming a runner. That is why the Ertz TD stood and James TD was overturned.

    • everett

      Amazing that crybrady throws for 500 yards and not a single offensive hold. If the game was called correctly no way that happens . Wait a minute this has been over ten years of the same narrative with the cheatriots! Lol! Oh well the end is edging ever closer and then the nfl will pick another savior! Great job Philly. Never ever thought I would say that! Lol

    • Applebite

      James didn’t have to go as far, even though his knee hit the ground before reaching. But the act of pulling the ball in and then reaching for the endzone, is a football act. And I think many miss that fact: he had control when he pulled it in. And then he broke the plane. Anything beyond that point is moot.

    • The “football move” means nothing when James is going to the ground which he was. He didn’t maintain possession through contact with the ground. The knee being down is irrelevant. No body is arguing the play if James does the same thing on the sideline and its incomplete.

    • FATCAT716

      Why no one criticizing Bill Belicheat for not playing perhaps your best corner?

    • Butler was horrible this season. There best corner shutdown Jeffery after there decided to let Gilmore follow him all over the field.

    • Applebite

      Nothing ever really survives the ground, and that’s why it’s a bad rule in the first place. There used to be a thing called, ‘The ground can’t cause the fumble’. The act of a completion is pulling the ball into your body. James did that before he hit the ground. By the time he lost control of the ball in the endzone, he had already broke the plane while reaching for it.

    • FATCAT716

      Ok well why not criticize him for that damn a** kickoff reverse when time was not your friend

    • Yea, James broke the plane of the goal line but never made a transition to becoming a runner.

      He caught the ball on his way to the ground. When he hit the ground the ball was jarred loose. Sounds familiar? That because it is an incomplete pass no matter where he is on the field. Diving for the goal line, side line, first down line, it doesn’t make the slightest bit of difference. Hold onto the damn ball.

      The ground can’t cause a fumble because the player is a RUNNER. The ground can most certainly cause and incompletion. The ground causes incompletions all the time.

    • Applebite

      He doesn’t have to be a runner in that scenario, when all that’s required of him is to break the plane. Also, there’s another precedent set, when Gronk was playing against the Denver Broncos. He bobbled the ball in the endzone and the ball hit the ground as he stumbled to the ground. They called that play a TD.

    • FATCAT716

      If he would have and didn’t get it he would have been murdered. If he did get it the criticism would have been held off. But I consider him an aggressive coach

    • Let me ask you this? Was it not the time for it because if failed miserably? Because if it worked and got them a huge return to set up the game winning TD, it’s a genius call…

      They they were trying to catch the Eagles special teams unit off guard and it didn’t work.

    • FATCAT716

      I agree but had the Steelers made that call we would crucify anyone associated

    • LHW

      Curious – had Brady performed with those stats against the Steelers in the SB would they have beaten the Steelers? Would they have scored more or less points?

      I think the Pats were holding Gronk back until the second half. I don’t think they would have done that against the Steelers knowing they are potentially less effective against him. They would have used him much more.

      I am glad the Eagles won. The Patriots and their fans think it is there Divine Right to win. A few coworkers are die hard Eagles fans. Nick Foles got in on.

    • Yes, that is why there is a disconnect. Do you remember Scottie Montgomery using the phrase “quick to the tuck” to describe AB minutes after he was drafted? That means becoming a runner after securing the catch.

      It doesn’t matter where you are on the field, secure the catch. James on his way to the ground, didn’t.

      Clearly I’m not going to change your mind, so I’m cutting this off while I’m ahead. I agree that the Rule needs to be reviewed and possibly reworded, but the the letter of the rule book as it currently states says the James play was correctly ruled incomplete as was the Ertz play.

      Reply if you must but I won’t read it nor reply to it. I’m done with this conversation.

    • Maybe you would. I wouldn’t…

    • Quite_Frankly

      What about this Matthew: Patriots tie the Broncos for most Super Bowl loses @5.

    • FanInExile

      The Eagles proceeded to eat Butler’s replacement (Rowe) alive during the game. How much worse could Butler have been?

    • FanInExile

      Thing is, the Pats’ special teams were having an awful day. When they can’t get the basics down, attempting trickery at crunch time smacks of high risk / low yield desperation.

    • FanInExile

      And, they’re now just a .500 team in the Super Bowl. Not what you’d consider a stellar record. Sure, lots of teams are below .500 in the Super Bowl, more than a few are at .000 (including those that have never been to the SB), and playing in almost 20% of the Super Bowls ever played is itself a huge accomplishment, but 6-2 (.750) sounds much better than all of that, don’t you think?.

    • Doesn’t matter now, the game is over…

    • Quite_Frankly

      Whole heartedly

    • Big Joe

      I actually think it was pretty good despite the lack of defense in each team’s secondary.

    • Big Joe

      Unfortunately, no it wasn’t. Ertz turned and took enough steps to be deemed a runner – and I was arguing the need for a replay review at all- Jesse wasn’t a runner. While I think the call was correct against us, given the way the stupid rule is written, Jesse turned and made a football move to extend beyond the goal line. He just didn’t do it on two legs. To me, Jesse still demonstrated control. He just wasn’t a runner. It sucks for sure but it’s ancient history now.

    • Big Joe

      We’re not missing that part at all, in fact. The simple truth is that Jesse wasn’t a runner at that time. He was going to the ground on one knee and turned to extend. So, I agree that he had control when he decided to turn and extend but the simply wasn’t deemed a runner yet. Thus, the stupid rule as written applied.

    • Big Joe

      No, he still has to be declared a runner or maintain control after hitting the ground, even if he was already inside the end zone and caught the ball. Breaking the plane or being in the end zone doesn’t matter at that point if he doesn’t meet either of those elements

    • Big Joe

      They’re not that bad because the Eagles were able to generate a lot of pressure from the front seven this year. That covers up a lot. When they can’t get home, they’re exposed like any other NFL secondary is, especially when trying to take Gronk out of play and keep the deep passes to a minimum.

    • Big Joe

      Agreed on the 2-pt conversion. They were chasing points that they shouldn’t have and just simply have taken the 1 that was the most logical.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl title, allowing long-suffering fans some relief. Awesome.
      The New England Cheatriots, took some medicine, and went home as 5-time losers. No 6th win. Glorious.
      Brady threw for 500+ yards and got beaten by a backup QB who once contemplated retirement. Perfect.
      Bill Belichick, the “genius,” got THOROUGHLY out-coached, by Pederson and ironically, himself. Poetic.
      The Pittsburgh Steelers maintained their Super Bowl victory/Lombardi lead over the league. Fitting.

      And James Harrison… sold his soul, went to the Dark Side, abruptly heel-turned, and LOST. Priceless.

    • Rocksolid20

      Ment nothing to me .