    Antonio Brown Offers To Help Tom Brady With His Pass-Catching Skills

    By Dave Bryan February 5, 2018 at 09:48 pm

    New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady failed to catch a pass from wide receiver Danny Amendola on a 3rd down and 5 trick play during the second quarter of Super Bowl LII as the pass went right off his fingertips. Had Brady caught the pass he would have had a lot of running room and might even had scored. On Monday, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted some advice to Patriots linebacker James Harrison, his former teammate, in regard to Brady.

    As you can see, Brown playfully suggested to Harrison that Brady should hit him up during the offseason so that he could potentially the Patriots quarterback with his pass-catching skills.

    Brady, curiously enough, has caught two passes during his long career with the last one coming during the 2015 regular season season and against the Philadelphia Eagles at that. That play, as you can see below, was identical to the one the Patriots attempted to run successfully Sunday night during the Super Bowl.

    I have a feeling that Brady won’t be taking Brown up on his offer.

    • Yeah, but if you look at the one from 2015, the ball hit him on the body. The one last night required a little more athletic ability. He showed us all he doesn’t have any real pass catching ability. QB or no QB, he should have caught that one too. Just another part of that game that made me laugh.

    • heath miller

      thats game came down a a play or two that ended differently …. a ref call here or there different and the pats win …thank God they all went the right way last night … just odd that 2 calls that 95% of the time go ot the pats and they both went the eagles way .. maybe the NFL is finally getting smart to figure out viewers are tired of watching the refs give games to the pats. HEEEATH

    • PaeperCup

      Maybe he would have caught it if the psi was down a half pound

    • heath miller

      lmao… are you saying maybe he should have stuck a fork in it ?

    • PaeperCup

      If the Ertz one got called back, this one along with most of the others would have a huge asterisk next to it.

    • Rusted Out

      Oh that made me laugh so hard. I laughed even harder when the Eagles tossed it to Foles for the TD. What a great call. Doug Pederson looked to have laser focus, and ice water in his veins. They did not flinch, they did not get conservative with the lead and a back-up QB. The game was not too big for them.

    • Zenyatta

      Do you remember when Gisele told the media that Tom couldn’t go out there and catch passes? I believe it was after their second SB loss to the Giants

    • John Pennington

      You never help your enemy with anything.

    • ThatGuy

      I think it was more of a dig at JH than an offer to Brady

    • TroymanianDevil

      It’s actually slightly different. The one in 2015 has the direct snap going to the RB while the one yesterday was snapped to Brady himself.

      It was however identical to the one that the Eagles ran yesterday. Some reported ( probably more so speculated ) that the reason the Eagles have that play was b/c of when NE did it to them in 2015

    • Doug Andrews

      Brady showing off that 6 sec flat 40 yard dash lol