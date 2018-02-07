Hot Topics

    Art Rooney II Thinks Future Roethlisberger Contract Extension Is Possible

    By Dave Bryan February 7, 2018 at 02:52 pm

    On Wednesday, Pittsburgh Steelers team president Art Rooney II confirmed that quarterback Ben Roethlisberger wants to play beyond his current contract, which is set to expire after the 2019 season. Because of that, Rooney, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, indicated during his annual end-of-the-season interview with the local media that the Steelers will now try to figure out a possible contract extension at some point, but not necessarily in 2018.

    None of this should be shocking when it comes to Roethlisberger and especially now that Todd Haley is no longer the team’s offensive coordinator. With Randy Fichtner, formerly the Steelers quarterbacks coach, now succeeding Haley, he’ll likely be the team’s offensive coordinator the remainder of Roethlisberger’s career.

    As far as a possible contract extension for Roethlisberger goes, doing one this offseason certainly would make a lot a sense as not only could the Steelers beat a few other big-name NFL quarterbacks that are expected to sign new very lucrative deals this offseason to the table, but the team could also potentially use some extra salary cap space in 2018 a Roethlisberger extension would surely create.

    If the Steelers do ultimately decide to sign Roethlisberger to a contract extension this offseason, such a deal would most likely get consummated within the next 30 or so days because the quarterback is due a $5 million roster bonus in March. In short, if Roethlisberger doesn’t sign a contract extension by the time his roster bonus is due, he might not get one until a year from now.

    Rooney’s Wednesday declaration about Roethlisberger should also now put an end to the speculation floating around that the Steelers will draft yet another quarterback this year.

    • CoachCot

      Get the deal done

    • Renohightower

      Josh Dobbs can throw that ball in before the crazies

    • Knew it.

    • NW86

      Again, I’d be surprised if it happened this year.
      I can only think of one time the Steelers have extended a player with 2 years left (Ben’s first extension many years ago). The next closest I can think of are AV, and AB’s first extension. They both had 1 year left, but would have been RFA’s the following year. All 3 of those players were in their 20’s.

    • Nolrog

      Don’t the Steelers typically extend the QB with 2 years left? Considering that’s their rule of thumb, and they desperately need the cap space, it would make sense to take the 2018 salary as well as the roster bonus and turn that into signing bonus so they could spread it out over a few more years.

    • Nolrog

      That’s because, if I recall correctly, they do the QB with 2 years left, everyone else with 1 year left.

    • Jeff Dudash

      I wonder if Ben is reaching a point where he’d be willing to consider a team friendly deal to help add more talent under the cap. I’m supportive of these guys earning as much money as they can get, but Ben has earned $170 million from contracts alone. At what point does the value of getting every last dollar from the Steelers dip beneath the value of playing on a great team and getting a couple more championships? (Value = both future endorsement dollars and personal/pride value)

    • NW86

      Like I said, that only happened once. Ben’s current contract extension was done with 1 year left.

    • McBringleberry

      I really wonder this as well. And if so, what kind of discount is Ben willing to take? I wouldn’t fault him if he takes zero discount but man could this help build out the roster

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I’m just glad we’re not drafting another qb this year this is the year I would want one. 😥

    • stan

      We’re getting into dangerous territory if/ when we extend him though. He can’t play forever and if we give him the big deal that he’ll want then we’re going to be looking at a lot of dead money when he finally hangs it up. I wonder if we can give him an all-salary deal that just pays him $20M a year or whatever.