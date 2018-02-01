Hot Topics

    Beat Writer Wants Steelers To Put Bud Dupree ‘On Notice’

    By Matthew Marczi February 1, 2018 at 09:00 am

    It’s quickly becoming apparent that the whipping boy de jour in Pittsburgh is going to be Bud Dupree, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ three-year veteran starting left outside linebacker, who was taken in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and has since played in 38 games, starting 24 of them, including 15 out of 15 games during the 2017 season.

    During that time, he has recorded 90 tackles, 14 and a half sacks—including a career-high six this past season—three passes defensed, and a forced fumble. He posted a career-high 40 tackles this season, but he also played more in 2017 than he ever has.

    As a point of comparison, rookie first-round outside linebacker T.J. Watt also played in and started 15 games in 2017. He recorded 54 tackles to go along with seven sacks, forced a fumble, recorded an interception and seven passes defensed, and blocked a kick.

    The point is, the heat is on Dupree—has been on him for a while—and pretty much everybody has their own solutions for him. Many just want him to be benched, but others want to try to motivate him. Such as Joe Starkey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

    In an article that he published yesterday on the paper’s website, he argued that “the Steelers should put Bud Dupree on notice” by declining his fifth-year option, which is a decision that is due to be made during the first week of May.

    He also believes that they should take another outside linebacker early in the draft. The worst-case scenario is that you have somebody to compete for a starter job. Alternatively, one or the other could develop into the starter that the team needs.

    I’m sure that many will be very receptive to Starkey’s idea, and, honestly, I’m on board with it as well.  I’ve probably written something about it at some point over the course of the past couple of months, since I touch on just about everything at some point, considering the amount that I write.

    Three years in, Dupree has shown very little to justify his draft slot (22nd overall) and will soon be known as “Dud” Dupree if he doesn’t turn it around”, Starkey wrote. “I wouldn’t yet say he is wading into Jarvis Jones waters, but he does remind me of a late-stage Jason Worilds. If that.

    Jarvis Jones was the team’s first-round pick in 2013. He started for most of his four seasons here, but in 50 games managed just 129 tackles with six sacks, two interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and four forced fumbles.

    Worilds was a second-round draft pick in 2010 who appeared to be developing only to prematurely retire. In five seasons, the early years of which he hardly played, he recorded 204 tackles with 25.5 sacks, one interception, and four forced fumbles.

    He started 27 games in his final two years, recording 122 tackles, 15 and a half sacks, three forced fumbles, and interception, and three passes defensed.

    Matthew Marczi
    Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Bryant Eng

      I think Jason Worilds was secretly serviceable. I have no clue how he was against the run, but in his last two season he averaged 60+ tackles per game. His last season, he had 7.5 sacks/1 FF/5 STF/1 INT. I would sign up for that today from Bud.

    • Intense Camel

      Worilds was really good. I’m not sure why he’s being compared to Dupree. He was one the best players on the defense when he retired. Losing him and Woodley were the biggest reasons the olb position is so messy right now..

    • Gizmosteel

      Agreed. Worilds didn’t make many splash plays but he never disappeared entirely off the stat sheet. Worilds > Dupree > Jones.

    • Nolrog

      The difference between TJ and Bud is the level of expectation. As a rookie, there weren’t as many expectations on Watt as there we’re on Dupree, who just comp,eyed his third year and should start to excel, if he was so capable.

      Expectations on TJ will be much higher next year, and if he only replicates his 2017 numbers, it will also be a disappointment.

      So far, Dupree he has not produced to the level of expectations of a first round pick, and sometimes disappears entirely.

    • capehouse

      Agree. Worilds was a solid player. He didn’t have elite bend, so in that regard he probably didn’t have many high quality sacks, but his overall game had quality, especially against the run. He was not a liability on the field like Dupree is. Just not a star.

    • Conserv_58

      Starky is absolutely spot on. He echoes my opinion of Dupree to a tee.

    • WreckIess

      Eh. I don’t think Bud is as bad as he’s made out to be. I read and article by someone in the Pittsburgh media that pretty much stated that Bud was just doing what he was told to do last season. In the pass game, he was asked to drop a lot and while his pass rush still leaves a lot to be desired, a lot of the time he was asked to chip a TE or run a stunt which slows down his pass rush. In coverage, from what they showed, he wasn’t half bad either. His drops were fluid and he shrunk down passing lanes.

      Against the run, from what I noticed this season was that he just maintained his responsibility and the numbers somewhat support that. Bud did a decent job at keeping runs inside of him(which is his job), but he wasn’t then making an incredible play to make the tackle, too.

      I saw someone state that football outsiders had us at 11th on Right tackle and 18th on runs off the right end (Dupree and Haden’s side) and 22nd off the left tackle and dead last off of the left end (TJ and Artie’s side). The latter two were the worst figures on the team (we were 9th best in defending runs up the middle) so while there were issues defending the run in a lot of places, the majority of them came with at Watt or worse between Watt and Burns. Not to say Watt is bad or anything (Burns definitely is though), but I think there’s a false belief that it was Dupree who was worse. He’s not oerfect, but for what the teams asks of him, he’s perfectly adept.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      I think the difference is more than just their expectation. Both were first round picks and TJ did better in his first, albeit complete, year than Dupree has to this point essentially.

      TJ has technique and seems to work at it regularly. Dupree hasn’t developed much if at all since he walked onto the field. He’s got a great jump off the line, but it ends there. That’s why we see him just get stalemated so often.

      I dunno.. personally never liked the pick, but you never know at the time. I think they have to bring in another guy.

    • capehouse

      I think it’s a bit unfair Dupree gets the pleasure of being lumped in that stat with a solid run defender like Haden. Got the Jags game in my head but Haden knifed in at least 2 or 3 times in that game for tackles. I also remember there being very wide holes inside the Tackles in that game between Dupree and whoever was on the defensive line. Some of that was scheme related though, like when they use the 3-4 over front and Heyward/Tuitt are shifted to one side of Hargrave leaving Dupree all alone to get swallowed up by a blocker. I also think Dupree has an advantage with his athleticism on runs outside the Tackle. Put a blocker on Dupree though and you can run inside on him.