    Bell Claims Haley Often Called Third Down Plays That Big Ben Didn’t Like

    By Dave Bryan February 4, 2018 at 11:47 am

    The recent Super Bowl LII radio row tour in Minneapolis, MN that Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell made to close out the week was an eventful one. In addition to talking about his current contract situation and saying that certain teammates of his weren’t ready to play in the Divisional Round playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Bell also dished on the rocky relationship between quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and now former offensive coordinator Todd Haley.

    During a radio interview with Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, Bell was asked to comment on how the team no longer having Haley as the offensive coordinator will affect things moving forward.

    “I think it’ll help us,” Bell said.

    Bell was then asked by Smith why he thinks that is.

    “Just because I felt like maybe it was something between Ben and Todd,” Bell said. “You know, I think it was just a little something. They always kept it professional, but I just think it was something with those guys. They didn’t really click, you know? I think Randy [Fichtner], you know he was the quarterback coach, obviously Ben loves Randy and those guys connect.”

    Bell went on to reveal that Roethlisberger mostly didn’t like the plays that Haley would call on third downs.

    “I feel like it was a lot of third downs Todd would maybe call something that Ben didn’t like,” Bell said. “There’s certain plays that Ben didn’t like. As a player, you’ve always got plays that you like, plays you dislike. It would be a big situation and Todd would call a play that Ben don’t necessarily like and he tried to go out there and just execute it because the play is called. But Randy’s only kind of going to give Ben what he wants, you know, make him comfortable. Because third downs, that’s the biggest thing, that was our Achilles’ heel was third downs and red zone.”

    It was easy to see the disconnect between Roethlisberger and Haley from the middle of the season and on and thus it wast surprising to see quarterbacks coach Randy Fichtner brought down from the coaches box to the sideline during the second half of the season to serve as a buffer between the quarterback and the offensive coordinator.

    With Haley now out of the picture, Roethlisberger now has his handpicked choice in Fichtner calling plays into him for perhaps the remainder of his career and it will be interesting to see if the quarterback is ever given a play call on third down that he doesn’t like moving forward.

    As previously mentioned and as Bell confirmed during his interview with Smith, the Steelers definitely have to fix their red zone offense next season as it wasn’t very good at all this past season.

    • Sabbies 5

      This guy needs to be in a barbershop snipping hair and spinning yarns.

    • ciscor65

      If the Steelers got rid of Haley to help Ben, why didn’t they do that years ago?

    • Kevin Artis

      Ben won’t have any excuses now.

    • ThePointe

      As long as the ‘fix’ to third downs and red zone doesn’t include 5 wide on 3rd and 1 or 2 and Ben holding the ball for 10 seconds and getting killed, I’m ok with whatever changes they make. The second I see the OC and Ben playing backyard football on third downs is the second I start getting upset, cause Ben won’t last 3 more years.

    • nutty32

      To this day I wonder what really happened on that play where AB went berserk on the water cooler.

    • Sabbies 5

      How goes it old friend??

    • O’Neal

      It sounds pretty true. If so thats just bad coaching. You want your qb to run plays hes comfortable with on third down especially. Im sure brady rodgers and manning run/ran plays they like on 3rd down.

    • Sabbies 5

      Can we get Bell’s thoughts on social issues? Because we all hang on his every word.

    • Quite_Frankly

      Ab ran a nice route and was wide open but BB didn’t see him. So he took it out on the cooler 🙂

    • Sabbies 5

      Bell is such a reliable source of truth

    • Sabbies 5

      He doesn’t need any, he is one of the best at his position, he doesn’t really make any

    • Steelers12

      where im from we call Bell a chatty patty

    • Bill

      Roethlisberger and Steelers have always had problems in the red zone; didn’t matter who the offensive coordinator was. Remember the Cardinals Super Bowl: five or six shots near the goal line in the red zone and still didn’t get in.
      Bell needs to put a large cork in it.

    • nutty32

      Sure, but something set him off. He did mention that it was the special play Todd cooked up for the week and it broke wide open all week in practice, too.

    • Kevin Artis

      Ben did not play all that hot in the beginning of year. He typically throws that interception that makes you scratch your head especially for someone that has been in the league as long as he has.
      Ben is one of the best but I wonder if having a friend as a offensive coordinator rather than a disciplinarian and not let Ben go off the reservation will help?

    • Sabbies 5

    • Sabbies 5

      He did start off bad, but look at his numbers after the first Jacksonville game

    • NinjaMountie

      And the mouth goes on and on and on and on and on and on……….

    • Edjhjr

      Not that it’s applicable here, but if I was in the front office I would have a schedule of ten reporters and tell them they all get 10 minutes each, and I would tell everyone of them a different story , and prior to the interview a promise they have to print it.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Spilling the beans like he might as well have written a book. WTF.

    • O’Neal

      You are an idiot. Have you watched the steelers play?

    • O’Neal

      How do you know what is the truth….

    • ThePointe

      Long time Sab. Good to see you here.

    • Cross Fire

      Can someone, anyone tell Bell to keep his BIG mouth shut?

    • dany

      I’m not gonna take sides because Bell is a pure contract situation, but it’s funny how everyone complains how much Bell talks yet they still read it. He won’t stop till people continue making his words relevant

    • Sabbies 5

      So glad you think I’m an idiot. I never claimed to know what the truth is.. did I? The team went 13- 3 ….. and a guy who has been suspended twice, and has held out once, and is threatening to retire, because he doesn’t get his money, is flapping his gums . So genius, Who is the idiot ? By the way personal attacks will get you nowhere with me, because I just don’t give a damn about what you think. Here endith the lesson

    • Ike Evans

      Bell may not be the sharpest knife but he’s always candid and tells the truth

    • Sabbies 5

    • SwagDaddy330

      You know what they say in the barbershop – “snitches get stitches.”

    • Ike Evans

      Thank God…somebody telling the truth

    • Sabbies 5

    • Sabbies 5

    • Sabbies 5

    • Sabbies 5

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I knew Haley colluded with Putin on those 3rd down calls

    • BurghBoy412

      Bell is an NFL media hacks wet dream

    • Sabbies 5

      +5

    • Sabbies 5

    • Sabbies 5

    • Weaser3655

      Bell ma be chatty, but i believe Haley’s ego was a problem. Why not let guys run plays they are comfortable with? Who knows. If Ben gets to run what he wants and fails, so be it. But im guessing it’ll be good!

    • RevDrEBuzz

      Professional? Like when Haley was telling Ben to F off? Mind boggling.

    • Robert Kilbourne

      Well he did disappear for a time just before the season began.,

    • Sabbies 5

    • NinjaMountie

      The truth doesn’t always need a voice. Sometimes, often, it’s better to just keep your mouth shut. If it were true, then the problem has been resolved. No need to drag it through the media.

    • Sabbies 5

    • gentry_gee

      Like pitching the ball back 10 yards on a 4th & inches? That’s the Steeler way.

    • Ike Evans

      Nah….idc i wanna know….this is my team too…shit is clearly off…I wanna know wats going on and mfs lie to much as it is….you don’t have to…but I wanna know…screw that i spend my hard earned money I don’t wanna always hear the political correctness bs

    • Sabbies 5

    • Weaser3655

      During the Jags game, right before that 4th n short pitch, Tomlin said “run the bleeping ball”! to Haley. I dont think he meant a pitch and that call was Haley’s retaliation. If u got game taped, go back and watch. Haley’s ego was getting outta hand

    • Ike Evans

      What are you babbling svoua

    • Nolrog

      Maybe squeezing a QB sneak into the playbook as well. . . .

    • Sabbies 5

    • Sabbies 5

      So this is not babbling?? Ok

    • Weaser3655

      And that wasnt the only time on the season. You could visibly see B Roth’s frustration with Haley’s calls all year

    • capehouse

      Todd Haley was like Neil O’Donnell in ’95 with his 5 WR sets. Thigpen, Johnson, Mills, Hastings and Stewart in his slash role. Exciting offense that could really move the ball, but choked when it mattered most. Lets just hope replacing Haley with Fichtner is not like replacing O’Donnell with Mike Tomczak.

    • NinjaMountie

      Ike, what is that? I was thinking IDC= I don’t care but the other i got me. You’ll have to explain that one to me.

    • Weaser3655

      Same offense. different play calling. We’ll see what kind O coordinator Ben is. Im hopeful!

    • falconsaftey43

      Maybe Been should have liked them more, they had 2nd best 3rd down conversion rate in the NFL.

    • Ike Evans

      Least you know what I’m babbling about

    • piftfan

      O hung 42 points on Jags defense. Butlers D is why we didn’t make it to the AFCCG.
      He’s still here.

    • Sabbies 5

      You need lessons in the English language