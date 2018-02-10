Best Play/Worst Play: Artie Burns

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

We’re going to finally flip over to the defensive side of the ball for the first time of this series and check out Artie Burns.

Best Play: Breakups Vs Jacksonville Jaguars

It’s two plays but they’re essentially identical. Two crucial third down breakups in the playoff loss to Jacksonville, where Burns had a decent game overall. Two digs that Burns was able to drive on in man coverage and use his length to play the pocket and break the play up. Take a look at both.

That’s Burns using his God-given talent and bringing it all together for one play. And when that happens, the results are impressive, and you can see why he was selected in the first round.

Worst Play: Run Fill vs Chicago Bears

The tough part about Burns is that he is ultra-frustrating to watch. Just as much bad as there is good and in certain games, more bad than good. Chicago was one of those examples. One of the worst run fills I’ve ever seen came in overtime. Still baffled at what Burns was even trying to accomplish here. Total meltdown mentally and it leads to a 19 yard gain. The Bears would win shortly after.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>