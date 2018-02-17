Best Play/Worst Play: Cam Heyward

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Today, checking out Cam Heyward.

Best Play: TFL vs Cincinnati Bengals

There’s an ocean of plays we can pick from for Heyward, who enjoyed a career high of sacks. We actually aren’t going to pick any of those, though to be clear, many of those are worthy. This run stuff against the Bengals in late October stuck out for me beyond anything else. It was true dominance, man-handling two players at the same time on the same play.

The left tackle tries to base block Heyward. But he keeps his outside arm free to grab hold of Gio Bernard’s jersey, holding onto him – while still being blocked – and dragging the back to the ground. That is just owning a play and shows why he’s an All-Pro and elite player.

Worst Play: Washed vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Without going though literally ever single play, it was tough to find a worst one. Even in some of the blowout losses or big runs allowed, I went through all of those, he generally wasn’t the at the root of the problem. We’ll point to what happened here in the playoff loss to Jacksonville. Left tackle Cam Robinson is able to wash him down the line and off his feet, helping T.J. Yeldon score.

It’s not totally Heyward’s fault, he was securing his gap but still, got moved down the line and taken off his feet. It didn’t help.