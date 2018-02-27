Best Play/Worst Play: David DeCastro

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Focusing back on the offense with David DeCastro.

Best Play: Combo Block vs Detroit Lions

This was such a great tone setter for the win over Detroit, where the Steelers dominated the LOS on both ends. You see the power and athleticism working in one play. Combo block. Chip the three tech to the ground, climb to the LB and cut his legs out. Big hole for Le’Veon Bell, basically created solely by DeCastro. And a healthy seven yard gain.

Worst Play: Sack Allowed vs Jacksonville Jaguars

Hard to think of a negative play that really stuck out. This was a much better season for him than 2016, especially in pass protection. This was the first sack we have him down for this year (1.5 for the season), putting half the blame on him. DeCastro gets punched by the DT and creates a soft, inside shoulder, not something you want from your OL. He recovers well but the pressure forces Ben Roethlisberger to get off his spot and step up into more pressure, going down.

