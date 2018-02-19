Best Play/Worst Play: Maurkice Pouncey

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Let’s look at the best and worst from Maurkice Pouncey.

Best Play: Combo Block vs Minnesota Vikings

Pouncey is known for his athleticism in space. We certainly could’ve picked some of the ones with him pulling into space but I went a little different route that shows the same idea. Combo block back in Week Two against Minnesota. Chips the nose tackle to help David DeCastro secure the block and them climbs to the second level to take on the linebacker. Square to him and runs him out, allowing Le’Veon Bell to pick up nine.

Worst Play: Near Sack Allowed vs Tennessee Titans

For the first time since 2014, Pouncey allowed a sack this year. Two actually, us charting him down for two one-half sacks against the Titans. The worst play isn’t actually either one of those but a near-sack allowed in the third quarter. Poor communication and fundamentals with DeCastro, two vets who shouldn’t make such an error.

Stunt the Titans run, which you’d come to expect from a Dick LeBeau-run defense. They’re not on the same level, creating a crease for the crasher to hit and get pressure up the A gap. Ben Roethlisberger is forced to check it down to Bell, though luckily it goes for a nice gain.

Of course, when that’s your “worst” play, you had a pretty good season. And Pouncey certainly did.