Best Play/Worst Play: Sean Davis

New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

Moving on to safety Sean Davis.

Best Play: Interception Vs Baltimore Ravens

This play might look easy but I give Davis a lot of credit for the read. This is Cover 2 with the safeties expanding to inside the numbers. But Davis sees he has only one threat vertical and leaves his zone to carry the seam route. That saved a touchdown. Seems like there was miscommunication with Mike Hilton about who he was taking (or was late to react).

Joe Flacco throws the ball basically right to him and Davis gets a decent return out of it. Definitely need more plays like this from him in 2018, a make-or-break season.

Worst Play: Fade Vs Rob Gronkowski

I get it. Covering Gronkowski, Paul Bunyan in cleats, is a tough matchup. But this is still ugly at a crucial moment. The fade against Gronk on the two point conversion at the end of the Patriots game. Just terrible technique. Feet and hands aren’t in-sync, no power, Gronk wins off the line, and Davis can’t make a play on the ball. Not even close.

Davis was supposed to be the Steelers’ best answer against him. And he failed pretty miserably.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

That flail. Oof, it hurts the soul.