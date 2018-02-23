Hot Topics

    Best Play/Worst Play: Sean Davis

    By Alex Kozora February 23, 2018 at 08:30 am

    New series we’re kicking off here on Steelers Depot. To begin a recap of the Pittsburgh Steelers 2017 season, a look at the singular best and worst play from each player on the roster. If I wanted to sum up a players season in 30 seconds, these are the plays I would look at.

    Moving on to safety Sean Davis.

    Best Play: Interception Vs Baltimore Ravens

    This play might look easy but I give Davis a lot of credit for the read. This is Cover 2 with the safeties expanding to inside the numbers. But Davis sees he has only one threat vertical and leaves his zone to carry the seam route. That saved a touchdown. Seems like there was miscommunication with Mike Hilton about who he was taking (or was late to react).

    Joe Flacco throws the ball basically right to him and Davis gets a decent return out of it. Definitely need more plays like this from him in 2018, a make-or-break season.

    Worst Play: Fade Vs Rob Gronkowski

    I get it. Covering Gronkowski, Paul Bunyan in cleats, is a tough matchup. But this is still ugly at a crucial moment. The fade against Gronk on the two point conversion at the end of the Patriots game. Just terrible technique. Feet and hands aren’t in-sync, no power, Gronk wins off the line, and Davis can’t make a play on the ball. Not even close.

    Davis was supposed to be the Steelers’ best answer against him. And he failed pretty miserably.

    That flail. Oof, it hurts the soul.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.