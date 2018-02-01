Hot Topics

    Bettis On Steelers Playoff Loss To Jaguars: ‘Tomlin Didn’t Have Them Prepared’

    By Dave Bryan February 1, 2018 at 01:11 pm

    Even though it’s been nearly three weeks since the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the playoffs there’s still a lot of finger pointing going on when it comes to why that loss happened and who was mostly to blame for it. On Wednesday, Former Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis took his turn at analyzing why his former team lost to the Jaguars during a Super Bowl LII radio row interview with Adam Schein of Mad Dog Sports Radio.

    “It’s a lot on the players because obviously they went out there and didn’t play well, but it’s an awful lot on the coaching staff as well,” Bettis told Schein. “Coach Tomlin, he didn’t have them prepared, he didn’t have them ready, had them looking past this football game and you just can’t do that in the NFL when you’re playing in the playoffs. Each team in that playoff deserved to be there and they didn’t give the proper amount of respect and I don’t think they were prepared enough for that football game.

    “When you make those bad decisions because you weren’t, you know, in that situation, they didn’t play good situational football and I think when you get in the playoffs, that’s why the Patriots have been the dominant team in this era because they have played situational football the best.”

    Bettis’ accusation that Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had his team looking ahead to a possible AFC Championship game rematch against the New England Patriots, instead of being focused on beating the Jaguars certainly isn’t something new and it’s fair analysis, all things considered. With that said, Bettis thinks that Tomlin should use what happened this season as a learning opportunity to help ensure that he’ll never be accused of looking past another team ever again.

    “I think he should learn from this situation,” Bettis told Schein when asked how Tomlin can be better moving forward. “I think there’s a lot to learn from. He sees that you can’t approach these big games like that. Just because the Patriots are on the schedule, you can’t circle them. Then you tell the public and you tell your players that this is how we’re going to go about it. We’re going to talk about the Patriots before we play the Patriots and it’s totally unacceptable, especially when the idea is take one game at a time.”

    The Steelers will play the Patriots once again at Heinz Field at some point during the 2018 season and it will be interesting to see how Tomlin handles his team and the media ahead of that game taking place and especially if that contest happens late in the team’s schedule like it did this past season and with both teams potentially on course to meet in the playoffs.

    • falconsaftey43

      So what’s the logic here? Tomlin had the offense prepared and not looking past JAX (can’t just dismiss what the Steelers offense did to the very good JAX defense), but he didn’t have the defense prepared? So what, Tomlin just told those guys to take the week off? It’s time to move on to the offseason.

    • 6 ring circus

      Oooh-wee…look out below, lol. Bussey, you just screwed your legacy in Pittsburgh.,,tee-hee.

    • Frank

      Stating the obvious. Unfortunately, Art Rooney and Tomlin don’t agree.

    • gdeuce

      But the players said they were prepared and were not looking past the Jags

    • Steeldog22

      Can’t dismiss that the offense was part of the 21-0 problem.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      The offense didn’t start the game off well. They stumbled out of the gate, looking every bit as lost as the defense. I’ll grant you that they did get their $hit together after a bit. That has a lot to do with the quality of the individual players on that side of the ball. The defense isn’t chock full of stars that have the ability to adapt and overcome the lack of preparedness beset them. But it is time to move on. Bring on the draft!

    • William Weaver

      One week at a time. Extreme focus required. We all know it. They got a little carried away with how good they can be. Belichick wasn’t born a no-nonsense A-hole. Winning requires it to a degree. Hopefully Tomlin can remain himself but learn from this. Never again

    • Intense Camel

      Like I said earlier. For whatever reasons, game to game they are the most unprepared team in the league. It’s embarrassing.

    • Intense Camel

      21-0 says the offense wasn’t prepared either.

    • Böröndi Krisztian

      It is rather on the playmakers in the offense, not the coaching that made the differencial between Offense and Defense

    • nutty32

      Water is Wet.

    • Brendan

      Nor the bloggers for this site. Blinders

    • nutty32

      That’s the thing about not being ready, arrogant, & taking opponents for granted. When you’re in it, you think your playing hard, working and wanting it, but you’re not. It’s only after the kid wearing $2 shoes punches you in the mouth and takes what you took for granted that you realize you weren’t hungry.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      The offense sucked and contributed to the 21-0 Jaguars lead – 3 and out; int that turned into 14-0; and a failure on 4th and 1 that instead of potentially cutting Jag lead to 14-7; gave the ball back and Jags made it 21-0.

    • How does he know Tomlin had them thinking ahead of the Jags? Maybe some of the players were thinking ahead, but I find it hard to believe that Tomlin had them looking past the Jags. A lot of the players, when being interviewed before the Jags game, said they were focused on the Jags. They said they were taking it one game at a time.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      I think Tomlin has been quoted saying something like …..”If I need to motivate you, you shouldn’t be here.” And I understand that they are professionals and that should be enough motivation to do your job. But I do disagree with him. I don’t care if you’re 5 years old or 50, being motivated is everything. People have to find a bigger reason for winning, not just the paycheck. It has to be explained to these guys, some of whom might be very immature and fresh out of college, that you play for much, much more than yourself. It’s like you have to find a higher purpose almost. You might have to adapt to injuries or whatever. Tomlin can only motivate them as underdogs. You can look it up. When they are underdogs their record is quite good. But he has always been underwhelming when they should be dominant.

      I truly believe that they have had talent that is good enough to compete for Lombardis for a while, and yet they never get there. Something is not right. They cannot adapt unless they have every single piece on O or D. Even when they do, they sometimes come up short.

      Let’s compare that to the Eagles, for example.They lost Justin Peters OT stud, some guys on D, including 2 starters at LB and a few other that are out for the season. Oh, and there was that QB who was mentioned for a possible MVP candidate. Wentz. And they did look crappy the next game after Wentz went out. But within 2 weeks, their coaches adapted an offense that Foles could work. Exactly. Just 2 weeks! Do you hear them complaining about IR players or whatever. No, they just find a way.

      The Pats did not have Gronk and won it all last year. This year they are missing Hightower and others on D and some WR’s, but they have somehow figured it out on defense.

      With Tomlin calling this D, the situational play, and some crazy calls, plus a little arrogance, they are underachieving. Bettis is not the only guy out there to call them out. I have agreed all along. I love confidence, but Tomlin might be a little too much, and his players seem to emulate him. This might be the problem.

    • Charles Haines

      Steelers playing like they haven’t practiced in months is not new, They’ve done this almost every game since Tomlin arrived.

    • WreckIess

      Does it really make sense to say that Tomlin had them looking past the Jaguars when they had been practicing to play the Jags before they even knew for certain they were playing the Jags? They didn’t look unprepared, they looked like they were getting their asses kicked. The easy think to say was that they were looking ahead, but that’s just not it. They just got beat.

    • 20Stoney

      Yes. And unfortunately in order to learn from mistakes, you have to acknowledge at least to yourself that mistakes were made.

    • falconsaftey43

      And then went on to pull them with in a score multiple times as the defense continued to to just let JAX score. So did the offense get “more prepared” as the game went on? Does being prepared only count for the 1st quarter? 1st drive? People want to attribute the offensive success to the talent of the offensive players, at what point of the game is it that what’s going on switches from coaching and preparation to talent? It’s just a lazy narrative to say they were unprepared. And frankly, it’s an excuse. they lost because they got their butt kicked. Not because they weren’t paying attention in meetings or whatever people want to imply by “not being ready”