Breaking: Carnell Lake Announces He’s Leaving Steelers

    By Alex Kozora February 7, 2018 at 12:19 pm

    Moments ago, through the team, Carnell Lake issued a statement announcing he is leaving his position as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive backs coach in order to return to California. Here is his full statement. 

    “I have decided to return to California to be able to be a part of my youngest son’s last year of high school football.

    I want to thank Mr. Art Rooney II and the Rooney family, Coach Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert, the coaching staffs I have worked with throughout my time in Pittsburgh, and the entire Steelers organization. It has been a privilege and honor to play and coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers. I also want to thank all of the players I have coached during my seven years with the team – it truly was an honor to work with them. Finally, I would like to thank Steelers fans for their support and for being the best fans in the NFL during both my time as a player and coach.”

    Lake was hired by Mike Tomlin on March 7th, 2011. His previous coaching experience included some camp internships in the NFL and a year as the DBs coach for UCLA.

    Developing story.

    Alex Kozora
    Full-time blogger from mom's basement. Marrying tape and statistics. Chidi Iwuoma is my favorite Steeler of all-time.
    • steelcityinny

      Maybe time to go after Rod Woodson?

    • Steeler Nation!

      Wow. Big news. I hope we can hit a home run with this coaching spot, similar to what we have with Munch. Someone mentioned Horton, is he still available???

    • Paul RK

      I wonder if Joey Porter has any high school kids that he would want to spend some quality time with ???

    • imjohnh

      voluntold

    • will

      LOL LOL Great comment!

    • Mike Lloyd

      Can Butler go home too?

    • Chris

      We need to send pizzy to California too and find some technically sound replacements.

    • Eddie Cruz

      Troy polamalu?

    • Michael James

      Well, thanks Carnell for your time coaching here.
      Not gonna lie though: I think some fresh faces on that defensive coaching staff were desperately needed.
      Maybe they can replace Porter, too.

    • David Shoff

      I hear the comments for rod woodson, but sometimes the great players aren’t the best teachers. Joe Greene comes to mind. But munchak was a great player AND he’s a great teacher .

    • Grant Humphrey

      I doubt it. He might still be a little mad about how things went down at the end of his career.

    • Intense Camel

      THERE IS A GOD!!!

    • Matt Manzo

      With Townsend in NY, who are the candidates left? Is Perry still employed?
      Any non-former players?

    • David Shoff

      I’m glad he made this decision pretty early. Maybe we can get a good replacement.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      If I were Mr. Rooney, I would go after Darrelle Revis (no matter how much money it took).

      I understand Revis still wants to play. I understand he did play last year. But coming home and coaching his childhood team and helping them win a Super Bowl in the company of his family and friends could be a significant motivator. At least worth a try.

      Revis is the most cerebral, technically sound CB I’ve seen in loooooong time. He watched more film than anyone. And he knows what to look for in opponents (flaws/tendencies/etc).

    • Cavallonator

      Hope they take their time and make a munchak like move.

    • COSteel

      Wonder if we could get Josh McDaniels to take his spot. Oh, wait. . .

    • Steeler Nation!

      As great a player as he was, I don’t think Troy has the temperament to be a coach. Remember, Lake was a great player too, and most have been down on him for a few years.

    • StrengthOfVictory

      Wishing the best for Lake. If this news had come a month sooner, the Steelers could have maybe made a pitch for Kris Richard before he went to Dallas.

      Could the Steelers make a play for Jerry Gray? Is he under contract?

    • JohnB

      Dom Capers

    • Nolrog

      /facepalm.

    • Darth Blount 47

      Wow! The very day that so many have wished for over the years is here, and yet it kinda feels a tad bittersweet, doesn’t it?!

      Hmmm.

      Welp, now that the previous moment has passed, let’s talk replacements!

      Rod Woodson? Oh, wait… everyone is OFF of the “Former Steelers as coaches” bandwagon? Ha! Want to see how many jump back on as soon as we announce Woodson! Or how fast would they climb over each other, if we announced Troy Polamalu?!?!? Yeah, that what I thought. Bunch of hypocrites. Lol!

      Could Darren Perry once again be an option? What about Ray Horton?
      But given what has transpired recently, it may be more likely that we look back into Coach Tomlin’s past, and see who worked at the local bowling alley that Tomlin frequented in Virginia back in the day, and see if any of them coached Defenses in a Pee-Wee league or something. (Just kidding… not kidding)

    • Nolrog

      I’m looking for the best available secondary coach. If that’s Woodson, fantastic. If he’s not the best, then I look elsewhere.

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Why nor bring two coaches in? There is no limit. Ray Hortonn to resume as secondary coach with Rod Woodson assisting him and heir apparent

    • francesco

      Tomlin will assume this responsibity😣

    • Darth Blount 47

      Well, his track record certainly wouldn’t say he’s “the best.” But he’s ABSOLUTELY the best former player that we could find.

    • Nolrog

      I wouldn’t caveat on being a former player. This secondary can really use some top notch coaching, whoever that happens to be.

    • Nolrog

      I hope not. Tomlin has too many other responsibilities.

    • John A Stewart

      I think Lake is tired of taking the heat for Tomlin’s BS especially when we found out that he took over the defense last year including the meetings unreal.

    • 6 ring circus

      Bittersweet.

    • Conserv_58

      I want the best coach for the position. Whether it’s a former player or someone else I don’t care as long as this secondary is recognized as being one of the best.

    • Conserv_58

      This will certainly please the “fire Lake” crowd.

    • 6 ring circus

      Yea, like clock management…

    • Chris92021

      Oh thank you thank you thank you!!

    • Steelers12

