Brett Keisel ‘Shears Da Beard’ For 8th Time Friday Night

Even though he’s out of the league, Brett Keisel has continued one tradition. Last night, he held his 8th annual “Shear Da Beard” charity event, cutting off his ZZ Top beard to raise money for Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.

As usual, there were plenty of familiar names on hand to help out. Mel Blount, Ben Roethlisberger, and even James Harrison (I’m curious what the reception was, if you were there, let us know) participated in giving Keisel a clean cut. For whatever it’s worth, a quick glance at the comments on Harrison’s photo seem pretty positive, even from Steelers’ fans.

Everyone is here to lend a helping hand at #ShearDaBeard. pic.twitter.com/cUe2k6V4Ia — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 17, 2018

I haven’t seen a number on exactly how much they raised but to a sold out crowd at $50 a ticket, it sounds like it was a large amount.

As usual, Keisel looked like a brand new man without his beard. His swapped out his Pens jersey for a dress shirt and jacket. Take a look.

Steelers.com has a video capturing the whole event. Check that out at the link here. It’s great to see Keisel continue the tradition after his retirement and awesome to know the city is still supporting him after all these years.

If you would like to make a donation to Children’s Hospital, you can do so right here.