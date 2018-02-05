Hot Topics

    League Officiating Survives The Ground In Super Season Sendoff

    By Matthew Marczi February 5, 2018 at 09:00 am

    Often enough when the New England Patriots are on the field, there are three primary groups that can affect the outcome of the game: the Patriots, the opponents, and the officiating crew. We have previously documented the curious history of questionable calls going New England’s way this season, but last night, they largely stayed out of the spotlight.

    That was no more evident than on two of the Philadelphia Eagles’ touchdowns on the night, including the eventual game-winner to Zach Ertz with under three minutes to play. Two of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles’ touchdowns went to booth reviews for head official Al Riveron. One called stood, the other was confirmed.

    The first of the two reviews came midway through the third quarter, on the Eagles’ opening possession of the second half. Facing third and six from the Patriots’ 22-yard line, Foles connected with undrafted rookie wide receiver Corey Clement on a deep target, covered by a linebacker with a safety trailing.

    The receiver initially bobbled the ball while establishing possession but appeared to do so before he spilled out of bounds. He then lost possession of the football while going out of bounds, but the ball never hit the ground. Riveron, who has been highly criticized for his review calls this season, elected to allow the call to stand.

    This was a departure from the norm, as the head of officiating did not seem to consistently adhere to the principle of only overturning calls that presented ‘clear and obvious’ evidence that the call on the field was incorrect. While Pittsburgh Steelers fans will cite the overturned Jesse James touchdown, you can make that case without it.

    That would not be the only touchdown that goes to review during the game, and the second one bore a greater resemblance to the James play. It was the game-winning grab by the tight end Ertz, as mentioned, but in actuality it was more similar to a previous Xavier Grimble touchdown.

    It came on third and seven at the Patriots’ one-yard line, trailing by one point. Foles found his tight end working one on one against Pro Bowl safety Devin McCourty, who lost his balance. Ertz beat him inside, snared the ball and took two steps while the safety got an arm tackle.

    As the tight end went to the ground, he dove across the goal line, and the ball touched the ground, spilling out. Unlike the James play, who was deemed ‘going to the ground’ while making the catch, Ertz—like Grimble—had already established himself as a runner, so when he crossed the plane, it was a touchdown, and he did not have to…survive the ground.

    The play went up to the booth, but Riveron ruled that Ertz was a runner, and that the call on the field was confirmed. This means there was clear and obvious evidence that the call was correct.

    The NFL has realized over the course of this season that the catch rule needs to be rebuilt from the ground up. I’m sure they are breathing a heavy sigh of relief that it ultimately did not play a role in the outcome of the biggest game of the year before they could try, once again, to fix it.

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • RJMcReady

      Steelers beat the Patriots, should have been the #1 seed in the AFC.

    • taztroy43

      The TE was a runner that broke the plane….so it was correctly called….the RB catch on the other hand could’ve gone either way!

    • Yinzers are going nuts over the Ertz play, that isn’t even close to the James play. They need to be educated on how these two plays are different because they CAN’T see it…

      And Ertz took 3 steps before diving, not 2.

    • nikgreene

      You’re right! What I found most curious about these two plays was how wrong Collinsworth was about them. In both cases he advocated they be overturned. Ertz was clearly a runner (3 steps like you said), and Clement never seemed to fully lose control, he was just shifting the ball in his hands. Though not as acrobatic, it reminded me of the Martavis butt catch in the playoffs. The ball moved around as it was pinned to Martavis’ posterior, but he always had a hand on it.

    • Darth Blount 47

      I’ll go to my grave believing that Jesse James caught that pass, and that we were hosed out of the #1 seed and had our playoff course changed in a terrible way. One knee equals two feet, and I believe that turning and lunging is a “football move,” since it certainly isn’t a dance move or a Parcheesi move. I believe Jesse had a catch, and became a runner, just like Ertz, to satisfy the letter of an unnecessarily complicated rule. That’s what I’ve been arguing from the get, once I read the intricate avenues of their rule.

      On this Ertz play though, I believe that some mental Jiu Jitsu also played a role in the outcome. That very difference, of Jesse falling to the line and hitting the ground and stopping, versus Ertz hitting the line and having the ball contact the ground as well, BUT then having the ball pop back up into the air and seeing him “retrieve it” before it touched again, served to make his play seem quite different, even though they weren’t. Just that lasting image of seeing him “catch it again securely,” I think mentally made the play seem “secured.” And as a person rooting desperately against New England, I was glad to see it go down that way. Good stuff.

      Pre-game, I thought the play of Zach Ertz in general, was going to be an X-factor for Philadelphia.

    • NCSteel

      Spare me. We’re talking about football, not an infants first steps.
      No two catches are guaranteed to be reviewed the same. My guess is the officials were told to quit the BS for this game and let the PLAYERS decide who wins.
      Too bad they did not come to that conclusion at the start of the season, NE would have lost to the Jets and Steelers during the year. Even the announcers sit there wondering what will be the call “this time”.
      There are a few things ruining football, that nonsense is one of them.

      Glad the Patriots lost
      though. I was surprised we didn’t get a “tuck” rule call after the Brady fumble. Ha ha ha ha. Tuck rule, another good one. Good times. Yea, good times indeed.

    • stan

      I think you have that backwards. James took three steps and Ertz took two. And James had his right hand under the ball as it jostled, where Ertz literally bounced the ball off the ground.
      I know you’re kidding, but I was among so many who looked at that and shook my head that the same guy called James’ play a non-catch. I do believe the NFL made some sort of edict about the officiating last night, and the Clement catch should have been reversed.

    • stan

      My phone blew up after that happened with people I know saying “how is that a TD and the James play isn’t?” The parallels were just too obvious.
      I’m just glad the NFL got this one right.

    • Chris92021

      That still would not have helped, RJ. Might have gone to the AFC title game instead of being one and done but we weren’t beating the Patriots because their coaching staff still runs circles around ours.

    • Steeldog22

      Lunging is a move in combat Parcheesi.

    • The Tony

      Even with the tuck rule, the ball looked like it hit off of the shin then bounced up from the foot and into the hands of the defender, so it would have been an interception either way