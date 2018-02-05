Hot Topics

    Mike Vick, Dog Owner Again, Now Advocating On Behalf Of Animals

    By Matthew Marczi February 5, 2018 at 07:00 am

    Mike Vick is not the most well-liked player who has ever played for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the history of the franchise. While he might not be the only player to ever serve jail time, he is the only one, as far as I’m aware, who has ever been charged with animal cruelty.

    Of course, it time with the Steelers was not planned, but berthed by necessity. Heading into the 2015 season, the team was still not yet confident in third-year quarterback Landry Jones to serve as the backup to Ben Roethlisberger. When Bruce Gradkowski was injured in the preseason, they felt the need to find somebody else, and Vick was about the only veteran arm available.

    Unfortunately for him, he would have to start that season. He later acknowledged that he did not practice and prepare as hard as he should have, assuming that he would not play. And he struggled when he did, averaging just 5.6 yards per attempt with two touchdowns and one interception, and a whole bunch of passes that should have been intercepted.

    Nobody was interested in Vick after that season. Nobody would have been interested in him in that season if it did not become necessary. But he did leave the game as one of the most enigmatic players of all time. He threw for over 20,000 yards and ran for another 6000. He had a 1000-yard rushing season.

    But now that his playing career is over, he focuses on another power in his life: religion. He said that he turned to a Bible passage about a shepherd while he was serving a 23-month prison sentence for his role in running a dogfighting ring while he was still with the Atlanta Falcons.

    It made him realize, he said, the importance in having mentors, leaders, examples. He believes that he knew right from wrong, but he split from knowing right and doing right when he was introduced to the ‘sport’ when he was nine years old.

    The neighbors didn’t care, or participated, when some teenage acquaintances brought him to the events. The police didn’t intervene. “My perception changed because what I saw was not the same as what I heard. I fell into the trap of thinking it was cool”, he said.

    After he left prison, he was barred from owning a dog while serving probation, which he had to explain to his daughters, who wanted a pet. But now, years later, he is able to own a dog again, and he advocates for animal rights.

    He recently found himself in front of an assembly of students at Liberty University speaking on the subject, and using himself as a cautionary tale. He wants to try to be that example that he did not have in his life that helped him lose the path.

    For some—for many, perhaps—he will never see redemption for what he did. And I’m sure he accepts that. He cannot control what he has done in the past, but he can affect how his actions shape the future, for himself, for his children, and for his community.

    About the Author

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Madi

      I hesitate to comment because I won’t be around to deal with all the backlash, but I would like to preemptively opine that those who argue “Everybody makes mistakes” and “Give him a second chance” about Vick do not know all the details of his case. He made no mistakes, slip-ups, or lapses in judgment. Brutally and systematically torturing and killing helpless, trusting, faithful animals was his choice of lifestyle. He jumped on it the minute he was financially able, gleefully managed and participated hands-on for years, and would never have stopped had he not been caught. This was his hobby, his joy. I’ll spare you all the graphic details here, but they’re relevant, and if this is something you talk about, you should look it up.

      Once caught, he did not take responsibility. He blamed everyone around him. He didn’t even pretend to express remorse or accountability until his fate was sealed and he was losing hundreds of millions of dollars. When he did finally “apologize” he missed the point entirely, calling himself “immature” and sorry for disappointing Falcons fans. But he was sure to include the words, “I found Jesus” and “I have turned my life over to God.” He got himself a nice endorsement from Tony Dungy, and lookie here, a fresh new $100 million contract.

      Here are some objective terms to describe his crimes: methodical, premeditated, evil, cruel, for his own pleasure, and over the course of many years, likely to continue until being forcefully stopped. Also, torture and betrayal of creatures most trusting, most loyal, and most dependent, with no other choice but to comply. Those are adjectives that don’t align him with Donte Stallworth or Ray Rice. They align him with Jerry Sandusky.

      I want to clarify that those of us who are anti-Vick are not wholly against the concepts of forgiveness or second chances. And because we have a problem with what he did to those dogs doesn’t mean we value animals more than people. But yes, there are plenty of circumstances in which I would forgive someone of something like manslaughter before I forgive Vick. Why? For the same reason I’d forgive James Harrison for knocking out Mohamed Massaquoi / Josh Cribbs before I’d forgive Vontaze Burfict for not even injuring Martellus Bennett: intent matters.

      Good people make mistakes all the time. Michael Vick committed no mistakes. Slamming those dogs to death was at his very core as a person. He started the ring, ran it, and got his own two hands wet/dirty/bloody on a regular basis. I’m glad he has, as far as I know, been able to control himself for as long as he has, and I hope that continues even if there comes a time he no longer financially benefits from torture abstinence. (And make no mistake, even as a retiree, he will financially benefit from positive press.) If he’s genuinely changed at his core (which I don’t think we’ll ever know) then fantastic! But as a lifelong football fan, I’ve been disappointed to see most of my fellow fans direct more ire at me and those like me for not forgiving this man than at him for what he did. And for what he did, I don’t think having the general public doubt what’s in his heart is too steep a punishment. I think he should suck it up, frankly, and so should his fans. I hope their views change over time, at least, like O.J. Simpson. Unlikely though, because people love comeback stories enough to force them down your throat regardless of how true they are.

      As for Steelers Depot, I would nitpick parts of this article – “necessary” is about the last word I’d use to describe his time here – but I’m grateful you did not paint an overly rosy picture of him. I hope you and the readers here have read or will read The Lost Dogs by Sports Illustrated’s Jim Gorant, and take a more complete perspective the next time you write about Michael Vick. Or maybe even not write about the single season on-field nightmare at all. There are plenty of Patrick Baileys out there. Thanks for reading.

    • nikki stephens

      I live in Atl. area. What happened years ago was bad. In certain ways, M Vick was punished for who he was and the public outcry. Sadly, this behavior occurs unnoticed more than we know. Most people overlook that there was other illegal activities happening at Vicks properties. So, he had the book thrown at him.

      But the real story or as Paul Harvey would say….the rest of the story is Mike Vick was bankrupt after everything. And instead of simply stiffing creditors & contractors (some of them, little guy’s)…. how many times, we have heard news stories of rich and famous simply writing off or legally stiffing everyone……Michael Vick paid back his debts. There was a news story like a year ago about how he finally made the last payments. Really respect the heck out of him as a person reading that. He could of taken the easy way – but made things right.

    • capehouse

      F Mike Vick. I hope his dog mauls him to death.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      What he did was horrible but it also gives him the opportunity to change, grow and to be a good example to others. He has the opportunity to change lives positively. I hate what he did but appreciate what he is doing. Who am I to cast the first stone? My wish for him is to continue down his new path and continue to be an advocate for change. For this, I wish him well.