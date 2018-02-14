New Contract Details For Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed fullback Roosevelt Nix to a four-year contract last week and today we learned the specifics related to it.

Nix’s four-year contract that he signed totals out at $6.975 million and it included a signing bonus of $1.75 million, according to former NFL agent Joel Corry of CBS Sports.

Nix will have a base salary in 2018 of $1 million and his cap charge this upcoming season will be $1.4375 million.

Nix was previously scheduled to become a restricted free agent in March and was headed for at least a low tender in the amount of roughly $1.9 million. By signing Nix to a long-term contract, the Steelers essentially saved themselves nearly $500,000 in salary cap space in 2018.

Nix entered the NFL in 2014 with the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent linebacker out of Kent State. He was eventually moved to fullback by the Falcons. After failing to make it with the Falcons he went on to sign a futures contract with the Steelers in January of 2015 and has been on the roster ever since.

Nix made the Pro Bowl this past season and has become an excellent special teams player for the Steelers to boot.

YEAR BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS WORKOUT BONUS ROSTER BONUS CAP CHARGE 2018 $1,000,000 $437,500 $0 $0 $1,437,500 2019 $1,250,000 $437,500 $0 $0 $1,687,500 2020 $1,450,000 $437,500 $0 $0 $1,887,500 2021 $1,525,000 $437,500 $0 $0 $1,962,500