No MVP For AB84 As TB12 Already Has His Acceptance Speech Ready

Even though it was highly unlikely to happen anyway, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be announced as the Most Valuable Player for the 2017 season Saturday night at the annual NFL Honors awards show. Instead, it will be New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

So, how do we know for sure that Brady will be named the MVP Saturday night? Well, someone was photographed on Thursday during Brady’s media session carrying his acceptance speech in plain view.

NFL MVP will be awarded this weekend, but someone was carrying Tom Brady's acceptance speech in plain view of media during Pats presser today…. pic.twitter.com/Oxo2DUKSyJ — Brad E. Schlossman (@SchlossmanGF) February 2, 2018

Not really surprised. are you?

Brady threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns during the 2017 regular season on his way to completing 66.3% of his 581 total pass attempts. He threw just 8 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 102.8.

While you can probably make a good argument this year for Brown to be the first wide receiver to ever win NFL MVP award, him missing the Steelers final two games with a calf injury would certainly need to be worked around carefully. Additionally, had Brown not suffered his injury in the Week 15 game against the Patriots and had the Steelers ultimately won that game, it certainly would have helped his MVP cause while hurting Brady’s at the same time.

Despite him missing those final two games, Brown finished the regular season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns. He had some fantastic catches during the season but those aside, his numbers, combined with the fact that the Steelers failed to beat the Patriots this year, make it nearly impossible for him to beat out Brady.

This will ultimately mark the third time Brady has been named NFL MVP as he previously earned the honor in 2007 and 2010. NFL Honors will air on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. And you can check out the red-carpet pre-show coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.