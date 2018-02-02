Hot Topics

    No MVP For AB84 As TB12 Already Has His Acceptance Speech Ready

    By Dave Bryan February 2, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Even though it was highly unlikely to happen anyway, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown will not be announced as the Most Valuable Player for the 2017 season Saturday night at the annual NFL Honors awards show. Instead, it will be New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

    So, how do we know for sure that Brady will be named the MVP Saturday night? Well, someone was photographed on Thursday during Brady’s media session carrying his acceptance speech in plain view.

    Not really surprised. are you?

    Brady threw for 4,577 yards and 32 touchdowns during the 2017 regular season on his way to completing 66.3% of his 581 total pass attempts. He threw just 8 interceptions and had a quarterback rating of 102.8.

    While you can probably make a good argument this year for Brown to be the first wide receiver to ever win NFL MVP award, him missing the Steelers final two games with a calf injury would certainly need to be worked around carefully. Additionally, had Brown not suffered his injury in the Week 15 game against the Patriots and had the Steelers ultimately won that game, it certainly would have helped his MVP cause while hurting Brady’s at the same time.

    Despite him missing those final two games, Brown finished the regular season with 101 receptions for 1,533 yards and 9 touchdowns. He had some fantastic catches during the season but those aside, his numbers, combined with the fact that the Steelers failed to beat the Patriots this year, make it nearly impossible for him to beat out Brady.

    This will ultimately mark the third time Brady has been named NFL MVP as he previously earned the honor in 2007 and 2010. NFL Honors will air on Saturday at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. And you can check out the red-carpet pre-show coverage at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

    • Spencer Krick

      lol, sloppy.

    • Phil Brenneman II

      Probably a ref carrying it.

      As for AB the guy is amazing and best WR in the NFL but no way he was going to be MVP even with the last 2 games. Heck, we saw the offense continue to perform without him which essentially points to some lack of value. That is a terrible way to say it because he is incredibly valuable but MVP should go to a guy a team is completely different without.

      We were 2-0 without AB whereas if you look at teams like the Texans and Packers they were completely lost without their QB’s. Both went from potential SB teams to not even making the playoffs. Of course that is just the view I take on what constitutes MVP. I understand why people would also view it as simply ‘best’ player and if it were worded that way I might agree with AB being the guy.

      For me he is the only guy in the NFL you take at his position and don’t even question who the other options are. At QB we can talk Brady, Brees, Rogers etc…..At RB we can talk Bell, Johnson, McCoy, Elliot, Kamara, etc….AB is a modern day Jerry Rice. He is the one. Is he up for Offensive Player of the Year?

    • RMSteeler

      I hope TB12 has his retirement speech ready too.

    • Bradys_Dad

      I loathe everything about the Pats but I also acknowledge that TB12 is the GOAT at QB. That hurt to type ….

    • Alan Tman

      I respect TB12 because he’s dedicated to the game. Hopefully, Ben will see Tom vs. time and pick up the pace. I’ve been telling you guys that the dedication TB12 brings to the game ,and ours does not and will not. But we blame everyone else. I’m glad everyone knows now.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Sorry.. I checked out after the refs gave the Patriots the third last minute win of the season.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      You don’t have to. He’s in the best system. If Drew Brees had found his way into the Pats during the time Brady has been there, he would be called the GOAT.

      Frankly, there are probably another 10 guys who could make a similar claim. Sure we’ll never know, but that doesn’t mean he is.

    • blackandgoldBullion

      Been a Steelers fan since the 1960’s, but I love guys like Walter Payton and Jerry Rice, etc. Montana is the GOAT. In my eyes, I do not care about the numbers, I care about actual play. You can easily make a case for Brady at number 2. It’s like thinking Bradshaw was in any way better than Marino. No way! Yet Bradshaw somehow played his very best games on the biggest stage when they won their 3rd and 4th Super Bowls. If Marino had a D, he would have won more often. If he was with the Steelers and that D, Marino might have won a boatload of Lombardi’s.

      Bellichek always gives Brady a chance to win, yet he has still lost some Super Bowls or lucky to win a couple. Of course, we could talk about this forever. In my opinion, Montana is the GOAT.

      Jerry Rice is the GOAT. In my eyes AB will be number 2 All Time. I am just hoping AB can continue on this torrid pace and remain free of serious injury so that one day there will be a discussion about him as the GOAT. With the proliferation of the passing game, too many receivers are getting into the Hall of Fame. That’s why Rice is my GOAT.

    • PaeperCup

      Ever YouTube “Why Drew Brees is the GOAT”? There are some really compelling arguments as to why can be considered a better QB than Brady.

      Of course the argument always comes back to brady’s 5* Championships. Yes Brady is the most successful QB. But is he the better QB? I for one have always felt Dan Marino was a better Qb than Joe Montana when this question is asked.

    • nutty32

      Strangely, this is the year I stopped hating the Patriots and Brady. Just grudging respect, now. They’ve done what Chuck Noll was able to accomplish in a much tougher football environment. It’s not easy staying hungry. The Seahawks cleaned house after winning rings and drifting into foolishness. The Steelers drifted into foolishness w/o winning anything because playing for Steeler Nation means attention and rock star status for accomplishing nothing. Love JuJu, but hope he learns a lesson and tones down his act. He’s starting to get overexposed.