    Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII Open Discussion Thread

    By Dave Bryan February 4, 2018 at 05:45 pm

    It’s about time for Super Bowl LII to get underway between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.

    As the game goes on, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from Twitter to this post.

    Personally, I have the Patriots beating the Eagles 24-20. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.

    Below are the inactive lists for both teams as well as the official flip card.

    Patriots Inactives:
    RB Mike Gillislee
    DL Alan Branch
    LB David Harris
    OL Cole Croston
    WR Kenny Britt
    TE Jacob Hollister
    PR Bernard Reedy

    Eagles Inactives:
    OT Will Beatty
    CB Sidney Jones
    WR Marcus Johnson
    DE Steven Means
    DT Elijah Qualls
    RB Wendell Smallwood
    DT Destiny Vaeao

    SuperBowlLII-Flipcard

    • Jason Vancil

      If Philly wins, I put the over/under on arrests in the city at 150,000. And 3 deaths. Taking bets.

    • Kevin Schwartz

      I was wondering if they were gonna put a thread up. Haven’t ben around in a while.

    • NinjaMountie

      3 deaths or 3 murders? I go much higher on the murder count

    • Beaver Falls Hosiery

      Please let me know the result of the coin toss.