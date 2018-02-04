Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII Open Discussion Thread

It’s about time for Super Bowl LII to get underway between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.
As the game goes on, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from Twitter to this post.
Personally, I have the Patriots beating the Eagles 24-20. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.
Below are the inactive lists for both teams as well as the official flip card.
Patriots Inactives:
RB Mike Gillislee
DL Alan Branch
LB David Harris
OL Cole Croston
WR Kenny Britt
TE Jacob Hollister
PR Bernard Reedy
Eagles Inactives:
OT Will Beatty
CB Sidney Jones
WR Marcus Johnson
DE Steven Means
DT Elijah Qualls
RB Wendell Smallwood
DT Destiny Vaeao