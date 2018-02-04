Patriots Vs. Eagles Super Bowl LII Open Discussion Thread

It’s about time for Super Bowl LII to get underway between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles and as promised, here is an open thread if you feel like discussing the game.

As the game goes on, I’ll try to add a few video highlights from Twitter to this post.

Personally, I have the Patriots beating the Eagles 24-20. If you are up to it, feel free to post your final score prediction in the comments below prior to kickoff.

Below are the inactive lists for both teams as well as the official flip card.

Patriots Inactives:

RB Mike Gillislee

DL Alan Branch

LB David Harris

OL Cole Croston

WR Kenny Britt

TE Jacob Hollister

PR Bernard Reedy

Eagles Inactives:

OT Will Beatty

CB Sidney Jones

WR Marcus Johnson

DE Steven Means

DT Elijah Qualls

RB Wendell Smallwood

DT Destiny Vaeao