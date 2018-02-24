The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Hall of Honor Nominations

The Pittsburgh Steelers established a Hall of Honor last year. The inaugural inductees included all 23 Pittsburgh Steelers that are enshrined in the NFL Hall of Fame plus four players who remain on the outside looking in: Andy Russell, Dick Hoak, Donnie Shell & L.C. Greenwood.

Steelers Depot reported back on August 29, 2017 that, Steelers Induct 27 Into Inaugural Class Of New Hall of Honor. The Steelers Alumni dinner on November 25th included a ceremony where the stainless-steel football trophies to the players or their family representatives. It was cool how many of the awardees showed up or at least had a video message for the attendees.

The Steelers plan to induct 3-4 persons every year. Steelers fans can submit their own nominations by becoming a member of Steelers Nation Unite and submitting the nomination form. Here is the information on how to make a nomination for the 2018 Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor.

The eligibility requirements are:

FORMER PLAYERS:

• Retired for at least three seasons

• Must have played for the Steelers for a minimum of three seasons

• Should possess noteworthy career highlights, records, and achievements

FORMER COACHES AND CONTRIBUTORS:

• Significant contributions to the team and community

So, Heath Miller is not eligible yet, but Troy Polamalu should be eligible since his last season was 2014. I have nominated Bill Nunn as a contributor. In fact, I believe he should be in the NFL Hall of Fame. Here is my article from a couple weeks ago: Hall of Fame Missing Bill Nunn which gives my reasons.

Here is a list of ten former Steelers that should be eligible for the Hall of Honor in 2018. Which three do you believe should be voted into the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 class?

– Hines Ward – WR 1998-2011

– Troy Polamalu – S 2003-2014

– Alan Faneca – G 1998-2007

– Greg Lloyd – LB 1988-97

– Casey Hampton – NT 2001-2012

– Carnell Lake – DB 1989-1998

– James Farrior – LB 2002-2011

– Levon Kirkland – LB 1992-2000

– Jason Gildon – LB 1994-2003

– Joey Porter – LB 1999-2006

Name three and we can see who comes closest to the mark when the official class is announced later this year.