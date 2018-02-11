The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offseason Roster Snapshot

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently show 74 players on their roster. I’ve broken it down by position along with a note for those that are under contract. The Steelers have signed one-year contract extensions to six players so far in 2018: TE Xavier Grimble, LS Kameron Canady, CB Mike Hilton, OL Matt Feiler, P Jordan Berry & OL B.J. Finney. Plus, FB Roosevelt Nix just signed a four-year deal.
The waiver period began on February 5th but so far, the Steelers have not released anyone. March 14 is a big date since all 2017 contracts expire; any options on the 2017 season must be exercised for the 2018 season; free agency period begins, and all teams must be under the 2018 salary cap by 4PM that day using the top 51 salaries. Likely a flurry of activity to restructure some contracts to make cap space. Of course, some veterans may be released as well if their residual talent does not warrant their salary.
Le’Veon Bell heads the list of players whose 2017 contracts will expire on March 14 and have not been extended yet. The other players are RB Stevan Ridley; RB Fitzgerald Toussaint; WR Justin Hunter; WR Eli Rogers; OL Chris Hubbard; DL Dan McCullers; LB Art Moats; LB Sean Spence; LB Anthony Chickillo & K Chris Boswell. Some like Boswell are sure to be resigned. Others like Chis Hubbard will likely have a chance to test their value on the free agency market. You may want to see some of these players extended; others you may feel that it is time for them to move on.
Of interest for Steelers fans is whether Le’Veon Bell receives the franchise tag prior to a long-term contract being signed. Art Rooney II expressed a desire to sign Bell; and Le’Veon has expressed a desire to get it done before being tagged. February 20th is the first day that a team can apply the franchise or transitional tag with a deadline of March 6. We’ll see what happens.
We have already seen the restructuring of David DeCastro & Stephon Tuitt’s contract to free up cap space – how will it be used? Look at the position groups below – not all will be reporting to camp as some are injured and unlikely to pass the physicals for this year such as Ryan Shazier. Some groups such as the secondary appear to have plenty of young blood. Maybe this will help you decide draft needs or free agency moves. Listen to some Pink Floyd playing Money . It could impact the make-up of the roster in 2018.
QUARTERBACKS – 3
first
Last
EX
Age
STATUS
Ben
Roethlisberger
14
35
Contracted thru 2019
Landry
Jones
5
28
Contracted thru 2018
Joshua
Dobbs
R
23
Contracted thru 2020
RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACK – 6
Stevan
Ridley
6
29
Unrestricted Free Agent
Le’Veon
Bell
5
25
Unrestricted Free Agent
Fitzgerald
Toussaint
4
27
Restricted Free Agent
James
Summers
0
23
Futures Contract
James
Conner
R
22
Contracted thru 2020)
Roosevelt
Nix
3
25
Contracted thru 2021
TIGHT ENDS – 4
Vance
McDonald
5
27
Contracted thru 2021
Jesse
James
3
23
Contracted thru 2018
Xavier
Grimble
2
25
Contracted thru 2018
Jake
McGee
1
26
Futures Contract
WIDE RECEIVERS – 10
Darrius
Heyward-Bey
9
30
Contracted thru 2018
Antonio
Brown
8
29
Contracted thru 2021
Justin
Hunter
5
26
Unrestricted Free Agent
Martavis
Bryant
3
26
Contracted thru 2018
Eli
Rogers
3
25
Restricted Free Agent
Tevin
Jones
1
25
Futures Contract
Marcus
Tucker
1
25
Futures Contract
Trey
Griffey
0
24
Futures Contract
Juju
Smith-Schuster
R
21
Contracted thru 2020
Justin
Thomas
R
23
Futures Contract
OFFENSIVE LINE- 10
Maurkice
Pouncey
8
28
Contracted thru 2019
Mike
Matthews
1
24
Exclusive Rights Free Agent
Chris
Hubbard
4
26
Unrestricted Free Agent
B.J.
Finney
2
26
Contracted thru 2018
Ramon
Foster
9
32
Contracted thru 2018
Dave
DeCastro
6
28
Contracted thru 2021
Marcus
Gilbert
7
29
Contracted thru 2019
Alejandro
Villanueva
3
29
Contracted thru 2020
Jerald
Hawkins
2
24
Contracted thru 2019
Matt
Feiler
1
25
Contracted thru 2018
DEFENSIVE LINE- 8
Javon
Hargrave
2
25
Contracted thru 2019
Tyson
Alualu
8
30
Contracted thru 2018
Stephon
Tuitt
4
24
Contracted thru 2022
LT
Walton
3
25
Contracted thru 2018
Lavon
Hooks
1
26
Futures Contract
Darnell
Leslie
0
23
Futures Contract
Cameron
Heyward
7
28
Contracted thru 2020