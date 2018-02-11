Hot Topics

    The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offseason Roster Snapshot

    By David Orochena February 11, 2018 at 05:11 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers currently show 74 players on their roster. I’ve broken it down by position along with a note for those that are under contract. The Steelers have signed one-year contract extensions to six players so far in 2018: TE Xavier Grimble, LS Kameron Canady, CB Mike Hilton, OL Matt Feiler, P Jordan Berry & OL B.J. Finney. Plus, FB Roosevelt Nix just signed a four-year deal.

    The waiver period began on February 5th but so far, the Steelers have not released anyone. March 14 is a big date since all 2017 contracts expire; any options on the 2017 season must be exercised for the 2018 season; free agency period begins, and all teams must be under the 2018 salary cap by 4PM that day using the top 51 salaries. Likely a flurry of activity to restructure some contracts to make cap space. Of course, some veterans may be released as well if their residual talent does not warrant their salary.

    Le’Veon Bell heads the list of players whose 2017 contracts will expire on March 14 and have not been extended yet. The other players are RB Stevan Ridley; RB Fitzgerald Toussaint; WR Justin Hunter; WR Eli Rogers; OL Chris Hubbard; DL Dan McCullers; LB Art Moats; LB Sean Spence; LB Anthony Chickillo & K Chris Boswell. Some like Boswell are sure to be resigned. Others like Chis Hubbard will likely have a chance to test their value on the free agency market. You may want to see some of these players extended; others you may feel that it is time for them to move on.

    Of interest for Steelers fans is whether Le’Veon Bell receives the franchise tag prior to a long-term contract being signed. Art Rooney II expressed a desire to sign Bell; and Le’Veon has expressed a desire to get it done before being tagged. February 20th is the first day that a team can apply the franchise or transitional tag with a deadline of March 6. We’ll see what happens.

    We have already seen the restructuring of David DeCastro & Stephon Tuitt’s contract to free up cap space – how will it be used? Look at the position groups below – not all will be reporting to camp as some are injured and unlikely to pass the physicals for this year such as Ryan Shazier. Some groups such as the secondary appear to have plenty of young blood. Maybe this will help you decide draft needs or free agency moves. Listen to some Pink Floyd playing Money .  It could impact the make-up of the roster in 2018.

    QUARTERBACKS – 3

    first

    Last

    EX

    Age

    STATUS

    Ben

    Roethlisberger

    14

    35

    Contracted thru 2019

    Landry

    Jones

    5

    28

    Contracted thru 2018

    Joshua

    Dobbs

    R

    23

    Contracted thru 2020

    RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACK – 6

    Stevan

    Ridley

    6

    29

    Unrestricted Free Agent

    Le’Veon

    Bell

    5

    25

    Unrestricted Free Agent

    Fitzgerald

    Toussaint

    4

    27

    Restricted Free Agent

    James

    Summers

    0

    23

    Futures Contract

    James

    Conner

    R

    22

    Contracted thru 2020)

    Roosevelt

    Nix

    3

    25

    Contracted thru 2021

    TIGHT ENDS – 4

    Vance

    McDonald

    5

    27

    Contracted thru 2021

    Jesse

    James

    3

    23

    Contracted thru 2018

    Xavier

    Grimble

    2

    25

    Contracted thru 2018

    Jake

    McGee

    1

    26

    Futures Contract

    WIDE RECEIVERS – 10

    Darrius

    Heyward-Bey

    9

    30

    Contracted thru 2018

    Antonio

    Brown

    8

    29

    Contracted thru 2021

    Justin

    Hunter

    5

    26

    Unrestricted Free Agent

    Martavis

    Bryant

    3

    26

    Contracted thru 2018

    Eli

    Rogers

    3

    25

    Restricted Free Agent

    Tevin

    Jones

    1

    25

    Futures Contract

    Marcus

    Tucker

    1

    25

    Futures Contract

    Trey

    Griffey

    0

    24

    Futures Contract

    Juju

    Smith-Schuster

    R

    21

    Contracted thru 2020

    Justin

    Thomas

    R

    23

    Futures Contract

    OFFENSIVE LINE- 10

    Maurkice

    Pouncey

    8

    28

    Contracted thru 2019

    Mike

    Matthews

    1

    24

    Exclusive Rights Free Agent

    Chris

    Hubbard

    4

    26

    Unrestricted Free Agent

    B.J.

    Finney

    2

    26

    Contracted thru 2018

    Ramon

    Foster

    9

    32

    Contracted thru 2018

    Dave

    DeCastro

    6

    28

    Contracted thru 2021

    Marcus

    Gilbert

    7

    29

    Contracted thru 2019

    Alejandro

    Villanueva

    3

    29

    Contracted thru 2020

    Jerald

    Hawkins

    2

    24

    Contracted thru 2019

    Matt

    Feiler

    1

    25

    Contracted thru 2018

    DEFENSIVE LINE- 8

    Javon

    Hargrave

    2

    25

    Contracted thru 2019

    Tyson

    Alualu

    8

    30

    Contracted thru 2018

    Stephon

    Tuitt

    4

    24

    Contracted thru 2022

    LT

    Walton

    3

    25

    Contracted thru 2018

    Lavon

    Hooks

    1

    26

    Futures Contract

    Darnell

    Leslie

    0

    23

    Futures Contract

    Cameron

    Heyward

    7

    28

    Contracted thru 2020

    TOPICS:
    SHARE
    TWEET
    PIN
    SHARE