The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offseason Roster Snapshot

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently show 74 players on their roster. I’ve broken it down by position along with a note for those that are under contract. The Steelers have signed one-year contract extensions to six players so far in 2018: TE Xavier Grimble, LS Kameron Canady, CB Mike Hilton, OL Matt Feiler, P Jordan Berry & OL B.J. Finney. Plus, FB Roosevelt Nix just signed a four-year deal.

The waiver period began on February 5th but so far, the Steelers have not released anyone. March 14 is a big date since all 2017 contracts expire; any options on the 2017 season must be exercised for the 2018 season; free agency period begins, and all teams must be under the 2018 salary cap by 4PM that day using the top 51 salaries. Likely a flurry of activity to restructure some contracts to make cap space. Of course, some veterans may be released as well if their residual talent does not warrant their salary.

Le’Veon Bell heads the list of players whose 2017 contracts will expire on March 14 and have not been extended yet. The other players are RB Stevan Ridley; RB Fitzgerald Toussaint; WR Justin Hunter; WR Eli Rogers; OL Chris Hubbard; DL Dan McCullers; LB Art Moats; LB Sean Spence; LB Anthony Chickillo & K Chris Boswell. Some like Boswell are sure to be resigned. Others like Chis Hubbard will likely have a chance to test their value on the free agency market. You may want to see some of these players extended; others you may feel that it is time for them to move on.

Of interest for Steelers fans is whether Le’Veon Bell receives the franchise tag prior to a long-term contract being signed. Art Rooney II expressed a desire to sign Bell; and Le’Veon has expressed a desire to get it done before being tagged. February 20th is the first day that a team can apply the franchise or transitional tag with a deadline of March 6. We’ll see what happens.

We have already seen the restructuring of David DeCastro & Stephon Tuitt’s contract to free up cap space – how will it be used? Look at the position groups below – not all will be reporting to camp as some are injured and unlikely to pass the physicals for this year such as Ryan Shazier. Some groups such as the secondary appear to have plenty of young blood. Maybe this will help you decide draft needs or free agency moves. Listen to some Pink Floyd playing Money . It could impact the make-up of the roster in 2018.

QUARTERBACKS – 3

first Last EX Age STATUS Ben Roethlisberger 14 35 Contracted thru 2019 Landry Jones 5 28 Contracted thru 2018 Joshua Dobbs R 23 Contracted thru 2020

RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACK – 6

Stevan Ridley 6 29 Unrestricted Free Agent Le’Veon Bell 5 25 Unrestricted Free Agent Fitzgerald Toussaint 4 27 Restricted Free Agent James Summers 0 23 Futures Contract James Conner R 22 Contracted thru 2020) Roosevelt Nix 3 25 Contracted thru 2021

TIGHT ENDS – 4

Vance McDonald 5 27 Contracted thru 2021 Jesse James 3 23 Contracted thru 2018 Xavier Grimble 2 25 Contracted thru 2018 Jake McGee 1 26 Futures Contract

WIDE RECEIVERS – 10

Darrius Heyward-Bey 9 30 Contracted thru 2018 Antonio Brown 8 29 Contracted thru 2021 Justin Hunter 5 26 Unrestricted Free Agent Martavis Bryant 3 26 Contracted thru 2018 Eli Rogers 3 25 Restricted Free Agent Tevin Jones 1 25 Futures Contract Marcus Tucker 1 25 Futures Contract Trey Griffey 0 24 Futures Contract Juju Smith-Schuster R 21 Contracted thru 2020 Justin Thomas R 23 Futures Contract

OFFENSIVE LINE- 10

Maurkice Pouncey 8 28 Contracted thru 2019 Mike Matthews 1 24 Exclusive Rights Free Agent Chris Hubbard 4 26 Unrestricted Free Agent B.J. Finney 2 26 Contracted thru 2018 Ramon Foster 9 32 Contracted thru 2018 Dave DeCastro 6 28 Contracted thru 2021 Marcus Gilbert 7 29 Contracted thru 2019 Alejandro Villanueva 3 29 Contracted thru 2020 Jerald Hawkins 2 24 Contracted thru 2019 Matt Feiler 1 25 Contracted thru 2018

DEFENSIVE LINE- 8

Javon Hargrave 2 25 Contracted thru 2019 Tyson Alualu 8 30 Contracted thru 2018 Stephon Tuitt 4 24 Contracted thru 2022 LT Walton 3 25 Contracted thru 2018 Lavon Hooks 1 26 Futures Contract Darnell Leslie 0 23 Futures Contract Cameron Heyward 7 28 Contracted thru 2020