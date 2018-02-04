The Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan – Top 500 Steelers (2017 Edition)

The 2017 season is over. Here is the latest edition of the Top 500 All-Time Steelers which incorporates on the field service, recognition and accomplishments of the 2017 Steelers as well as some adjustments to former Steelers due to changes to the Steelers Top 10 lists. I waited for the announcements of the 2017 NFL MVP and players of the Year on offense & defense to see if any last-minute adjustments were required. Alas; it was not the case.

Being an average Steelers fan; I am compelled to compare players from different eras. This past January, Dave Bryan was kind enough to publish my original List of Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers . Just prior to the 2017 season an updated Top 500 was published to account for the Steelers inaugural Hall of Honor inductees so this is the 3rd edition. If my memory does not fail me or otherwise not preoccupied; I’ll do a new edition following the 2018 season.

As players ascend into the top 500; inevitably Newton’s third law of motion forces other players out. Here are the players who fell out along with their new ranking:

First Last POS Years Old Rank New Rank Randy Rasmussen C 1984-86 493 505 Joe Hollingsworth FB 1949-51 490 506 Jim Brandt DB/HB 1952-54 492 508 Chris Carter LB 2011-13 502 509 Jack O’Brien E 1954-56 499t 510t George Sulima E/DL 1952-54 499t 510t Rudy Hayes LB 1959-62 497 512 Matt Bahr K 1979-80 498 514 Milt Simington B 1942 431 572

Here are some details on these Steelers of yore:

Milt Simington – A pro bowler in his only season with the Steelers; he was picked to the 1942 NFL All-Star team but suffered heart attack while practicing. He died a few weeks later at only 24 years of age. He was versatile player who played guard but was also a place kicker. A career tragically cut short.

Matt Bahr – Played the first two of his 17 NFL seasons as a Pittsburgh Steeler. He led the league with extra points his rookie year with 50 in 1979. He kicked 3 game winning field goals in 1979 (2 in OT) helping Steelers achieve a 12-4 record. He opened the scoring in Super Bowl XIV with a 41-yard field goal versus the Rams. Although he made some clutch kicks; his low FG percentage (63.8% as a Steeler) led to a change. He did improve with a 72.3% average for his long career which is 81st all-time in the NFL.

Rudy Hayes – A 20th round draft choice of the Steelers in 1959; Rudy played three seasons with the Steelers. His career was cut short by a knee injury that required surgery in 1962. He came back to play against the Saint Louis Cardinals but two days later had a heart attack while hunting with teammates Buzz Nutter & Clendon Thomas outside Uniontown on December 4th, 1962. He survived but never played again.

George Sulima – A 3rd round draft pick in 1951; George played three seasons with the Steelers. He was an offensive end that averaged over 15 yards a catch on his career 49 receptions in the early 1950’s but was overshadowed by Elbie Nickel. George is in the Boston University Sports Hall of Fame.

Jack O’Brien – A 7th round draft pick in 1954; Jack played three seasons with the Steelers. He was captain of the Florida Gators and was a leader in their very first bowl appearance. He was a local product who played for Jeanette High School.

Chris Carter – A 5th round draft pick in 2011; Chris is a more recent vintage Pittsburgh Steeler. His tenure in Pittsburgh was marked by camp battles to stay on the roster and unfortunately injuries which truncated 2 of his 3 seasons in Pittsburgh. Chris was waived prior to the 2014 season when James Harrison returned from his stint in Cincinnati and ironically, the Bengals signed Carter. In 2017, Carter played for the Washington Redskins but was placed on injured reserved towards the end of the season.

Jim “popcorn” Brandt – A 12th round draft pick in 1951; Jim was mainly a short yardage fullback but also returned a few kicks averaging 22.7 yards a return. He did have four rushing touchdowns in his three season with the Black & Gold. Alex Kozora captured his unfortunate role in the greatest pre-Noll era Steelers comeback victory.

Joe Hollingsworth – Mainly a back-up fullback; he was also used on defense when needed. He separated a shoulder at the end of the 1951 preseason but played in ten games. He was in a car crash on a December Saturday night before a game against the Cleveland Browns. In his last game, Joe contributed to a Steelers 20-10 victory over the Washington Redskins by recovering a fumble on a kickoff that the Steelers converted into another touchdown. The Steelers transitioned coaches (John Michelosen who quit the Steelers to coach Pitt – to Joe Bach) and offensive schemes (single wing to T-formation) at the end of 1951. Hollingsworth did not show up for camp that year and was waived.

Randy Rasmussen – An 8th round draft pick in 1984; he could be confused with another guard of the same name but unrelated who played for the New York Jets. He played as a back-up center & guard to Mike Webster; Craig Wolfley & Steve Courson but did take over starting duties in 1986 at left guard but ended up on injured reserved after the 4th game. He became expendable when the Steelers selected John Rienstra in the 1st round of the 1986 draft with the 9th overall pick. Rasmussen was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings and played five playoff games in his final two NFL seasons.

How many of those nine do you recall?

Here are the new additions to the list:

First Last POS Old Rank New Rank Javon Hargrave DL 589 366 Roosevelt Nix FB 569 373 Anthony Chickillo LB 548 390 Artie Burns DB 642 399 Sean Davis DB 653 402 JuJu Smith-Schuster WR NR 427 Byron White TB 563 441 LT Walton DL 616 478 Landry Jones QB 537 479 Eli Rogers WR 678 491 John Mastrangelo OL 522 492

Most of the ascending players were on the 2017 roster. Some may quibble with Landry Jones’ inclusion, but he has been a steady back-up quarterback for who is credited with one 4th quarter comeback and two game winning drives by the Pro Football Reference.

There are two blasts from the pasts:

John Mastrangelo – A 3rd round pick in the 1947 draft; he was a rookie starter in the only Steelers playoff game before 1972. He scored a touchdown on a blocked punt to help defeat Boston on their final regular season game to put them in first place of the Eastern Division. A Philadelphia Eagles win against the Green Bay Packers forced the playoff. A local product from Vandergrift, PA his tenure was cut short when he jumped over to the New York Yankees of the All-America Football Conference in 1949. He was one of 11 veterans who refused to show up for the preseason due to some salary cuts.

Byron “Whizzer” White – A 1st round pick in the 1938 draft; the future Supreme Court Justice only played one year with the Steelers but what a year it was. He led the league in rushing and total yards from scrimmage. He was a workhorse whose 159 touches also led the league. He was selected as a first team all-pro. The Whizzer had delayed his entry to Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar but departed for England after his rookie season. The outbreak of WWII had him returning to the USA and entering Yale University; he played two seasons with Detroit (and another 1st team All pro season) before joining the Navy and going to the Pacific. After the war; Whizzer opted to continue his law studies instead of football. A bit of trivia – as an intelligence officer he wrote the intelligence report of the sinking PT-109 skippered by future President John F. Kennedy.

My methodology includes three categories (service, recognition & accomplishments). There are 45 subcategories with the establishment of a Hall of Honor. This latest list of top 500 all-time Steelers has the same top 12 but a shift in rankings as Rod Woodson climbs to # 2 overall. He was such a versatile player that he ranks in several of the Top Ten defensive and special team categories. Ben Roethlisberger leaps ahead of bad bot James Harrison who maintains his 16th overall ranking. Antonio Brown breaks into the top 20 and the next highest current Steeler is Le’Veon Bell who climbs 25 rungs to 38th overall which is impressive since he has only played five seasons so far. Chris Boswell’s outstanding kicking this season saw him climb out of nowhere to # 299 overall. JuJu Smith-Schuster joins Whizzer White as the only Steelers in the top 500 based on a single season of play.

I show the change from the previous ranking, so you can see which players stock is rising as others fall. Former Steelers can always get a bump in the rankings by recognition such as enshrinement into the NFL Hall of Fame or selection to the Steelers Hall of Honor. I have identified 1,483 players who have played at least one regular season game for the Steelers, so this list reflects the top third of the Black & Gold.

Here is some music by Iggy Pop from the movie T2 Trainspotting For those of you that have a Lust for Life.

So, without further ado; here is the 2017 season edition of the Top 500 All-Time Pittsburgh Steelers:

2017 Rank Change first Last Position Years 1 Joe Greene DL 1969-81 2 +2 Rod Woodson DB/KR 1987-96 3 -1 Jack Lambert LB 1974-84 4 -1 Terry Bradshaw QB 1970-83 5 Mike Webster C 1974-88 6 Mel Blount DB 1970-83 7 Franco Harris RB 1972-83 8 Jack Ham LB 1971-82 9 Dermontti Dawson C 1988-00 10 Hines Ward WR 1998-11 11 Troy Polamalu S 2003-14 12 Ernie Stautner DL 1950-63 13 +4 Ben Roethlisberger QB 2004-17 14 -1 Donnie Shell S 1974-87 15 -1 John Stallworth WR 1974-87 16 James Harrison LB 2002, 04-12 14-17 17 -2 Jerome Bettis RB 1996-05 18 +3 Antonio Brown WR 2010-17 19 -1 Alan Faneca G 1998-07 20 -1 Greg Lloyd LB 1988-97 21 -1 LC Greenwood DE 1969-81 22 Andy Russell LB 63 1966-76 23 Lynn Swann WR 1974-82 24 Casey Hampton NT 2001-12 25 Jack Butler DB 1951-59 26 +2 Carnell Lake DB 1989-98 27 -1 James Farrior LB 2002-11 28 -1 Heath Miller TE 2005-15 29 Levon Kirkland LB 1992-00 30 Jason Gildon LB 1994-03 31 Joey Porter LB 1999-06 32 David Little LB 1981-92 33 Tunch Ilkin OT 1980-92 34 Aaron Smith DE 1999-11 35 +1 Jon Kolb OT 1969-81 36 -1 Louie Lipps WR 1984-91 37 Larry Brown OT 1971-84 38 +25 Le’Veon Bell RB 2013-17 39 -1 Gary Anderson K 1982-94 40 -1 Bryan Hinkle LB 1982-93 41 -1 Ike Taylor DB 2003-14 42 -1 Lawrence Timmons LB 2007-15 43 -1 Dwayne Woodruff DB 1979-85 87-90 44 -1 Ray Mansfield C 1964-76 45 +12 Maurkice Pouncey C 2010-17 46 -2 Brett Keisel DE 2002-14 47 -2 Kordell Stewart QB 1995-02 48 Dwight White DE 1971-80 49 -3 John henry Johnson RB 1960-65 50 -3 Robin Cole LB 1977-87 51 +1 Mike Wagner S 1971-80 52 -2 Sam Davis G 1967-79 53 -4 Bill Dudley B 1942 45-46 54 Elbie Nickel TE 1947-57 55 -4 Dick Hoak RB 1961-70 56 -3 Larry Foote LB 2002-08 10-13 57 -2 John Jackson OT 1988-97 58 -2 Deshea Townsend DB 1998-09 59 +1 Rocky Bleier RB 68 1970-80 60 -2 Ray Mathews B 1951-59 61 -2 Gary Dunn DL 1977-87 62 -1 Barry Foster RB 1990-94 63 -1 Bobby Layne QB 1958-62 64 +7 William Gay DB 2007-11 13-17 65 -1 Kevin Greene LB 1993-95 66 -1 Glen Edwards DB 1971-77 67 Willie Parker RB 2004-09 68 +16 Ramon Foster G 2009-17 69 +49 Dave DeCastro G 2012-17 70 -2 Bill McPeak E 1949-57 71 -5 Loren Toews LB 1973-83 72 -3 Marvel Smith OT 2000-08 73 Moon Mullins OL 1971-79 74 -4 Mike Merriweather LB 1982-87 75 -3 Joel Steed NT 1992-99 76 -2 Craig Wolfley OL 1980-89 77 -2 JT Thomas DB 1973-77 79-81 78 -2 Jeff Hartings C 2001-06 79 -1 Ben McGee E 1964-72 80 -3 Ryan Clark S 2006-13 81 -2 Neil O’Donnell QB 1990-95 82 -2 Darren Perry S 1992-98 83 -2 Max Starks T 2004-12 84 -2 Keith Willis DE 1982-87 89-91 85 -2 John Reger LB 1955-63 86 -1 Gerald Williams DL 1986-94 87 -1 Dale Dodrill MG 1951-59 88 -1 Lamarr Woodley LB 2007-13 89 -1 Bennie Cunningham TE 1976-85 90 -1 Joe Krupa OT 1956-64 91 -1 George Tarasovic E 1952-53 56-63 92 -1 Clendon Thomas B 1962-68 93 -1 Justin Strzelczyk OL 1990-99 94 -1 Ray Pinney OL 76-78 80-8285-87 95 -1 Mike Sandusky G 1957-65 96 +59 Cam Heyward DE 2011-17 97 -2 Mark Bruener TE 1995-03 98 -2 Frank Pollard RB 1980-88 99 -2 Kevin Henry DE 1993-00 100 -1 Roy Jefferson WR 1965-69 101 Bruce Van Dyke G 1967-73 102 -2 Santonio Holmes WR 2006-09 103 -5 Buddy Dial E 1959-63 104 -2 Greg Warren LS 2005-16 105 -2 Lee Flowers DB 1995-02 106 -2 Armand Niccolai T/K 1934-42 107 -2 Frank Varrichione T 1955-60 108 +3 Fran Rogel B 1950-57 109 -2 Terry Long G 1984-91 110 -2 Chad Scott DB 1997-04 111 -2 Kimo von Oelhoffen DL 2000-05 112 -2 Dewayne Washington DB 1998-03 113 -1 Bobby Walden P 1968-77 114 -1 Dwight Stone WR 1987-94 115 -1 Charley Bradshaw T 1961-66 116 -1 Lynn Chandnois B 1950-56 117 -1 Merril Hoge RB 1987-93 118 -1 Clark Haggans LB 2000-07 119 Jerry Shipkey B 1948-52 120 +1 Roy Gerela K 1971-78 121 -1 Ron Shanklin WR 1970-74 122 -16 Bill Walsh C 1949-55 123 +19 Marcus Gilbert OT 2011-17 124 -2 Steve Furness DL 1972-80 125 -2 Jerame Tuman TE 1999-06 126 +17 Jim Finks QB 1949-55 127 -2 Dan Kreider FB 2000-07 128 -4 Ron Johnson DB 1978-84 129 -3 Bubby Brister QB 1986-92 130 -3 Randy Grossman TE 1974-81 131 -3 Brady Keys DB/KR 1961-67 132 -2 Jeff Reed K 2002-10 133 -2 John Banaszak DL 1975-81 134 -5 Plaxico Burress WR 2000-04 12-13 135 -2 Kendall Simmons G 2002-08 136 -2 Chris Hoke DL 2001-11 137 -2 Chuck Cherundolo DB 1941-42 45-48 138 -1 Jerry Olsavsky LB 1989-97 139 -3 Earl Holmes LB 1996-01 140 -2 John Fuqua RB 1970-76 141 -2 Yancy Thigpen WR 1992-97 142 -2 Chad Brown LB 1993-96 06 143 -2 Jim Clack OL 1971-77 144 Chuck Hinton T 1964-71 145 -13 Ernie Holmes DL 1972-77 146 Gary Ballman B 1962-66 147 Mark Malone QB 1980-87 148 +1 Walter Abercrombie RB 1982-87 149 -1 Hardy Nickerson LB 1987-92 150 Blood McNally B 1934 37-39 151 -6 Antwan Randel El WR 2002-05 10 152 -1 Mike Wallace WR 2009-12 153 -1 Eric Green TE 1990-94 154 -1 Josh Miller P 1996-03 155 -1 Matt Spaeth TE 2007-10 13-15 156 -1 Tom Tracy B 1958-63 157 -1 Willie Colon OT 2006-12 158 +3 Dirt Winston LB 1977-81 85-86 159 -1 Calvin Sweeney WR 1980-87 160 -1 Frank Lewis WR 1971-77 161 +3 Willie Williams DB 1993-96 04-05 162 Chris Kemoeatu G 2006-11 163 -3 Charles Johnson WR 1994-98 164 -1 DJ Johnson DB 1989-93 165 Marv Woodson B 1964-69 166 +1 Myron Pottios LB 1961-65 167 +1 Ernie Mills WR 1991-96 168 -2 Lloyd Voss T 1966-71 169 Ted Petersen OL 1977-83 87 170 Bryant McFadden DB 2005-08 10-11 171 Mike Tomczak QB 1993-99 172 Thomas Everett S 1987-91 173 Brendan Stai G 1995-99 174 Rashard Mendenhall RB 2008-12 175 Steve Courson G 1978-83 176 John Nisby G 1957-61 177 Tom Beasley DL 1978-83 178 Evander Hood DE 2009-13 179 Tyrone Carter S 2004-09 180 +6 Val Jansante E 1946-51 181 +1 Preston Pearson RB 1970-74 182 -2 Bill Sortet E 1933-40 183 -2 Brent Alexander S 2000-03 184 -1 Keith Gary DE 1983-88 185 Wayne Gandy T 1999-02 186 -2 Donald Evans DE 1990-93 187 +87 Ryan Shazier LB 2014-17 188 -1 Edmund Nelson DL 1982-87 189 -1 Dan James T 1960-66 190 Buzz Nutter DB 1961-64 191 Travis Kirschke DE 2004-09 192 +51 Mike Mitchell S 2014-17 193 Jon Witman FB 1996-01 194 -2 John Brown T 1967-71 195 Trai Essex T 2005-11 196 Larry Griffin DB 1987-93 197 -3 Bobby Schmitz LB 1961-66 198 Steve McLendon NT 2010-15 199 -2 Paul Martha B 1964-69 200 George Hughes G 1950-54 201 Weegie Thompson WR 1984-89 202 -3 John Goodman DL 1981-85 203 -1 Will Allen S 2010-15 204 -1 Myron Bell S 1994-97 00-01 205 +31 Robert Golden S 2012-17 206 +76 Vince Williams LB 2013-17 207 Sidney Thornton RB 1977-82 208 -4 Kendrell Bell LB 2001-04 209 -4 Tommy Maddox QB 2001-05 210 -4 Craig Colquitt P 1978-81 83-84 211 -3 John Perko G 1937-40 45-47 212 -23 Leon Searcy OT 1992-95 213 -4 Jason Worilds LB 2010-14 214 -4 Charlie Mehelich E 1946-51 215 +3 Henry Davis LB 1970-73 216 -5 Jim Smith WR 1977-82 217 -5 Ed Brown QB 1962-65 218 -5 John Baker E 1963-67 219 +146 Alejandro Villanueva OT 2015-17 220 -5 Duvall Love G 1992-94 221 -5 Carlton Haselrig g 1990-93 222 +63 Stephon Tuitt DE 2014-17 223 -6 Oliver Ross OL 2000-04 224 -10 Willie Daniel B 1961-66 225 -6 Charles Seabright QB 1946-50 226 -5 Joe Geri B 1949-51 227 -7 John Rowser DB 1970-73 228 -5 Mike Logan S 2001-06 229 -7 Brian Blankenship G 1987-91 230 -6 Tony Bova E 42-47 231 -6 Orpheus Roye DE 1996-99 08 232 -5 Jack McClairen E 1955-60 233 -7 Gordon Gravelle OT 1972-76 234 -6 Rick Woods DB 1982-86 235 -6 Chris Hope S 2002-05 236 -5 Mike Schneck LS 1999-04 237 -7 Shaun Suisham K 2010-14 238 -5 David Johnson TE 2009-13 16 239 -5 Jerrol Williams LB 1989-92 240 -5 Dean Derby B 1957-61 241 -4 Charlie Batch QB 2002-12 242 -4 Eric Williams S 1983-86 243 -4 Jack Wiley T 1946-50 244 Amos Zeroue RB 1999-03 245 -5 Frank Sinkovitz C 1947-52 246 -5 Byron Gentry G 1937-39 247 -5 Chukky Okobi OL 2001-06 248 +16 Darrell Hogan G 1949-53 249 -1 Chris Oldham DB 1995-99 250 -3 Aaron Jones DE/LB 1988-92 251 -5 John Hilton E 1965-69 252 -2 Terry Hanratty QB 1969-75 253 -4 Delton Hall DB 1987-91 254 -9 Louie Michaels K/E 1961-63 255 -3 Frank Wydo 1947-51 256 -5 JR Wilburn WR 1966-70 257 -1 Andre Hastings WR 1993-96 258 -5 Harvey Clayton DB 1983-86 259 -5 Jarvis Jones LB 2013-16 260 -5 Kenny Davidson DE 1990-93 261 -4 Brentson Buckner DE 1994-96 262 -4 Larry Gagner G 1966-69 263 -4 Will Wolford G/T 1996-98 264 -4 Jim Bradshaw B 1963-67 265 -3 Doug Legursky C 2009-12 15 266 -3 Bob Davis E/DE 1946-50 267 -2 Deon Figures DB 1993-96 268 +48 Arthur Moats LB 2014-17 269 -8 Courtney Hawkins WR 1997-00 270 -3 Norm Johnson K 1995-98 271 -5 Carlos Emmons LB 1996-99 272 -1 Harry Newsome P 1985-89 273 -5 Cortez Allen DB 2011-15 274 -5 Kelvin Beachum T 2012-15 275 -5 Warren Williams RB 1988-92 276 -4 John Campbell LB 1965-69 277 +3 Earnest Jackson RB 1986-88 278 -5 Carl Samuelson T 1948-51 279 +9 Emmanuel Sanders WR 2010-13 280 -4 Cliff Stoudt QB 1977-83 281 -3 Clint Kriewaldt LB 2003-07 282 -5 Bob Kohrs LB 1981-85 283 -8 Mike Clark K 1964-67 284 -3 Ted Doyle T 1938-44 285 -6 Ron Stehouwer B 1960-64 286 +14 Fred McAfee RB 1994-98 287 -3 John Rienstra G 1986-90 288 -5 Ken Kortas T 1965-68 289 -2 Verron Haynes RB 2002-07 290 -4 Greg Hawthorne RB 1979-83 291 -1 Tim Lester FB 195-98 292 -3 John Fiala LB 1998-02 293 -2 Theo Bell WR 1976 78-80 294 -62 Red Moore G 1947-49 295 -3 Will Blackwell WR 1997-01 296 -3 Bob Hohn B 1965-69 297 -3 Preston Carpenter E 1960-63 298 -3 Roger Duffy C/G 1998-01 299 +192 Chris Boswell K 2015-17 300 -3 Donta Jones LB 1995-98 301 -5 Bill Nelsen QB 1963-67 302 -1 Will Johnson FB 2012-15 303 -1 Larry Anderson KR 1978-81 304 -5 Preston Gothard TE 1985-88 305 -7 Greg Carr LB 1985-88 306 -2 Markus Wheaton WR 2013-16 307 -4 Lou Ferry T 1952-55 308 -3 Lee Calland DB 1969-72 309 -3 Tyrone Stowe LB 1987-90 310 -3 Matt Cushing TE 2000-04 311 -2 Nick Eason DE 2007-10 312 -4 Chuck Beatty DB 1969-72 313 -3 Jimmy Orr E 1958-60 314 -3 Anthony Madison DB 2006-11 315 -3 Keydrick Vincent G 2001-04 316 -2 Ryan Mundy S 2009-12 317 -4 Mewelde Moore RB 2008-11 318 +2 Johnny Gildea QB 1935-37 319 -1 Sam Washington DB 1982-85 320 -1 Isaac Redman RB 2009-13 321 +1 Chidi Iwuoma DB 2002-06 322 -1 Chris Fuamatu-Ma’fala RB 1998-02 323 -6 Silvio Zaninelli B 1934-37 324 -9 Bill Saul LB 1964 66-68 325 +2 Daniel Sepulveda P 2007-11 326 -3 Dick Haley B 1961-64 327 -2 Gene Lipscomb DL 1961-62 328 -4 Nate Washington WR 2005-08 329 -3 Ray May LB 1967-69 330 -1 Antwon Blake DB 2013-15 331 -3 Ray Lemek G 1962-65 332 +83 Darrius Heyward-Bey WR 2014-17 333 -2 Keenan Lewis DB 2009-12 334 -4 Mike Haggerty G 1967-70 335 +160 Bud Dupree LB 2015-17 336 +81 Martavis Bryant WR 2014-15 17 337 -4 Mike Mularkey TE 1989-91 338 -3 Kendrick Clancy NY 2000-04 339 -7 George Platukis E 1938-41 340 -6 George Kakasic G 1936-39 341 -5 Kendall Gammon LS 1992-95 342 +147 Jesse James TE 2015-17 343 -4 Tim Johnson DE/DL 1987-89 344 -7 Ed Bradley LB 1972-75 345 -7 Brian Stenger LB 1969-72 346 -6 Howard Hartley B 1949-52 347 -6 John Schweder G 1951-55 348 -6 Ed Karpowich 1936-39 349 -6 Ed Beatty C 1957-61 350 -6 Rodney Bailey DE 2001-03 06 351 -6 Cody Wallace G 2013-15 352 -6 Tim Worley RB 1989-91, 93 353 -5 Oliver Gibson DL 1995-98 354 -7 Emil Boures C/G 1982-86 355 -3 John McMackin TE 1972-74 356 -3 Adrian Cooper TE 1991-93 357 -6 Jeff Graham WR 1991-93 358 +143 Chris Hubbard OL 2014-17 359 -9 Cedrick Wilson WR 2005-07 360 -11 Jerry Hillebrand LB 1968-70 361 +18 Pat Brady P 1952-54 362 -7 Cap Oehler C 1933-34 363 -7 Jonathan Hayes TE 1994-96 364 -10 Jimmy Allen DB 1974-77 365 -5 John Woudenberg T 1940-42 366 +223 Javon Hargrave DL 2016-17 367 -10 Justin Hartwig C 2008-09 368 +73 Sean Spence LB 2012-15 17 369 -8 Richard Shelton DB 1990-93 370 -11 Troy Edwards WR 1999-01 371 -13 Earl Gros FB 1967-69 372 -10 Ralph Wenzel G 1966-70 373 +196 Roosevelt Nix FB 2015-17 374 -10 Dave Smith WR 1970-72 375 -9 Mike Adams OT 2012-14 376 -4 Hank Poteat DB 2000-02 377 -9 Tony Compagno B 1946-48 378 -9 Keyaron Fox LB 2008-10 379 -9 Ray Seals DE 1994-95 380 -9 Anthony Smith DB 2006-08 381 -14 Kris Brown K 1999-01 382 -9 Gary Jones DB 1990-94 383 -8 Nolan Harrison DE 1997-99 384 -8 Reggie Harrison RB 1974-77 385 -11 Rich Erenberg RB 1984-86 386 -9 Ariel Solomon C 1991-95 387 -9 Joe Coomer T 1941, 45-46 388 -8 Andre Frazier LB 05 2007-09 389 +105 Jordan Berry P 2015-17 390 +158 Anthony Chickillo LB 2015-17 391 -10 George Hays E 1950-52 392 -9 George Rado G 1935-37 393 -11 Erric Pegram RB 1995-96 394 -5 Chris Gardocki P 2004-06 395 -9 Stevenson Sylvester LB 2010-13 396 -12 Shamarko Thomas S 2013-15 397 -12 Mike Vrabel LB 1997-00 398 -10 Marv Matuszak LB 1953, 55-56 399 +243 Artie Burns DB 2016-17 400 -13 Leroy Thompson RB 1991-93 401 -11 Jim Sweeney C-T-G 1996-99 402 +251 Sean Davis DB 2016-17 403 -9 Lee Mays WR 2002-06 404 -5 Mark Royals P 1992-94 405 -13 Tom Ricketts OL 1989-91 406 -15 Bobby Shaw WR 1999-01 407 -14 Cannonball Butler B 1965-67 408 -12 Bull Karcis FB 1936-38 409 -14 Marv Kellum LB 1974-76 410 -12 Lorenzo Freeman DL 1987-90 411 -14 Bob Ganoa T 1953-56 412 -12 Ross Cockrell DB 2015-16 413 -12 Warren Bankston RB 1969-72 414 -12 Jerry Nuzum HB/FB 1948-51 415 +41 Daniel McCullers NT 2014-17 416 -10 Bob Adams TE 1969-71 417 -14 Warren Heller E 1934-36 418 -14 Lupe Sanchez DB 1986-88 419 -14 Dick Alban E 1956-59 420 -11 Johnny Clement B 1946-48 421 -13 Jerrhico Cotchery WR 2011-13 422 -12 Sandy Sandberg T 1935-37 423 -16 Red Mack B 1961-63, 65 424 -13 Rich Tylski G 2000-01 425 -12 Rick Moser RB 78-79 81-82 426 -14 Jonathan Dwyer RB 2010-13 427 NR Juju Smith-Schuster WR 2017 428 -14 Steve Davis RB 1972-74 429 -13 Russell Davis RB 1980-83 430 +66 Elbie Schultz OL 1941-42 431 -12 Zack Valentine LB 1979-81 432 -12 Bill Davidson B/E 1937-39 433 -12 Dave Edwards S 1985-87 434 -16 Richard Huntley RB 1998-00 435 -13 Gary Glick DB/HB 1956-59 436 -73 Mike Basrak C 1937-38 437 -14 Craig Bingham LB 1982-84 87 438 -14 Walt Kichefski E 1940-42 439 -14 Walt Kiesling OL 1937-38 440 -14 John Powers TE 1962-65 441 +122 Whizzer White B 1938 442 -13 Dick Riffle B 1941-42 443 -13 Mike Kruczek QB 1976-79 444 -17 Tyrone McGriff G 1980-82 445 -17 Jack Sanders G 1940-42 446 -9 Stu Smith QB 1937-38 447 -8 Ricardo Colclough DB 2004-07 448 -12 Tom Myslinski G 1996-20 449 -16 Joe Gilliam QB 1972-75 450 -18 Chuck Allen LB 1970-71 451 -16 Cornell Gowdy DB 1987-88 452 -14 Leo Elter RB 1953-59 453 -19 Dick Arndt T 1967-70 454 -13 Randy Fuller DB 1995-97 455 -13 Sean Morey WR 2004-06 456 -16 Rodney Carter RB 1987-89 457 -12 Charles Davenport WR 1992-94 458 -14 Jason Simmons DB 1998-01 459 -9 Carey Davis RB 2007-09 460 -11 Pete Rostosky T 1984-86 461 -14 Derek Hill WR 1989-90 462 -14 Blake Wingle G 1983-85 463 -17 Dick Shiner QB 1968-69 464 -12 Terrence Garvin LB 2013-15 465 -10 Earl Morrall QB 1957-58 466 -15 Joe Glamp B 1947-49 467 -13 Kent Nix QB 1967-69 468 -15 Ralph Anderson DB 1971-72 469 -12 Rod Breedlove LB 1965-67 470 -12 Jack Deloplaine RB 1976-79 471 -11 Nick Skorich G 1946-48 472 -10 Max Fiske B/E 1936-39 473 -10 John Burrell WR 1962-64 474 -13 Tom Calvin HB 1952-55 475 -16 Johnny Sample B 1961-62 476 -11 Art Jones B 1941 & 45 477 -11 Merlyn Condit B 1940 & 46 478 +138 LT Walton DL 2015-17 479 +58 Landry Jones QB 2013,15-17 480 -12 Mitch Lyons TE 1997-99 481 -14 Joe Lewis DL 1958-60 482 -8 John Williams FB 1994-95 483 -12 Najeh Davenport RB 2006-08 484 -15 Bam Morris RB 1994-95 485 -12 Jonathan Scott T 2010-11 486 -14 Duce Staley RB 2004-06 487 -12 Boyd Brumbaugh B 1939-41 488 -12 Lindy Mayhew OL 1936-38 489 -19 Willie Asbury B 1966-68 490 -26 DeAngelo Williams RB 2015-16 491 +187 Eli Rogers WR 2016-17 492 +30 John Mastrangelo OL 1947-48 493 -16 David Woodley QB 1984-85 494 -15 Dick Campbell LB 1958-60 494 -15 Willie McClung T/DL 1955-57 496 -18 Mike Henry LB 1959-61 497 -16 Fran Obrien T 1966-67 498 -15 Sid Watson HB 1955-57 499 -17 John Kapele DL 1960-62 500 -14 Cam Thomas DL 2014-15 501 -16 Ted Marchibroda QB 1953-56 502 -18 Mel Holmes OL 1971-73 503 -15 Theron Sapp FB 1963-65 504 -17 Lou Tepe C/LB 1953-55