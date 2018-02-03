Hot Topics

    Report: BYU LB Fred Warner Met With Steelers During Senior Bowl

    By Alex Kozora February 3, 2018 at 09:32 pm

    The Pittsburgh Steelers seem to meet with prospects late in the Senior Bowl week and generally, we don’t find out who those names are. But we can add one to the list. According to this article from BYU Wire, BYU linebacker Fred Warner said the Steelers were one of three teams he had a formal meeting with.

    From the site, per Cougar Sports on ESPN Radio.

    “I had formal interviews with some of the different teams GM’s and coaching staffs. Specially with the Saints, the Steelers, and the Raiders.”

    While the Steelers coaching staff was in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, 10 scouts were in attendance along with GM Kevin Colbert, who likely met personally with Warner during the meeting.

    Warner, a three year starter, racked up 87 tackles (9 for a loss), a sack, and an interception during his senior season while also being named a team captain. He had a strong week in Mobile, showing off impressive athleticism and separating himself from the other ILBs at the Senior Bowl.

    There are concerns about his thin frame and ability to hold the point of attack against the run but he’s a high-upside, sideline-to-sideline player who would be a good fit as the Mack linebacker to replace Ryan Shazier.

    Check out the recent scouting report our Josh Carney did on Warner. He came away impressed.

    2018 NFL Draft Player Profiles: BYU LB Fred Warner

     

    • BurghBoy412

      A certain draft analyst I enjoy following believes Warner is a top 50 player in the draft. He has great athletic ability, solid fundamentals, and very good mental processing. I’d be really happy if they we’re able to grab him in the 2nd Rd.

    • Danny Young

      Double dip option? Cant be thinking of him in first few rounds?

    • blue

      Steelers need linebackers, #1 priority.

    • heath miller

      ya think? lol… and a S and CB . and edge.. basically they NEED all D picks… and sign a free agent… maybe james harrison for the vet min . oh no .. someone else got him and hes in the super bowl tomorrow and we are not .. maybe thats called poetic justice ? im hoping that JH is the MVP with 6 sacks and the past lose 7-6 on a bad call by the ref… oh . wait . thats not possible .. pats get all the questional calls . that would be my ultimate but ill settle for any eagles win .. HEEEATH

    • heath miller

      doubtful hes available to us in the second round

    • pittsburghjoe

      Sweet. Prime candidate for the double dip. He and the Safety from Hawaii would be great 2B picks, at least right now in early February.