Report: Former Steelers G Alan Faneca Misses Out On Hall Of Fame A Third Time

Former Pittsburgh Steelers guard Alan Faneca will have to wait at least one more year to get elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Faneca, who was one of five former NFL offensive linemen that made the list of 15 Hall of Fame Modern Era finalists this year, wasn’t voted to be a member of the 2018 class on Saturday in Minneapolis, MN. Faneca, who played 13 seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the first-round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of LSU, has been a Hall of Fame finalists three consecutive years since becoming eligible to be elected.

Of the five former NFL offensive linemen who made the Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists list this year, Faneca owns the best post-season award credentials thanks to him being voted to the Pro Bowl nine times and a First-Team All-Pro six times. The other four offensive linemen who were finalists this year were Tony Boselli, Joe Jacoby, Steve Hutchinson and Kevin Mawae and like Faneca, none of them were voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Faneca played 10 seasons for the Steelers from 1998 to 2007 and he won one Super Bowl with the team during that span. Faneca signed with the New York Jets in 2008 and played two seasons for them before ending his long NFL career by playing one year with the Arizona Cardinals in 2010.

Reportedly, the five modern era players who were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame are Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Dawkins and Brian Urlacher. Those selections are expected to be made official Saturday night during the annual NFL Honors show.

Hall of Fame, Class of 2018: Randy Moss, Brian Urlacher, Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Terrell Owens, Jerry Kramer, Robert Brazile and Bobby Beathard. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2018