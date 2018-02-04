Hot Topics

    Report: Ryan Shazier Able To Move Legs, Is Walking

    By Dave Bryan February 4, 2018 at 10:42 am

    While not an official update from UPMC, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier apparently has made significant progress in his rehab from the spinal injury he suffered two full months ago.

    According to Adam Schefter of espn.com on Sunday, Shazier, who was discharged from the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute on Thursday, has regained movement in his legs and is engaging in a regular walking routine.

    “He’s making incredible progress,” said one source familiar with Shazier’s recovery, per Schefter.

    Schefter goes on top report that the next three to six months are critical in Shazier’s recovery as it relates to providing a significant idea as to how much overall more function he can regain.

    Shazier was photographed standing a few times on Thursday and once it included him being alongside Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Upon releasing those pictures on Thursday, Shazier thanked everyone at UPMC and with the Steelers who has helped him since he suffered his injury.

    “I’ve had a lot of 1st downs at UPMC, but you know being the defensive guy I am, my mind is on 3 and out,” Shazier wrote on Instagram. “I want everyone to know I’m moving on to the next step in the process. Today’s a big day for me as I’m officially being released from the hospital.”

    Shazier was discharged from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center rehabilitation facility on Thursday and will transition to outpatient care, the hospital announced.

    Shazier suffered an injury to his back during the first half of the Steelers Week 14 Monday night road game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he underwent spinal stabilization surgery a few days afterwards.

    • Joeybaggadonuts

      Keep workin SHALIEVE!

    • BurghBoy412

      It’s awesome to hear that he’s able to walk and move his legs. IMO this is where media crosses a line. This is Ryan’s life, if he wants that stuff reported then he would’ve came out and told a reporter. Schefter goes and pries around and posts a story for the world. It’s invasion of privacy if you ask me. Maybe there was a reason Ryan and his family we’re keeping things so secret.

    • Steel Realist PAul

      Rocky music

    • ImMikeD

      Are you certain it wasn’t released by Shazier (or his inner circle) intentionally? Schefter is one of the more stand up and accurate reporters out there IMHO.

    • BurghBoy412

      “source familiar with Shazier’s recovery.” I’d rather hear it coming from Ryan. It’s fantastic news nonetheless! I’d just prefer to hear it coming from Ryan first. He may or may not have given his blessing to release the information. We’ll probably never know that.

    • Gizmosteel

      I can’t help but feel that just being able to function normally is the ultimate achievement. Playing pro football again is just not a concern nor even reasonable imho. I wish him the best.

    • Ron Chess

      God Bless Ryan in his recovery ,the important thing is this young man is walking has ,some use of his legs that is more important than football.

    • Bonnie Powell

      Awesome news.

    • nutty32

      Why do so many people want to put limits on him? I know it’s out of concern, but it’s akin to the soft racism of low expectations. Let’s just see what happens & believe.

    • Kevin Reich

      Has Ryan ever indicated a desire to ultimately return to football? Wonder if he gets to that point if he would be content on just being healthy.