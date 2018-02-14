Report: Steelers To Wear Throwback Uniforms During 2018 Season

Are you ready for the Pittsburgh Steelers to start wearing throwback jerseys again? By the sound of things, they will indeed be doing just that during the 2018 season.

According to Bob Labriola of steelers.com during his Wednesday “Ask And Answered” segment, the current plan is for the Steelers to wear some sort of throwback jersey during the 2018 season.

A little less than one full year ago, Steelers team president Art Rooney II indicated that while the organization wouldn’t use throwback uniforms during the 2017 season, the exploration of possibly using them during the 2018 season was underway.

From 2012 until 2016 the Steelers wore their 1934 striped bumble-bee throwbacks for select games and from 2007-11 they wore throwback jerseys from the late 1950s/early ’60s that included a gold helmet and gold block numbers.

So, will the Steelers have a different throwback uniform this time? We can only hope so and if I had a vote, I would cast it for the 1966-67 “Batman” uniforms. I’m sure Rooney and the Steelers will be making the official announcement about 2018 throwback uniforms at some point during the offseason.

In addition to them wearing throwbacks in 2018, Labriola also added that the Steelers will once again wear their “Color Rush” uniforms again during the 2018 season if they have a Thursday night game.