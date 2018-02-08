Steelers Name Tom Bradley New DB Coach

According to a Thursday report by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to hire former Penn State and UCLA defensive coordinator Tom Bradley to be their new defensive backs coach.

Bradley reportedly interviewed for the open job on Wednesday and was back on Thursday to meet with all the staff, according to Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Bradley, who started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Penn State in 1979, coached until 2011 at his alma mater. From 2012-2013 he spent time as a color analyst for CBS Sports before being hired by West Virginia in 2014. At West Virginia Bradley was the Senior Associate Head Coach and coached the defensive line.

After one season at West Virginia, Bradley was hired by UCLA to be their defensive coordinator and he lasted three seasons there.

Bradley’s older brother, James Bradley, has been the Steelers team surgeon for over 25 years.

The Steelers needed a new defensive backs coach after Carnell Lake resigned from the team on Wednesday. Lake had been the Steelers defensive backs coach since 2011.

UPDATE: The Steelers have now announced the hiring of Bradley.

“I want to thank Coach (Mike) Tomlin and the entire Steelers organization for this opportunity,” said Bradley. “I am excited to be a part of such a rich tradition here. We have a great nucleus in the defensive backs room, and my goal is to help this group continue to grow and develop as we all work toward one goal.”

