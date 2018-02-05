Hot Topics

    Rosenthal: Steelers’ Key To Return To Super Bowl Is Finding Another Edge Rusher

    By Matthew Marczi February 5, 2018 at 06:20 am

    They say you can never have too many pass rushers, and ‘they’ are pretty smart. The Pittsburgh Steelers have drafted three pass rushers in the first round alone within the past five years, but they are still looking for help on the edge. T.J. Watt looks like he might be the answer to one spot, but Anthony Chickillo is not, and Bud Dupree is not exactly locking down the other spot either.

    In spite of the fact that the Steelers not only led the league in sacks, but set a new franchise record with 56, over the course of the 2017 regular season, and were one of the most successful teams in creating pressure, all of that went by the wayside during the biggest game of the season, when they struggled to get pressure on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round.

    The pressure came from everywhere, but that sort of pressure is less reliable. Cameron Heyward at defensive end had 12 and Vince Williams, the inside linebacker, had eight, while no edge rusher had more than seven. The total number of sacks off the edge was below 20.

    Edge pressure is the most consistent way to get to the quarterback when you combine it with gap discipline up the middle, and if the Steelers are going to get back to the Super Bowl, they are going to have to figure out a better way to do this consistently.

    At least, that is the analysis of Gregg Rosenthal for the NFL Network, who writes in an article about what each team needs to do to get to the championship game that the key for Pittsburgh is to “find another edge rusher”.

    “It was hard to blame James Harrison for wanting to play more this season, as he sat behind some uninspiring edge players in Bud Dupree and Anthony Chickillo”, he wrote. “While the Steelers found a gem in first-round pick T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh’s defense was toothless late in the season because it lacked edge pressure. Since the Steelers should spend the salary cap space necessary to retain running back Le’Veon Bell, the team’s pass-rush need is likely to be filled through the draft”.

    It’s sad, but true, in my opinion. The Steelers cannot enter the 2018 season operating under the assumption that they have a long-term answer at pass rusher on the roster outside of Watt, who is only entering his second season, so outside linebacker will probably be in play in the first round, whether or not it is the favorite.

    Of course, it’s not a cure-all elixir, either. One of the reasons the Steelers struggled to get pressure against the Jaguars was because, frankly, they ran the ball a lot, and when they threw it, they frequently utilized play action.

    There are a lot of things the Steelers can or should do to fix the issues that exist on their team, even if they remain one of the better teams in the league. Finding a more consistent presence among their edge rushers is a big one.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • francesco

      Of course you need another edge rusher. Dupree is not that guy.
      But we need to find a other ILB first. Then we need a top notch CB. Malcolm Butler come to Pittsburgh please!!!
      Then we need a RB that can catch and break tackles to replace LBell.

    • Michael James

      Rosenthal is spot on.
      Only problem is, that ILB and safety are just as huge needs as EDGE.

    • John Pennington

      The steelers need more than a OLB.Vince is not the answer so they need ILB maybe 2 and a pass rusher.They need physical safeties and a physical corner to replace Burns who doesn’t help in supporting against the run.A big TE like Gronk would help Ben big time.Plus either get the deal done with Bell or draft a top back because the players they have now at the RB position are just backup backs nothing more.

    • Kevin artis

      Dupree, Watt, Moats, Chick and Adams.

      Lloyd, Green, Harrison, Porter, Woodley, and Gildoen are shaking their collective heads on how far th OLB position has fallen off. 😔

    • Stephen

      Heck even Haggans is shaking his head

    • Kevin artis

      What can we realistically get to cover these spots this year?
      I don’t believe we will be able to adequately fill all the needs. At least not in one off season.
      So, what would be the priority?
      First, ILB. Spence was below the line. It’s a toss up between edge and safety.
      We have two starters in place. Not the best in Mitchell and Dupree but with signing Bell back getting a free agent might not be in the cards and I know they are not going into the season thinking a rookie will start immediately.
      But I would draft a safety then edge rusher with the second and third pick. Williams would have to do for now.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      I wonder how Joel Steed and Casey Hampton feel… :-/

    • Sonny Saks

      They are forced to be active in free agency and find ways to create cap space

    • Sonny Saks

      Butler and Lewis and I’m happy

    • Kevin artis

      Even Jason Worilds……

    • Kevin artis

      I know they weren’t NTs but Smith and Kiesel are wondering what happen to the run defense.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      You can sign an inside backer in FA. Cost you 5 or 6 million per for a quality starter. Depending on structure of the deal, it could count less against cap in first year. Zach Brown is the best option for this. You need to draft a safety high. Personally, I like the kid from Texas (Elliot). There’s no chance you’re gonna get high enough to draft Fitzpatrick or James. Edge rusher is going to be a very difficult proposition. Dupree is there this year, so he’s gonna get the starting nod anyways.

    • Kevin artis

      Look like some restructures with Ben, AB and maybe Pouncey.

    • Applebite

      The problem is simple to resolve, but it’s not Dupree.

      It’s the fact they don’t have a guy at NT to apply enough pressure in the middle, to help free up their edge rushers. But then again, they keep trying to run that stupid 2 man front as well. It defeats the whole purpose of having edge rushers in the first place.

      That Faux 3-4 is not very effective, and it’s essentially a ‘3-3’ or a ‘2-4’. But to apply pressure as such, you need to rush 4-5 men up front. And two of those men must come off the edge. That’s why it’s ineffective. If they had a man up the middle to help, that would actually be more effective. Otherwise, they should move to the 4-3.

      For whatever reason, Coach is being stubborn about this, and it’s hurting the team’s chances of getting to where he wants them to be at the end of the season.

    • Serious Andy

      ILB, Safety.
      EDGE would be nice but for the love of everything holy let’s get a replacement for Mitchell.

    • Kevin artis

      1. FA ILB
      2. draft safety
      3. draft OLB

      Is this what you’re saying? I could live with this. But I would still draft an ILB probably maybe 4th round.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Francesco, Bell isn’t going anywhere. Not signing one of he best offensive players in the league is a gamble they cannot afford to take. Giving Bell 400 touches indicates the Steelers need him more than he needs the team. If the team had good Rb depth perhaps they would gamble but as it stands none of the back up RB’s are very good. This team wants to win their 7th Lombardi now. That said, the Steelers will increase Bell’s guaranteed money and get a deal done. This team needs Bell and they cannot deal with the distractions that’ll come with tagging him again.

    • Steve Johnson

      Although, I agree the Steelers need another pass rusher and better depth, the priority for 2018 on Defense is FS and ILB and then OLB. The Steelers secondary, particularly the middle of the field has been carved up like it’s Turkey and every Sunday is Thanksgiving. Each year for three years now, it has been that way. And Mike Tomlin is Delusional if he thinks the Defense is ok.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      None of the free agent ILB’s can cover.

    • capehouse

      Dupree gets plenty of 1 on 1 opportunities to get to the QB. He can’t beat blocks. Watch the Jags game. There’s at least half a dozen opportunities where Dupree is on the RT, the coverage is good enough that the QB has to hold the ball, and Dupree just gets stoned. He makes contact with the RT and just stops. No moves. No counters. Nothing. Just stands there like a statue.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      They never do so this team will suffer,

    • falconsaftey43

      NT is not the problem. Dupree (and Watt to a large degree) didn’t win many 1 on 1 opportunities. They both also had some issues setting the edge vs. the run. Then when Shazier went down, they had no one even worthy of an NFL roster spot to replace him.

    • Wayne’O

      Agreed, take a look at the Eagles defense last night in the SB. Their edge rushers are in the wide 9 technique and rush the QB every play and they have studs in the middle that are able to stuff the run and get a push up the middle on passing downs = victory over NE.

      Our edge people are ask to play in coverage 50% of the time. And even though we draft for our base defense 3-4, we are in nickel 4-2-5, 70% of the time? And that defense sucks if you don’t have run stuffers in the middle.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      I hear you but the front seven has to be solidified.

    • Jonathan Williams

      The key is not a another wasted pick, the Steelers need to force tomlin to rebuild that defense by first bringing in a new defensive coordinator, than that person can decide what’s needed. Mark my words, you bring in new talent and you’ll get the same results. Terrible defensive scheme with bad coaching, leads to another failed talent.

    • Jonathan Williams

      It doesn’t matter when have bad coaching

    • Jonathan Williams

      Most of those guys were not first rounder

    • Steve Johnson

      Malcom Butler is just another average CB. The Steelers need multiple CB’s that can lock down each corner of the field.

    • Jonathan Williams

      Change should start from the top not with the players, except for M Mitchell

    • Steve Johnson

      I agree 100%!

    • Jonathan Williams

      Bell might too expensive o keep.

    • Jonathan Williams

      If you read the expert are saying about dupree. He’s one of top olb. Unfortunately, the Steelers are not coaching him up and using him wrong is what ive been reading.

    • capehouse

      The Patriots put up 613 yards against that defense. There was 1 sack, and it came from the interior of the Eagles Dime defense, not the edge, when they used a DE at DT and he got a high quality sack by beating his man one on one.

    • falconsaftey43

      Ok, let’s actually talk about what really happened. In the Super Bowl the Patriots rushed for 113 yards at over 5 ypc. Brady threw for over 500 yards and 3 TDs. They scored 33 points while missing a short FG and an extra point. The Eagles defense wasn’t good in that game. They made a great play at then end of the game to help win it (getting their one and only sack), but by no means did they stop or even slow down the Patriots offense.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      That is correct. I like the idea of drafting an inside backer as well. I also feel like you can find decent inside backers in the middle rounds of the draft.

    • falconsaftey43

      have you been watching…because he’s not doing very much out there.

    • Marcel Chris Chauvet

      This is curious. And what do they have to say about the fact that Bud has no inside counter and a weak bull rush?

    • Edjhjr

      It’s still interesting how much Harrison played for the pats, but couldn’t play at all here

    • AndyR34

      What coaching? Do you mean the kind of coaching that had no effect on JJ, Dupree, had TJ regressing by year-end, and didn’t play Deebo?

    • AndyR34

      Coach isn’t being stubborn. Don’t you know he is a defensive genius? 🙃

    • Talyn Scarbrough

      Still have faith in Keion Adams (I know 7th round) but something about the guy just has me excited about his potential.

    • Intense Camel

      The key is better defensive coaching.

    • Intense Camel

      Average?

    • Intense Camel

      They don’t need bell. Did you suddenly forget the players this guy shares the field with? They did just fine with d-will. No RB is ever irreplaceable. Sorry..

    • Steelmania

      Hayward took a nap the entire game against the Jags – no sacks, no hurries, not pressure, 1 tackle!

    • FanInExile

      At TE, Vance is very good as a receiver and blocker, when healthy (yes, big qualifier). I don’t see that as an urgent need. One each of a very good ILB and safety would do wonders. Runs up the gut were a problem all year, especially without Shaz.

      I still cling to an irrational expectation that Burns will make big improvements at CB, so I (probably wrongly) don’t see drafting a CB as a priority this year. I think draft should go ILB/Safety/RB, unless a crazy opportunity falls into their laps on draft day.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Poll from an online paper shows that 62% of fans think that the flak that Dupree is catching is warranted.

    • Orlysteel

      Need # 50 badly or someone that could fill in effectively for him.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Even if #50 heals up, I wouldn’t want to go back out on that field.

    • FanInExile

      I hate what you just said, but I agree completely.

    • Lee Foo Young

      It’s interesting that Sean Spence played so much for us.

      Why? Because neither team had any other better options.

    • Lee Foo Young

      Honestly, I am not counting on him. I just want him to lead a normal life.

    • Orlysteel

      Agree.

    • Chris92021

      Also need an entire new defensive coaching staff as well and the head coach working under pressure, which he never has in Pittsburgh because he’s been given Supreme Court-like job security. Almost everyone was cocky and comfortable, which this team has no right to be. We could get Von Miller on the team next season and Tomlin would still screw it up because that has been his narrative the last 5 years.

    • nikgreene

      He was benched in the Super Bowl. That said corner play can be wildly erratic year to year, so Butler could be a good signing, and not too expensive.

    • Dewayne Braxton

      Not disregarding the other players. And for one year D-Will played great. But remember he was not asked to be a full time workhorse over a season. As a back up with limited carries neither his age nor diminishing skills hurt the team. Of course the second year was a disaster as he couldn’t stay healthy. Other than Mendenhal, name another starting caliber RB back Tomlin and Colbert have brought in? Their record of picking RB’s is terrible. Look at the current roster. Conner has potential but every third carry he gets dinged up and until he proves otherwise he can neither catch nor block. Every other back in the fold should be cut. I don’t understand how the Ravens, Bengals and other teams get multiple backs who can start while the Steelers struggle to do so.

    • NCSteel

      And yet Joey remains as position coach.
      I’ll be thrilled to see the first 4 picks go defense and Joey shown the door in favor of a teacher.

    • Intense Camel

      They will be fine because this is not a running team. As much they would like for it to be. It’s not. The o-line is good. It won’t take a Hof RB to get 1000 yards behind them.

    • Big Joe

      First off, the team was 13-3. Yeah, the sacks came from everywhere. I got it and yeah, I’d like to see more pressure from the OLBs but our playoff loss was far more a factor of a weakened ILB corps, poor safety play trying to compensate, and the team coming out flat. So, no, I can’t agree with the premise of this OLB claim. It’ll help but it won’t mske us a SB contender, sorry. Fixing our ILB and Safety corps is the closest alligator to the boat.