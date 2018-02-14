Ryan Shazier To Appear On Roosevelt Nix’s Podcast Thursday

For the first time since suffering his spine injury last year, Ryan Shazier will conduct his first interview. Fittingly, it’s with teammate Roosevelt Nix, who announced Shazier will appear on his podcast posted sometime on Thursday. Nix tweeted the news out earlier today.

Ima wait till y’all love birds done loving to drop the @RyanShazier podcast …. so tomorrow after y’alls V-Day over y’all better tune in — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) February 14, 2018

Shazier has been making progress in his recovery and rehab. Most recently, he was seen attending a Pittsburgh Penguins game where, with the help of those around him, stood out of his wheelchair. We’ve also seen him standing in photos with Ben Roethlisberger.

It’s unknown how much the two will talk about his injury and recovery though I’m sure that will take up some portion of the conversation. Shazier and his family have given occasional updates on his condition since the injury, though this is the first time he’ll speak without a written statement or via anyone else.

Team president Art Rooney II recently said that no matter where Shazier is at in his rehab, he’ll have a role in the organization in 2018.

“I expect Ryan is going to be here one way or the other and have a role on the team one way or other in 2018,” Rooney said.

We’ll be sure to highlight some of the most relevant parts of their conversation tomorrow. You can check out Nix’s podcast by following him on Twitter for when he tweets the link out.