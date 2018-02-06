Hot Topics

    Schefter ‘Update’ On Ryan Shazier Was Exactly Why He Should Be Allowed To Tell His Own Story

    By Matthew Marczi February 6, 2018 at 09:00 am

    While it may be a bit of old news at this point—then again, there’s not going to be a whole lot to talk about anyway over the next month or so—I wanted to circle back to Adam Schefter’s report about the status of Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Ryan Shazier.

    On Sunday, Schefter, who has a reputation for being the most well-connected sports writer in the business, used his pool of sources to provide a ‘scoop’ on Shazier’s status. The four-year veteran suffered a severe spinal injury late in the season and lost movement in his legs.

    He was recently discharged from the hospital, where he remained for months, having now moved on to out-patient rehabilitation treatment. He posed for a photo with Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who was helping him to stand, while he was also leaning on another object for support.

    Schefter’s report said that “one source familiar with Shazier’s recovery” described him as “making incredible progress”. He wrote that the linebacker “has regained movement in his legs and is engaging in a regular walking routine, according to sources”.

    Schefter should have known better that this does not provide enough clarity, though in truth he probably did not fully understand himself. While the ESPN writer did not ever explicitly say that Shazier had regained the ability to walk without aid, many inferred that, or something in that vein, because of the ambiguous nature of his article.

    And it is precisely because of something like this that Shazier had prior to this point been diligent in attempting to control the story of his recovery. Or at least, this was one of the reasons that he wanted to be the author of his own rehabilitation process. And he is certainly entitled to that.

    NBC’s Michele Tafoya had to provide further clarification later on in the day, having spoken with an individual on Shazier’s behalf, who “wants to clarify the report”. Whoever it was that Schefter spoke with presumably violated Shazier’s wishes, if not trust, by giving out the information that was provided, and I doubt that “incredible progress” would be a term coming out of his mouth.

    “Although he does have movement in his legs, he is not walking on his own”, Tafoya provided in a typed image via Twitter. “Shazier needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking, with remains a struggle”.

    The issuance of this second report—which Shazier endorsed via Twitter as well—was likely one that he did not want to have to make. If he wanted a report to come out, he would have seen to it that one was released through some approved venue.

    Instead, we had Schefter providing people with false hopes, even if unintentional, because he wanted the story. It didn’t help that subsequent outlets—including ESPN itself, ran with headlines indicating that he “is walking”. While Ol’ Schefty was simply ‘doing his job’, as they say, this is not Shazier wanted, and it is a shame that it developed in this manner. Hopefully this is the final unsanctioned update on his behalf.

    Matthew Marczi
    Passionate Steelers fan with a bit of writing ability. Connoisseur of loud music. Follow me on Twitter @mmarczi.
    • Brian Miller

      Spot on Matthew, good article. Big reason why most people hate the press.

    • Zarbor

      Been saying it over and over that Schefter is a cruddy dude. Stop watching all and listening to all these sports media like ESPN. TMZ has taken over sports media and all of them have become like them. Not to mention the ignorance from the fans who listen to those idiots and go on social media spitting the same nonsense.

    • dhorst88

      Wasn’t Schefty the one who also broke the news of JPP’s blown off fingers with pictures of the medical documents? Shady and illegal.

    • Charles Mullins

      “regular walking routine” sounds a lot like “Shazier needs assistance from a walker or other people to support him in his rehabilitation walking”. If someone read “regular walking routine” as he is walking the halls of the hospital that is on them. A reporter using sources to get a story is nothing new.

    • PittShawnC

      The media (both local and national) and their inside information can be broken down in one of two ways:

      -You like what they have to say
      -You don’t like what they have to say

      Look at Rappaport, just this season. Everyone hated him and questioned his integrity when he broke news Bryant asked for a trade (he did). Yet most loved him and took it at face value when he broke that Haley wasn’t going to be brought back. Same with Bouchette, if you’re a diehard Bell fan, you hated him for breaking news on the walkthrough. If you’re ready to move on from Bell, you didn’t question that news at all.

    • LifeUhhFindsAWay

      I think people just want accurate information delivered in an objective, ethical way.

    • PittShawnC

      Yeah, and I’d like to be sitting on $10M cash in Aruba right now.

      You’re not wrong, but that ship has long sailed away.