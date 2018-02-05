Hot Topics

    Steelers 2018 Odds For Super Bowl LIII

    By Dave Bryan February 5, 2018 at 11:05 am

    Now that the 2017 NFL season has officially come to an end, the odds for Super Bowl LIII are surfacing. When it comes all 32 teams, there’s quite a bit of discrepancy depending on what you choose to use as your source for futures odds.

    5Dimes, for example, has the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Super Bowl LIII futures listed at 10/1, the fourth-lowest. R.J. Bell of pregame.com, however, has the Steelers listed at 10/1 while Bovada has Pittsburgh listed at 12/1.

    Regardless of the three futures sources listed below, the Steelers are once again the favorites when it comes to the four teams in the AFC North. It’s also probably not surprising that all three have the New England Patriots as favorites to win it all in 2018.

    Like last year at this same time, the Steelers figure to be a better team on both sides of the football in 2018. For starters, they should have all of their starting offense back along with a new offensive coordinator calling the plays. The Steelers defense will also be more experienced and figures to include a few new younger faces at several key positions such as inside linebacker and potentially free safety.

    Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to be held on February 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

    5Dimes Super Bowl LIII Futures:
    New England Patriots 5/1
    Philadelphia Eagles 7/1
    Green Bay Packers 8/1
    Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1
    Minnesota Vikings 12/1
    Los Angeles Rams 35/2
    San Francisco 49ers 18/1
    Houston Texans 37/2
    New Orleans Saints 37/2
    Jacksonville Jaguars 20/1
    Atlanta Falcons 20/1
    Dallas Cowboys 20/1
    Oakland Raiders 21/1
    Carolina Panthers 25/1
    Seattle Seahawks 25/1
    Kansas City Chiefs 30/1
    Los Angeles Chargers 30/1
    Denver Broncos 35/1
    Indianapolis Colts 40/1
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40/1
    Baltimore Ravens 50/1
    Arizona Cardinals 50/1
    Tennessee Titans 50/1
    Detroit Lions 50/1
    New York Giants 55/1
    Miami Dolphins 70/1
    Washington Redskins 70/1
    New York Jets 100/1
    Chicago Bears 100/1
    Cincinnati Bengals 100/1
    Buffalo Bills 100/1
    Cleveland Browns 100/1

    Pregame.com Super Bowl LIII Futures:
    New England Patriots 5/1
    Philadelphia Eagles 8/1
    Green Bay Packers 10/1
    Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1
    Minnesota Vikings 12/1
    Atlanta Falcons 20/1
    Dallas Cowboys 20/1
    Los Angeles Rams 20/1
    New Orleans Saints 20/1
    Houston Texans 22/1
    San Francisco 49ers 25/1
    Jacksonville Jaguars 27/1
    Carolina Panthers 30/1
    Kansas City Chiefs 30/1
    Seattle Seahawks 30/1
    Oakland Raiders 32/1
    Denver Broncos 40/1
    Indianapolis Colts 40/1
    Los Angeles Chargers 40/1
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42/1
    Arizona Cardinals 50/1
    Baltimore Ravens 50/1
    Tennessee Titans 50/1
    Detroit Lions 52/1
    Washington Redskins 70/1
    Miami Dolphins 75/1
    New York Giants 75/1
    Buffalo Bills 125/1
    Cincinnati Bengals 125/1
    New York Jets 125/1
    Chicago Bears 150/1
    Cleveland Browns 175/1

    Bovada Super Bowl LIII Futures:
    New England Patriots 5/1
    Green Bay Packers 9/1
    Philadelphia Eagles 9/1
    Minnesota Vikings 12/1
    Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1
    Dallas Cowboys 18/1
    Los Angeles Rams 18/1
    New Orleans Saints 18/1
    Atlanta Falcons 18/1
    San Francisco 49ers 20/1
    Carolina Panthers 25/1
    Houston Texans 25/1
    Seattle Seahawks 28/1
    Jacksonville Jaguars 28/1
    Kansas City Chiefs 28/1
    Denver Broncos 33/1
    Indianapolis Colts 33/1
    Los Angeles Chargers 33/1
    Oakland Raiders 33/1
    Baltimore Ravens 40/1
    Detroit Lions 40/1
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40/1
    Arizona Cardinals 50/1
    New York Giants 50/1
    Tennessee Titans 50/1
    Washington Redskins 50/1
    Buffalo Bills 66/1
    Cincinnati Bengals 66/1
    Miami Dolphins 66/1
    New York Jets 66/1
    Chicago Bears 100/1
    Cleveland Browns 100/1

    • StrengthOfVictory

      I’ll take those odds. Seems fair. Personally, I hope the Steelers remain underdogs for the entire 2018 season—especially since their schedule is going to be MUCH harder than 2017.

    • StarSpangledSteeler

      Every year that the steelers are in contention, I bet them to win the AFCCG. Then if they win, I get my Super Bowl Ticket for free.

      I usually get them about 8/1. But this year (if we resign Bell) and I can get them at 6/1, I’m probably taking it.

    • Chris92021

      What are the odds for us to go one and done again because that will guarantee to pay out if this current team and coaching staff does not make any changes.

    • Mark P

      Why the Jaguars odds are so low is a mystery to me. They probably will have a better QB by next year too.

    • Nolrog

      I think that is assuming Bortles is the QB. Can not assume a change.

    • Intense Camel

      Yep, they are terrible when they’re frontrunners for some reason.

    • JT

      Only the Patriots lose a Super Bowl to a backup QB and remain the favorites for next year. SMH.

    • Chris92021

      Until we show signs that we are trying to win instead of trying to keep things the same, the Patriots will continue to own the AFC.

      The Eagles showed last night what a great coaching staff and a mentally tough team can do, something we lack in Pittsburgh.

    • Intense Camel

      Ah yes, the SB odds. Where does the time go?

    • Mark P

      True. That being said, they still might be worth a small investment.

    • JT

      Lol’d hard at not trying to win. Laziest narrative in sports. Do you think BB and TB12 didn’t try to win last night? Sometimes you just get beat.

      You’re welcome to become an Eagles fan then. Because Tomlin is going nowhere anytime soon.

    • Michael James

      You don’t have to become a fan of another team if you don’t agree with everything the franchise does.
      I hate our defensive coaching staff and don’t think highly of Tomlin, yet I’m still rooting for the Steelers.

    • Chris92021

      “Because Tomlin is going nowhere anytime soon”. Sigh. That is the problem. Tomlin is part of the problem and that makes me unhappy. He has fooled everyone (me included) long enough. The Steelers could get Malcolm Butler, Luke Kuechly, and Von Miller for 2018 and Tomlin would still find a way to lose to the Patriots and not make it to the Super Bowl. Sorry if I offended you but the Steelers are insane if they think they can get to the Super Bowl with the current roster and coaching staff. They can’t and they won’t, period. I will never accept mediocrity and that is what Tomlin is now.

    • Jeff Papiernik

      You’d have to wager about $1000 at 6/1 odds to even afford one SB ticket lol

    • JT

      I’m not even being a little sarcastic, if you want a team that makes wholesale changes on a whim then you’re following the wrong one. Cowher broke many more hearts than Tomlin did (without a SB victory, either), and still left on his own terms. I understand your frustration, but you’re pining for a change that just won’t come to fruition.

      And by the way, my original post didn’t assume the Steelers should be favored. Just that the Eagles did what they did without Wentz. How they aren’t favorites is unfathomable. And honestly, would I trade Tomlin for Pederson today? Probably. By unfortunately that’s not how coaching changes work. And there’s far more Todd Haleys out there than Pedersons.

    • JT

      You certainly can disagree. But if “they’re not trying to win”, why waste your time?

      I would’ve fired Porter for Greene in a millisecond. I probably would have at least let Lake go, if not Butler as well. But I think every decision that’s being made is with the best intentions at heart. Why are we fans otherwise?

    • Chris92021

      Sorry, JT, it is not on a whim. We looked inept in the last two playoffs. And yes, I am old enough to remember the heartbreaks while Cowher was coaching the team (the loss to the Chargers was the worst and most devastating loss in the playoffs I’ve seen until a few weeks ago). I’ve seen enough from Tomlin to feel he can’t take us further than what he has done. We are more Tony Dungy-Bucs or John Fox-Broncos than previous failing Steelers teams. I believe we need a jump start. Obviously Tomlin is not going anywhere but at the very least, there should be pressure on him from Art II to at least get to the Super Bowl next season, especially if somehow we bring Bell back on a multi-year deal.

      As for the Eagles, their entire coaching staff impressed me. No surprise that the rest of the league wanted to talk to DeFillippo, Reich, Schwartz (who did get the Giants job). Same for New England who are going to lose McDaniels and Patricia. Sad to say that our assistants have zero chance of getting head coaching jobs except Mike Munchak. The Eagles’ coaching staff swallowed their collective pride and worked to Foles’ strengths, something the Steelers’ coaching staff could learn from but I doubt it. I am beyond frustrated because this past season, we had the deepest talent in the league with lots of young players and got owned by Doug Marrone twice. I place the lion’s share of the blame on Tomlin. I am still sticking to it: we aren’t going anywhere near the Super Bowl next season if things remain the same.

    • JohnB

      Yall need to get off this kick. They didnt fire Cowher when he went 5-11, why would they fire Tomlin when he goes 13-3?? Seriously

    • JohnB

      The Patriots lost last night, i guess they wernt mentally tough and their coach didnt have them prepared.

    • JT

      I’m sorry. But no reality where a team makes the AFCG can be considered “inept”. That’s completely ridiculous. And yes, the defense was bad. Very bad against the Jags. But did you see the record setting Super Bowl? The times, they are a changing. Defense ain’t what it used to be, anywhere. It doesn’t excuse anything, but you can’t view everything in such a vacuum.

      To me, I put a lot more of last season on Colbert than most. Knowing Shazier’s history, it’s absolutely criminal we had no plan B at ILB. We were lucky to do what we did without him. Does that also include Tomlin? Sure it does. But I still put primary roster construction faults on Colbert. But somehow he gets ignored when people point out things like our failure to have competent safety play.

    • JT

      Not only do people think it’s incredibly easy to almost win the most games in NFL history in a time span, but apparently Ben is the only HoF QB to ever walk the Earth so anything less than 12 super bowls is a failure.

    • gdeuce

      because their defense got shredded in the playoffs when they played good QBs

    • Chris92021

      Cowher never went 5-11.

    • JohnB

      excuse me, 6-10…point still stands.

    • piftfan

      I just got $100 @ 14/1 on Bovada. Every year I put at least $100 to win it all. I think 14/1 are good odds for the possibility for this team to take home a Lombardi. We just need a few more pieces. Some to stay, some to go.

    • Joecool328

      Everything you guys have said I’m pretty much in agreement with except for the Colbert thing . . . watching Harrison play, I couldn’t help but compare him to Dupree. Harrison appeared to be a better player and I can’t help but put that on Tomlin. I’m sure he’s the one that promised JH the 25% of playing time and didn’t live up to his word. How can a coach say “we’ll play the players that give us the best chance to win on the field” and then act another way? Maybe the decision not to play JH was a consensus between Colbert & Tomlin, but it really concerns me moving forward.