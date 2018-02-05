Steelers 2018 Odds For Super Bowl LIII

Now that the 2017 NFL season has officially come to an end, the odds for Super Bowl LIII are surfacing. When it comes all 32 teams, there’s quite a bit of discrepancy depending on what you choose to use as your source for futures odds.

5Dimes, for example, has the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ Super Bowl LIII futures listed at 10/1, the fourth-lowest. R.J. Bell of pregame.com, however, has the Steelers listed at 10/1 while Bovada has Pittsburgh listed at 12/1.

Regardless of the three futures sources listed below, the Steelers are once again the favorites when it comes to the four teams in the AFC North. It’s also probably not surprising that all three have the New England Patriots as favorites to win it all in 2018.

Like last year at this same time, the Steelers figure to be a better team on both sides of the football in 2018. For starters, they should have all of their starting offense back along with a new offensive coordinator calling the plays. The Steelers defense will also be more experienced and figures to include a few new younger faces at several key positions such as inside linebacker and potentially free safety.

Super Bowl LIII is scheduled to be held on February 3, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

5Dimes Super Bowl LIII Futures:

New England Patriots 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 7/1

Green Bay Packers 8/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1

Minnesota Vikings 12/1

Los Angeles Rams 35/2

San Francisco 49ers 18/1

Houston Texans 37/2

New Orleans Saints 37/2

Jacksonville Jaguars 20/1

Atlanta Falcons 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1

Oakland Raiders 21/1

Carolina Panthers 25/1

Seattle Seahawks 25/1

Kansas City Chiefs 30/1

Los Angeles Chargers 30/1

Denver Broncos 35/1

Indianapolis Colts 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40/1

Baltimore Ravens 50/1

Arizona Cardinals 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Detroit Lions 50/1

New York Giants 55/1

Miami Dolphins 70/1

Washington Redskins 70/1

New York Jets 100/1

Chicago Bears 100/1

Cincinnati Bengals 100/1

Buffalo Bills 100/1

Cleveland Browns 100/1

Pregame.com Super Bowl LIII Futures:

New England Patriots 5/1

Philadelphia Eagles 8/1

Green Bay Packers 10/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 10/1

Minnesota Vikings 12/1

Atlanta Falcons 20/1

Dallas Cowboys 20/1

Los Angeles Rams 20/1

New Orleans Saints 20/1

Houston Texans 22/1

San Francisco 49ers 25/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 27/1

Carolina Panthers 30/1

Kansas City Chiefs 30/1

Seattle Seahawks 30/1

Oakland Raiders 32/1

Denver Broncos 40/1

Indianapolis Colts 40/1

Los Angeles Chargers 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 42/1

Arizona Cardinals 50/1

Baltimore Ravens 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Detroit Lions 52/1

Washington Redskins 70/1

Miami Dolphins 75/1

New York Giants 75/1

Buffalo Bills 125/1

Cincinnati Bengals 125/1

New York Jets 125/1

Chicago Bears 150/1

Cleveland Browns 175/1

Bovada Super Bowl LIII Futures:

New England Patriots 5/1

Green Bay Packers 9/1

Philadelphia Eagles 9/1

Minnesota Vikings 12/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 12/1

Dallas Cowboys 18/1

Los Angeles Rams 18/1

New Orleans Saints 18/1

Atlanta Falcons 18/1

San Francisco 49ers 20/1

Carolina Panthers 25/1

Houston Texans 25/1

Seattle Seahawks 28/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 28/1

Kansas City Chiefs 28/1

Denver Broncos 33/1

Indianapolis Colts 33/1

Los Angeles Chargers 33/1

Oakland Raiders 33/1

Baltimore Ravens 40/1

Detroit Lions 40/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 40/1

Arizona Cardinals 50/1

New York Giants 50/1

Tennessee Titans 50/1

Washington Redskins 50/1

Buffalo Bills 66/1

Cincinnati Bengals 66/1

Miami Dolphins 66/1

New York Jets 66/1

Chicago Bears 100/1

Cleveland Browns 100/1