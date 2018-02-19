Hot Topics

    Steelers 2018 Salary Cap Update – Pre Tag Period

    By Dave Bryan February 19, 2018 at 03:51 pm

    The 2018 NFL franchise tag period will get underway on Tuesday and with that being a prime date on the league’s annual calendar, now is great time to look at the Pittsburgh Steelers current 2018 salary cap situation.

    Quite a bit has changed since the 2017 season ended as the Steelers have signed several players to future contracts in addition to re-signing quite a few of the players who were scheduled to become either restricted or exclusive rights free agents in March. If that’s not enough, the Steelers have also now restructured the contracts of defensive end Stephon Tuitt and David DeCastro and those two transactions collectively cleared more than $13.26 million in 2018 salary cap space.

    Below is a look at the 62 players the Steelers currently have under contract for 2018 in addition to the list of dead money the team currently has on the books for the year. When factoring the Rule of 51 total for the Steelers and then subtracting the $4,040,611 leftover cap space from 2017 that will rollover, Pittsburgh is roughly $4,691,775 under a projected cap number of $178 million. Remember, the 2018 salary cap number is very likely to come in higher than $178 million so keep that in mind while looking at the recap below.

    Please be advised that the cap charges I have below for tight end Jesse James, wide receiver Martavis Bryant and punter Jordan Berry are all estimates as we’ll need the official restricted tender amounts for 2018 before we’ll know the real charges for those three players. James and Bryant, as I mentioned in my last salary cap update, are due Proven Performance Escalators in 2018 so that’s why we need the official restricted tender amounts in order to have their correct cap charges.

    As I mentioned in my last update, there are quite a few expenditures the Steelers will need to eventually account for as the offseason progresses. Those expenditures include offseason workout bonuses, draft rookie pool offsets, a ten-man practice squad, a 52nd and 53rd player, an injury benefit claim and leftover cap space for in-season moves. While I’m not including those amounts below in order to give you a real-time look at where the Steelers currently are cap-wise, one must be advised that those are real forthcoming charges.

    Now, the real-time cap number below also doesn’t account for running back Le’Veon Bell being issued the franchise tag. Additionally, the Steelers still have a few soon-to-be restricted free agents they are likely to issue tenders to in the coming weeks. The franchise tag amount for Bell will be $14.54 million should the Steelers issue it in the coming weeks. As for a few restricted free agents likely to receive tenders in the coming weeks, that list is expected to include kicker Chris Boswell, outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo and maybe even wide receiver Eli Rogers.

    In short and summation, the Steelers will need a lot more salary cap room and very soon at that if Bell is to receive the franchise tag again this offseason. We can probably expect a few more contract restructures to be reported very soon and a few roster cuts as well.

    Just prior to the start of the new league year in March is when I will provide the next Steelers salary cap update for you.

    UNDER CONTRACT
    PLAYERBASE SALARYCAP CHARGE
    Ben Roethlisberger$12,000,000$23,200,000
    Antonio Brown$7,875,000$17,675,000
    Cameron Heyward$9,000,000$12,456,250
    Joe Haden$9,000,000$11,916,666
    Maurkice Pouncey$7,000,000$10,551,000
    Ryan Shazier$8,718,000$8,718,000
    Mike Mitchell$5,000,000$8,135,418
    Alejandro Villanueva$3,000,000$7,625,000
    Marcus Gilbert$4,050,000$7,358,500
    David DeCastro$790,000$5,687,500
    Stephon Tuitt$790,000$5,432,000
    Vance McDonald$3,700,000$4,318,750
    J.J. Wilcox$3,125,000$3,800,000
    Tyson Alualu$3,000,000$3,625,000
    Ramon Foster$2,675,000$3,591,668
    Bud Dupree$1,692,585$2,934,364
    Artie Burns$1,321,908$2,615,723
    Vince Williams$2,000,000$2,500,000
    William Gay$1,750,000$2,383,334
    Landry Jones$1,900,000$2,200,000
    T.J. Watt$885,855$2,104,275
    Jesse James$1,940,000$1,992,228
    Jordan Berry$1,940,000$1,940,000
    Martavis Bryant$1,940,000$1,940,000
    Robert Golden$1,475,000$1,891,668
    Coty Sensabaugh$1,400,000$1,612,500
    Roosevelt Nix$1,000,000$1,437,500
    Darrius Heyward-Bey$1,200,000$1,333,334
    Sean Davis$821,542$1,114,627
    JuJu Smith-Schuster$655,717$953,586
    Javon Hargrave$691,000$864,314
    Cameron Sutton$587,400$771,432
    Jerald Hawkins$630,000$762,622
    Leterrius Walton$705,000$734,232
    James Conner$555,000$731,572
    L.J. Fort$705,000$705,000
    Joshua Dobbs$555,000$694,781
    Tyler Matakevich$630,000$645,763
    B.J. Finney$630,000$630,000
    Dashaun Phillips$630,000$630,000
    Kameron Canaday$630,000$630,000
    Xavier Grimble$630,000$630,000
    Brian Allen$555,000$612,547
    Keion Adams$555,000$571,507
    Antonio Crawford$555,000$555,000
    Jordan Dangerfield$555,000$555,000
    Matt Feiler$555,000$555,000
    Matt Wile$555,000$555,000
    Mike Hilton$555,000$555,000
    Casey Sayles$480,000$480,000
    Darnell Leslie$480,000$480,000
    Farrington Huguenin$480,000$480,000
    Jake McGee$480,000$480,000
    James Summers$480,000$480,000
    Justin Thomas$480,000$480,000
    Keith Kelsey$480,000$480,000
    Lavon Hooks$480,000$480,000
    Malik Golden$480,000$480,000
    Marcus Tucker$480,000$480,000
    Matt Galambos$480,000$480,000
    Tevin Jones$480,000$480,000
    Trey Griffey$480,000$480,000
    TOTAL UNDER CONTRACT$119,349,007$181,672,661
    DEAD MONEY
    PLAYER CAP CHARGE
    Senquez Golson$292,462
    James Harrison$250,000
    Sammie Coates$157,879
    David Johnson$117,500
    Colin Holba$96,996
    Francis Kallon$8,000
    Ethan Cooper$6,667
    Keith Kelsey$6,667
    Rushel Shell$5,000
    Nelson Adams$3,334
    Terrish Webb$3,334
    Scott Orndoff$3,334
    Christian Brown$2,334
    Matt Galambos$1,334
    Phazahn Odom$1,334
    TOTAL DEAD MONEY $956,175
    2017 CAP ROLLOVER $4,040,611
    RULE OF 51 TOTAL $177,348,836
    PROJECTED 2018 SALARY CAP $178,000,000
    OVER/UNDER CAPUNDER$4,691,775

    Transaction Recap
    02/10/2018 – Restructured contracts of DE Stephon Tuitt and G David DeCastro.
    02/10/2018 – Signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a new four-year deal.
    02/09/2018 – Signed OL B.J. Finney to a one-year contract extension.
    02/01/2018 – Signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract extension.
    01/31/2018 – Signed OL Matt Feiler to a one-year contract extension.
    01/29/2018 – Signed WR Trey Griffey, WR Tevin Jones and RB James Summers to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/19/2018 – Signed S Malik Golden, LB Darnell Leslie and P Matt Wile to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/18/2018 – Signed DE Casey Sayles to Reserve/Future contract.
    01/16/2018 – Signed CB Mike Hilton to a one-year contract extension.
    01/16/2018 – Signed DE Lavon Hooks, LB Keith Kelsey, WR Justin Thomas and WR Marcus Tucker to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/15/2018 – Signed S Jordan Dangerfield, LB Matt Galambos, LB Farrington Huguenin, TE Jake McGee, CB Dashaun Phillips to Reserve/Future contracts.
    01/15/2018 – Signed TE Xavier Grimble and LS Kameron Canaday to one-year contract extensions.

