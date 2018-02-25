Steelers GM Kevin Colbert To Speak At 2018 NFL Combine Wednesday Morning

The 2018 NFL Scouting Combine will get underway in Indianapolis this coming week and we now know when Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert will be holding his annual press conference in Indianapolis, IN.

According to Burt Lauten, the Steelers Director of Communications, Colbert will speak Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. ET. Last year Colbert spoke at 10:45 a.m. and he was seventh overall.

#Steelers GM Kevin Colbert will speak at the #NFLCombine on Wednesday morning at 11 am ET at the podium. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) February 25, 2018

As Colbert speaks to the media on Wednesday he’ll likely comment on the positional strength of this year’s draft class in addition to talking about the record number of college underclassmen who declared for the draft in January. The longtime Steelers general manager will also likely be asked to comment on Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell and how contract discussions are currently going with him with the franchise tag deadline getting closer.

Look for a full recap of Colbert’s Wednesday talk with the media as soon as his 15 minute session has concluded. It will be broadcast live on Steelers Nation Radio as well.

Full list of NFL head coaches/football executives currently scheduled to speak at 2018 Combine. pic.twitter.com/ZXdZJZ36D9 — Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) February 25, 2018