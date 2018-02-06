Hot Topics

    Steelers Hoping To Get Pass Rush Help From Two Unknown OLBs

    By Alex Kozora February 6, 2018 at 03:21 pm

    There’s going to be plenty of chatter about the Pittsburgh Steelers’ OLB spot this offseason. Whether or not to pick up Bud Dupree’s 5th year option. If the Steelers should make another heavy investment in the position during the draft. Whatever else happens in the James Harrison saga.

    Lost in all that are a pair of names who, admittedly, won’t be counted on for much, but offer depth and potential: Keion Adams and Farrington Huguenin.

    Adams is the name you’ll remember of the two. Drafted in the 7th round last year, he strung together a couple of impressive practices before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Despite landing on IR, he seemed active and engaged during games, I inevitably saw him at the front of the sidelines nearly every week, and he should be fully recovered for OTAs and minicamp.

    At Western Michigan, he flashed a quick first step and turned it into production with 18 TFL and 7.5 sacks his senior season. This year, he’ll have a chance to make the 53 man roster. Harrison is gone, naturally opening up another spot, and Arthur Moats is set to be a free agent. Even if he is brought back for the minimum, Adams is the better athlete, has the fresher legs, and could have the upper hand.

    Then there’s Huguenin. He’s been an obscure face to most of Steelers’ Nation, probably chalked up to a “camp body” but spent all of camp and the entire regular season on the team’s practice squad. His camp was actually solid, unfortunately stuck behind the vets in Deebo and Moats. In my camp recap, he earned a B- with me writing the following.

    Farrington Huguenin: A player with a bit of experience and some intriguing athletic ability, he’s practice squad material. Like his get off and change of direction ability. Maybe faded a bit as camp went on but nothing about his game is terrible. Not the strongest at the POA but shows technique to keep his outside arm free as the force defender. There’s a little something there I’d like to see more of.”

    Of course, he’s still going to be outside-looking-in when the team shows up to Latrobe. But he knows the system, is clearly well-liked by the coaching staff after sticking there all season, and there is an opportunity to capture the #4/5 OLB spot.

    The offseason could complicate all those things. There’s a good chance the team adds to the position in the draft, though where exactly that could happen is up for debate, and if not, there will certainly be some UDFAs brought in.

    If Adams can make a strong case to land on the 53 and Huguenin follow up on what he did last year, the Steelers’ depth at the position will be secure. Unfortunately, the starters are a bit of a different story.

    • J.

      Here is a hint if you want to get pass rush from your OLBs dont drop them into coverage as much as the Steelers did.

    • Alex Kozora

      One hidden reason why they dropped more last year than the previous 2-3 was because of the increase in base defense. More base defense = more OLBs dropping.

    • Sdale

      That makes sense Alex, but then it makes me wonder what percentage the OLBs were dropping back when our OLBs were getting sacks regularly (i.e. at least one guy with 10, if not both). Was it about the same percentage and the guys then were just that much more efficient?

      OR, maybe the OLBs have always had the same responsibilities, but in today’s game they drop more because of how offenses attack? I.e. more formations that require the OLB to cover instead of rush?

    • Phenix

      I’m excited to see how well Keion Adams progresses. I’m worried about his size though, he looks light in the seat.

    • Alex Kozora

      We don’t have data that guys that far back so unfortunately, I’m not much help. They probably dropped less but even 7-8 years ago, there was less 11 personnel, fewer ultra-athletic TEs, etc.

    • Rusted Out

      I think this illustrates a problem with the OLB core already. Hoping for Keion Adams and Farrington Huguenin (who?) to make the roster let alone contribute is just wishful thinking. Yes, I know we probably can only realistically expect Adams to grab the #5 spot, but I just don’t want to see the scenario where a guy off the couch is a better alternative than any other OLB on the depth chart like what happened at ILB this year.

      The Steelers are weak in top talent at OLB, and they are even weaker in depth. I just don’t know if the Steelers have the resources to fill all the holes on this D. Obviously OLB’s will be added either by draft or free agency, but they need a homerun in the draft.

    • Greg

      Its so hard to project what we will draft. Obviously the defense needs help, but outside of maybe ILB there isnt one spot you can point at and clearly say THERE is the problem

    • Taylor Williams

      I’m sick of OLBs anyway. What’s the point of a OLBs when he’s in coverage half the time??

      Asking OLBs to do too much. Cover WR, cover RB, Cover TE, rush the passer, set the edge.
      The scheme is designed for everyone to get sacks really.

      Give me a converted DE. Our last good pass rushers were DEs. Worilds wasn’t the best, but then again he retired when he was just getting started. Woodley was terrifying until he ate too much burger King.
      A Lamar Woodley kinda guy that keeps himself healthy is a 15+ sack guy easily.

    • Rusted Out

      How can you not say FS (Mike Mitchell) and OLB (Dupree and depth) are not problems? Dupree was pedestrian at best and showing no signs of becoming a feared pass rusher, and Mitchell has declined a little more from being an above average FS. Clearly ILB is the biggest position of need, but maybe you are viewing the players I described as much more capable than I view them.

    • Alex Kozora

      I’m not really expecting Huguenin to make it. And before FA/the draft, the roster is a bit thinner, so those guys *look* like they have a better shot. It’s really about keeping in mind two names of guys who held their own in camp.

    • Sdale

      Gotcha. Thanks.

    • Rusted Out

      I want to be on board with Adams, I really do. You spoke highly of him in camp, but a 7th rounder with a year of IR under his belt is gonna have to show me something before I get excited.

    • Rusted Out

      umm yea just go pick me a healthier version of Woodley off that tree over there. Thanks.

    • Intense Camel

      He’s delusional.

    • Chris

      Glad we have pizzy to coach them up lol. I can’t take our defensive staff serious as long as Porter is on it.

    • Rusted Out

      Most likely. I was hoping for some perspective on why Mitchell and Dupree are even serviceable starters. Gotta patch those holes.

    • Intense Camel

      Mitchell is one of the worst football players I’ve ever seen in my life.

    • NW86

      I understand that Dupree hasn’t produced like we had hoped, but I would call him a serviceable starter. He has been pretty good against the run and gotten pressure at times, but not regularly enough and he hasn’t gotten home enough. I wouldn’t be signing him to a big contract, but with another year left at under $2M, I’m OK with him starting in 2018.
      Mitchell has been flirting with being a serviceable starter the past couple years, and this year I think he slipped below the line. Add in the problems he causes with his mouth, and I’m ready for him to be replaced.

    • SkoolHouseRoxx

      I think he could be great depth! Excited to see him actually play!

    • Rusted Out

      LOL He was pretty awful this year. I was actually thrilled to have him when they fielded Gay, Blake, Will Allen, and Robert Golden in 2015. I’m looking forward to his departure this off-season.

    • Taylor Williams

      Who knows we may get lucky. That that tree does look nice

    • Rusted Out

      After the season Dupree just turned in, it’s very clear to me that he’s not going to develop into what the Steelers need in a starting LOLB. I’d love to be wrong about that, but no amount other fans perspective is going to move me. Only Dupree can prove this doubter wrong.

    • Alex Kozora

      Of course. Me too. There’s nothing given, all gotta be earned. But like any team, these are a couple of guys who have shown something and I’m hopeful that can continue.

    • Stairway7

      I was thinking ILB, FS then TE but now I’m thinking ILB, FS and OLB.

    • heath miller

      alex.. off topic.. i think its really cool that you participate in the comment section with all us common folk lol… i think thats great .. matthew will do it also sometime … thats nice ..thanks guys

    • SeventhHeavan

      Bud Dupree aka Jarvis Jones 2.0. Another 1st round bust…let’s cut our losses and move on please.

    • Spencer Krick

      It would be beyond awesome if one of these guys panned out, I’m rootin’ for’m!

    • heath miller

      count or cut? if its count its 2… if we cut…. HE GONE…

    • I know little of Keion Adams, and nothing of Farrington Huguenin. I guess we’ll just have wait and see.