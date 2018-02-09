Steelers Re-Sign C/G B.J. Finney To One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Friday as they re-signed center/guard B.J. Finney to a one-year contract.

Finney, a former undrafted free agent out of Kansas State, played in 14 games last season and started four of them. In total he played 236 offensive snaps and saw time at center and ,left guard.

Finney was scheduled to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason so him re-signing in February isn’t totally unexpected. Finney is now set to earn $630,000 in 2018.

Finney originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 2, 2015 and he spent nearly all of his rookie season on the team’s practice squad. The past two seasons he has been on the Steelers 53-man roster.

“Being here in Pittsburgh one more year is always a plus,” said Finney, per steelers.com. “I am excited about it. I love the city, I love playing for the Rooney family, Coach (Mike) Tomlin, and Coach (Mike) Munchak. What is there not to love about it? The city’s diehard fans, always coming to the games. You can’t get a better organization than what the Rooney family has built. Coach Tomlin being a player’s coach, laying everything out. Coach Munchak, a Hall of Fame player and one of the best coaches I have played under. What is there not to love?”

Prior to Friday, the Steelers had already signed several players scheduled to be exclusive rights free agents come the start of the new league year and that list includes tight end Xavier Grimble, cornerback Mike Hilton, guard/tackle Matt Feiler and long snapper Kameron Canaday. Currently, center/guard Mike Matthews is the only soon-to-be exclusive rights free agent that remains unsigned. He spent the 2017 season on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list and might not be re-signed.