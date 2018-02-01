Steelers Re-Sign P Jordan Berry To One-Year Contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers re-signed another soon-to-be free agent to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Signed to one-year contract was punter Jordan Berry, who has been with the team since 2015.

Last season, Berry punted 64 times for an average of 43.2 yards and a net average of 39.8 yards. 26 of his punts were inside the opponents 20-yard-line and he only had two touchbacks in total. His long punt last season was 62 yards. Of the 31 NFL punters in 2017 who had 50 or punts during the season, Berry’s net average was 23rd overall. His 43.2 gross average ranked him 30th overall when compared to those same 31 punters.

Berry was slated to become a restricted free agent when the new league year begins on March 14.

“It’s pretty exciting to get it all finished, get it all sorted out, and get it done early,” Berry said, according to the Steelers official website. “I love being in Pittsburgh so I am excited to have it done. I don’t have to think about it. I can just focus on training and getting ready for next season, which is the most important part of everything.”

After originally being signed by the Steelers in April of 2015, Berry went on to beat out incumbent punter Brad Wing during training camp and the preseason. That resulted in the Steelers trading Wing to the New York Giants for a draft pick.

The Steelers already have some competition for Berry on their offseason roster as they signed punter Matt Wile to a Reserve/Future contract a few weeks ago. Berry had no competition during the 2017 preseason as a result of the Steelers cutting offseason punter A.J. Hughes prior to the start of training camp.

Prior to Thursday, the Steelers had already signed several players scheduled to be exclusive rights free agents come the start of the new league year and that list includes tight end Xavier Grimble, cornerback Mike Hilton, guard/tackle Matt Feiler and long snapper Kameron Canaday.