Steelers Sign Roosevelt Nix To Four Year Deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have locked up their fullback for the long haul, signing Roosevelt Nix to a four year contract, the team announced this afternoon.

We have signed FB Roosevelt Nix to a new four-year deal. MORE: https://t.co/3ehqIEnOD6 pic.twitter.com/FrWcq1X2eE — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 10, 2018

Nix began his Steelers’ career as a longshot. A defensive linemen in college, he was infamously the first player cut on the Atlanta Falcons’ season of Hard Knocks before ending up in Pittsburgh. The Steelers originally signed him as an inside linebacker before moving him to fullback. At the time, Nix thought he was going to get cut because of it.

Due to his special teams value, he made the team as one of two fullbacks in 2015 before taking over fully from Will Johnson. Nix has been a key lead blocker for Le’Veon Bell and one of the team’s core special teamers. He made his first Pro Bowl this past season.

Nix was set to become a restricted free agent in March. Now he has some extra security and though financial terms of the deal not immediately disclosed, some more money in his pocket.