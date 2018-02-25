Steelers WR Antonio Brown Presented NFL 101 AFC OPOTY Award

Several weeks ago it was announced that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown had been voted the 2017 AFC Offensive Player of the Year by a selection committee comprised of 101 members of the national media as part of the annual 101 Awards and on Saturday night he was presented that award at a black-tie dinner in Kansas City by new Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner.

The 101 Awards, which was founded in 1969, has annually honored outstanding achievements in the NFL based on votes by a selection committee comprised of 101 members of the national media. It is reportedly the nation’s longest-running salute to professional football as well.

Brown, who registered 101 receptions during the 2017 regular season for an NFL-best 1,533 yards, also was co-winner with Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell of the same award in 2014. Brown registered those stats despite him missing the Steelers final two and half games of the reguklar season with a calf injury. He was the only player voted as a unanimous selection to The Associated Press 2017 NFL All-Pro.

Prior to Bell and Brown both sharing the NFL 101 AFC Offensive Player of the Year award in 2014, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart had won it in 2001 and former running back Barry Foster won it in 1992. Additionally, nine different times has a Steelers player been named the NFL 101 AFC Defensive Player of the Year with the last time coming in 2010 when safety Troy Polamalu was given that award.

The annual 101 Awards show will reportedly be broadcast on NFL Network at a later date. Proceeds from this year’s event will benefit The University of Kansas Hospital, a not-for-profit organization.

Here is a full list of this year’s award winners.